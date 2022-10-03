BALTIMORE – The near-constant injuries that have marred the start of the 2022 season for the Buffalo Bills showed no signs of slowing down Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills lost veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder to an ankle injury in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Crowder was carted to the locker room and appeared to have an air cast on his left leg to stabilize the injury. He was replaced as the team’s punt returner by rookie Khalil Shakir.

Later in the third quarter, the Bills lost their other slot receiver when Isaiah McKenzie was injured on an 8-yard catch that converted a third down. McKenzie jogged directly to the locker room with 4:54 remaining, and the team announced a short time later that he was being evaluated for a head injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game because of a concussion. That left the Bills with just three healthy options -- Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Shakir -- at wide receiver.

Pressed into duty on offense, Shakir made the first two catches of his NFL career, gaining 23 yards, in the Bills' 23-20 victory.

The first reception was a short pass that he turned into a 14-yard gain in the third quarter as part of a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that tied the score.

"That was his first catch, right?" Bills defensive end Von Miller asked media members after the game during his news conference. "He caught the ball and I'm on the sideline, defense watching the game. I’m on the sideline and he's covering the ball up. He's trying to get the first down. Like, that’s dope to see. Our young guys really take advantage of the opportunity when opportunity presents itself."

The Bills were already without wide receiver Jake Kumerow because of a high-ankle sprain, so after Crowder and McKenzie went down, Shakir was the next man up.

“It's amazing,” he said in the locker room after the game. “In the moment, I'm not really thinking like, 'Oh my goodness, that was my first career catch.' It's more just next play. It's a tight game, so making sure that I got back to the huddle, heard the play call, went out there and just did my job.”

That approach has impressed the Bills since they drafted Shakir in the fifth round in April.

“I spoke highly of him in training camp as far as like how he approaches the game,” Diggs said. “He never prepares like he's not ready. So, I have full confidence in him. Things happen in football, people do go down. So, it's tough. We send prayers for those guys and kind of have that mindset of the next guy up. As leader on this team, as a captain on this team, we put a lot of pressure on the people who, even if they're not playing or you might not be active right then and there, you might have a shot and you might have to make an example. You got to show what you got. Khalil stepped up at a crucial time.

“We got some guys banged up – we got to get healthy – but I got 100% confidence in whoever they throw out there because we all prepare the right way. We hold ourselves to a high standard, that’s just how this team goes.”

If Crowder and McKenzie miss time, Shakir is in line to continue his expanded role.

“Going through the week, I'm looking at backing (Diggs) up and Gabe and those guys,” Shakir said. “Our slot receivers go down, which is totally unfortunate. I wish nothing but the best for those guys, but just knowing that I prepared the right way throughout the week and guys like Stef and Gabe and those guys helping me prepare throughout the week, as well, just in case … I felt real comfortable out there just because of the guys that are around me.

“I'll get in tomorrow, watch the film from the game today, and whatever their plan is, that's what it is. Just do my job every single day.”