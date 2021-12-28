'It's become expected of you': How viral Dalton donations turned giving into tradition for Bills fans

Kristen Kimmick is the founder of Bills Mafia Babes, a Facebook group of thousands of female fans that raises money for players’ charities and obtained 501(c)(3) status this year.

“When I started seeing people donate, my first thought was, ‘$17 dollars isn’t a lot. Just do it, because this is going to go to a good cause and it’s also going to show that passion, that feeling that I’ve been wanting to be able to express for how many years,’” Kimmick said.

Justin Hutton was the first to donate to Oishei Children’s Hospital in November 2020 when Bills quarterback Josh Allen played one of the great games of his life a day after learning his grandmother died. More than 27,000 fans, many donating in $17 increments to represent Allen’s jersey number, raised more than $1.15 million in her honor.

“It’s a feeling that resonates with not just the Buffalo fanbase but anybody who sort of gets involved with a zeitgeist movement like that,” Hutton said. “You feel good for being a part of something bigger than yourself.”

Hans Hansen is a Bills moderator on Reddit who first shared Hutton’s idea on Twitter. He said the donations have become “part of being a Bills fan.”