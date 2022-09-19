The Buffalo Bills’ 41-7 blowout victory over the Tennessee Titans had a somber tone with multiple injuries.

The most concerning came just before halftime, as everyone in Highmark Stadium held their breath as Buffalo cornerback Dane Jackson left the field on a stretcher in an ambulance.

Jackson was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation of a neck injury, the Bills said.

Jackson had full movement in his extremities and was getting a CT scan and an X-ray, the team added.

Coach Sean McDermott said he was able to talk to Jackson in the tunnel before he left for the hospital. The Bills were waiting on further updates.

"Hopefully we'll get some word here soon,” McDermott said after the game.

McDermott reiterated the positive signs, while noting that the priority is Jackson’s health above anything football related.

“Dane has full movement in his extremities, which is good, and I mean you go from the real part of it here; you go from being a coach to just being a human when I'm out there watching him getting loaded into the ambulance,” McDermott said. “That's a real moment. Just praying for him and it's an unfortunate situation, but we're praying for him, and hopefully we get some more here soon.”

Safety Micah Hyde also left the game on a cart with a neck injury. Safety Jordan Poyer said he texted Jackson and Hyde and both said they were alright.

Jackson’s injury happened when he was tackling Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, and collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Jackson's head and neck snapped backward.

After initially calling for a cart, athletic trainers summoned the ambulance as teammates gathered around Jackson. While McDermott was focused on Jackson, he sensed how many players were around them.

“It felt like it,” McDermott said. “I didn't look at the time, but it felt like a lot of the guys were out there. It says a lot about the guys, how much they care about each other. And the game is important and trying to win a game is important, but there's bigger things, especially at that moment when your teammate’s down there and just trying to care for him everywhere we could.”

Edmunds seemed emotionally shaken up after the play, as well, as the crowd went silent.

“Yeah, definitely a tough play,” Edmunds said after the game. “Just kind of saw the receiver still up, just trying to finish the play. Obviously, a situation that I didn't do intentionally. I would never try to do something like that to my teammate, but like I said, man, the receiver was still up, I was just trying to finish him to the ground, and unfortunately, I ended up hitting Dane.”

Safety Damar Hamlin, who went to Pittsburgh with Jackson, said Jackson told him he would be good, and he hoped the stretcher and ambulance were precautionary.

“Dane is my brother, so being in that moment and seeing something like that, it's a deep hit,” Hamlin said. “We go way back. Even Rashad Weaver on the other sideline, he went to Pitt with us. He probably felt something like that, too. I'm hoping for the best. I'm praying for the best. I know he'll be OK if he told me he's OK.”

The teams ran just one play after Jackson’s injury to get to halftime, during which defensive end Greg Rousseau sacked Ryan Tannehill for a loss of eight. After Jackson left, both Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam took the field to start the second half at outside corner. Flipping right back to football was difficult.

“It's hard,” Hamlin said. “It's a testament to my teammates, because they just keep me focused and keep me going.”

Hyde was injured in the third quarter. On first-and-10, with 5:27 left, Hyde hurt his neck during a play where he and Elam tackled Titans receiver Robert Woods. Hyde was ruled out of the game with a neck injury.

He was down on the field for a few minutes, with some teammates gathering around him even once he was standing. Hyde eventually walked off on his own and went to the medical tent. After staying in the there for a bit, a cart came to get him, with about two minutes left in the third quarter.

Hyde gave a thumbs up to the crowd near the end zone as he left. Safety Jaquan Johnson came in for Hyde.

Linebacker Matt Milano (stinger) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) were also ruled out of the game in the fourth quarter. McDermott did not have updates on Hyde, Milano or Phillips.

The defense played well, even when getting further depleted; defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle were inactive with injuries. The Bills held the Titans to 187 yards and one Derrick Henry touchdown. Henry averaged 1.9 yards per carry -- his lowest total since he averaged 1.8 yards per carry in the final game of the 2017 regular season.

Still, the injuries changed the tenor of an otherwise thrilling victory.

“I know we got some guys banged up,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “And prayers going out to Dane and Micah and Big Phil and everybody who took a little tumble tonight. A lot of guys going down in this game and it's a physical game, so prayers up for those guys, and hopefully we can get them back soon.”