It's Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen when Bills and Jaguars meet

But to line up against a counterpart, and to do so in positions that directly go head to head, is a little different.

The Jacksonville edge rusher has 4.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits this year. As a rookie in 2019, he led all rookies with 10.5 sacks. He had four tackles for loss in his most recent game, when the Jaguars fell 31-7 to the Seahawks. Buffalo's Allen said the outcome of that game makes Jacksonville dangerous.

“Typically, when teams lose the way they did last week, they come out ready to go and we don't expect anything less,” the quarterback said. “So, we got to be for ready for whatever going on the road into a hostile environment. Playing on the road’s never easy, so we got to be ready.”

The respect runs both ways, with each Allen admiring the play of the other. With the Bills quarterback up to 269 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, Jacksonville's Allen knows his defensive line has to be ready for anything.

“It’s gonna be a big game for us. If we can control the line of scrimmage, if we can get that push to the middle, if we can get that rush on the outside, I feel like we can do a real good job of containing that,” he said.