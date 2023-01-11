'It's a blessing': Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital

Three days after a horrifying scene in Cincinnati came a major update: Damar Hamlin was awake and making remarkable progress. Then, three days after that, Hamlin watched from the hospital as the Bills got an emotional win with Hamlin on their hearts.

And, finally, three days after the game came the next incredible development: Hamlin is heading home.

The Buffalo Bills safety was released from the hospital on Wednesday, nine days after he collapsed in cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati.

The Bills said Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after he underwent a "comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday." Hamlin arrived at the Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo in Monday.

There are still more steps that remain for Hamlin, 24, who will continue his rehabilitation locally.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," said Dr. Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician, chief quality officer at Kaleida Health and the leader of Hamlin's care team, in a statement released by the Bills.

The news broke about an hour before the Bills took the field for practice. Left tackle Dion Dawkins said the day felt like Christmas.

“It's a blessing,” Dawkins said. “That just shows the type of kid that he is, that he's fought and he's continuing to win. There's no place that he would like rather be than in his own bed, so, blessings to him.”

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that it is still too soon to say when Hamlin might visit the Bills facility.

"Obviously grateful, first and foremost, that he’s home and with his parents and his brother, which is great," McDermott said. "I’m sure it has felt like a long time since he’s been able to be home. I’m sure it’s a great feeling, and we’ll leave it up to him. His health is first and foremost on our mind as far as his situation goes, and then when he feels ready, we welcome him back as he feels ready.”

McDermott confirmed that home for Hamlin in this case is Buffalo. Hamlin hails from McKees Rocks, Pa., and his parents, Mario and Nina, and 7-year-old brother, Damir, still live in the Pittsburgh area.

In the meantime, until he is able to visit, Hamlin has found plenty of ways to connect with the Bills. He FaceTimed in for a team meeting last Friday as well as after Sunday’s win.

“Just seeing him there, putting the heart up, and bang his chest, and just telling us that he misses us, that was huge,” cornerback Siran Neal said.

Quarterback Josh Allen said the team is “extremely happy,” and will balance wanting to see Hamlin with doing what is best for his health.

“I know some guys were chomping at the bit to go see him, but against doctor's orders, just making sure that he's getting his rest and recovery and taking it slow,” Allen said. “And obviously just trying to get back to being himself. So, we'll take all the time that we need. But I hope he knows the guys are ready to see him.”

Hamlin, who has received an outpouring of support from across the nation since he collapsed early in the game on Jan. 2, returned to Buffalo on Monday after spending a week in intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Kaleida team has worked closely with Dr. Thomas White, the Bills' team internist, and Nate Breske, the team's head athletic trainer.

Doctors have said he is neurologically intact. A statement from Kaleida Health on Tuesday said Hamlin’s care team was “tasked with identifying any possible causes of the event, potentially treat any pathology that may be found, as well as plan for his recovery, discharge and rehabilitation.”

The Bills have kept Hamlin's health as the first priority, even when preparing for their games. Now, as the good news has continued and continued, they are still doing all they can to support the safety, while knowing that the positive updates ease the balance.

"I feel really good about where that (Hamlin's health) is," McDermott said. "And the fact that he's home with his parents."

Plus, McDermott and the Bills know what Hamlin and his family think about Sunday's wild-card game against the Dolphins.

"For us, as Damar’s dad has said to us multiple times – and Damar has mentioned as well – they want us to go do our job and that's what we've got to do," McDermott said.

Across the organization, the Bills have made it clear that even with the remarkable updates on Hamlin’s progress, witnessing everything that happened on the field as Hamlin needed CPR and defibrillation would linger with those who were there. As the Bills returned to Buffalo, they let each individual process the Jan. 2 events as they needed. Hamlin’s homecoming was moving for all.

“All that weight just kind of just jumped off of our shoulders, and you can feel it,” Dawkins said. “You can mentally feel it. … The brain is powerful. And when all that stuff is weighing on you, you can feel it – like when you sleep, when you walk around, even in your everyday actions. Like, you're like, ‘Should I be doing this? Should I not be doing this?’ ”

The news that Hamlin could head home brought relief to his teammates.

“It’s a good thing, and it just puts us with a sleigh with not so much weight, you know?” Dawkins said. “The weight is still there, but you just don't have to pull it as strongly.”

McDermott gave players the last couple of days off, Allen said, as a chance to recalibrate after an emotionally grueling week.

“I think that was good for guys to kind of get away and mentally reset,” Allen said. “At the same time, Damar hasn't left our minds, and we're still praying for him. And we want to continue to see him get better each and every day. …

“This team's got a lot of love for each other,” Allen added, “And we go on that field, we play for each other, so we're gonna need to do that come Sunday.”