The new and current normal for Sean McDermott was displayed this spring. During a third-down practice period with the defensive backs and linebackers, McDermott was front and center, instructing the players, leading the tempo of the walkthrough and offering encouragement.

Those years of shuttling between the fields to observe the offense and defense are likely over for McDermott.

The head coach is now head coach/defensive play-caller, elevating himself to the dual role in late March, a month after defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier departed for what was labeled as a “leave of absence" – he is expected to spend his month of August visiting old friends with other teams.

McDermott concluded he was the best person to call the defense he brought to Buffalo in 2017.

“Sean’s called the defense before – that’s the reason why he was hired as the head coach of the Bills,” Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “I think it’s a natural transition for him.”

The Bills are banking on it. The defense will enter the first training camp practice Wednesday looking for a new middle linebacker after Tremaine Edmunds’ departure to Chicago, might not have No. 1 pass rusher Von Miller (knee) to start the regular season, and need to devise new ways to pressure the quarterback without sending extra rushers. That is the micro.

On the macro scale, McDermott will be trying to buck two trends.

One, McDermott is one of only five head coaches who will call his team’s defensive plays, joining Staley, Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay), Dennis Allen (New Orleans) and likely DeMeco Ryans (Houston). By comparison, 14 head coaches will call offensive plays.

And the big one. Among the 35 coaches who have won at least one Super Bowl title, it is possible none has also served as his team’s defensive play-caller. The Buffalo News researched the coaching staffs of each championship team, and since Super Bowl 12, every winning team’s defense has been called by a coordinator or high-level assistant coach. The only unknown play-calling setups are the Baltimore Colts (Super Bowl 5) and Oakland Raiders (Super Bowl 11).

Translation: McDermott will call plays for the first time since 2016, and he is not just zagging in a zig-type world. He will attempt to achieve something historic in a season in which the Bills – following last year’s clunker of a finish in the playoffs against Cincinnati – are staring directly at a Super Bowl window that, each year, creaks a little closer to slamming shut.

No pressure, Sean.

“It will be different,” McDermott said. “It’s been a little bit since I’ve done it.”

Experience beneficial

The News asked several head coaches about McDermott’s dual role and they all cited his six years of head-coaching experience as assisting the transition.

Had he done both as a rookie big whistle in 2017? Game management might have been an issue. If he were installing a brand new scheme this year? The task might be more difficult.

“I’m pretty comfortable with what this entails,” McDermott said.

An added bonus is the Bills are set at quarterback with Josh Allen.

“Once you know what your offense is, you can concentrate on your defense,” said Bowles, who succeeded Bruce Arians as Tampa Bay’s coach last year, but remained the defensive play-caller.

The demands are twofold.

“For me, the challenges really are during the work week and finding the right amount of time and the right balance between getting yourself ready to call a game on (defense) yet still being on top of managing the whole team,” said Dennis Allen, who succeeded Sean Payton in New Orleans last year. “I never really saw it as a challenge – it was just managing your time throughout the week.”

A potential peek into McDermott's game-week responsibilities: Instead of the Wednesday kitchen-sink speech to the entire roster and coaching staff, McDermott must also plan talking points for the defense-only meeting and also map out a delegation of duties for which an assistant coach will present certain parts of the game plan. McDermott will still need to have a pulse for what the offense and special teams are doing so he will have to peel off to meet with those coaches.

And then there is game day.

In 2022, Kevin O’Connell was the Minnesota Vikings’ first-year coach and offensive play-caller. He had to catch himself when he became so engrossed with the Microsoft Surface tablet and wasn't paying attention to his defense.

“I would say for me it was really game day and managing the game and managing the situations and making sure you’re as involved with special teams and defense as you are on (offense),” O’Connell said. “You can’t get too carried away with any one particular (offensive) play that happened – a lot of times, you want to be able to go back and look at things and say, 'Hey, I’ve called this three or four times,’ and want to chart it all. So much of it has to be a forward mindset and as a play-caller (and head coach).”

Said Bowles: “It gets challenging on the sideline when something happens and you’re trying to look at your clipboard and you have to click (the headset) onto the offensive side because you don’t know what’s happening. But Sean will have a good handle on it.”

Comforting McDermott is his seven-member defensive staff, which includes three coaches from his time as Carolina’s defensive coordinator (assistant head coach/defensive line coach Eric Washington, senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb and linebackers coach Bobby Babich) and pass game coordinator John Butler, who has been with the Bills since 2018.

“Guys that I trust,” McDermott said of his staff. “The key here is I’ve got a really good staff around me that it allowed me to even think this was possible.”

Leaning on his entire coaching staff will be key to handling the volatility of a game-day sideline.

“Managing the football game, it’s the same as an offensive (play-calling) coach,” Staley said. “You’re going to rely on other people to manage the game. It’s not a one-person job. It never has been, not even for offensive coaches. You rely on your coordinators and your game management people up in the box. You need a team in order to manage the game.”

The Bills list Marc Lubick’s title as game management in addition to assistant quarterbacks coach. The game management is all encompassing – timeouts, challenges, fourth-down go-for-it decisions, etc. In Minnesota, O’Connell hired Ryan Cordell as pass game specialist/game management coordinator.

“That was monumental,” O’Connell said. “Real-time dialogue.”

Same, but different defense

The mantra around and within the Bills has been consistent and unanimous: It has been his defense. … He was heavily involved in the week-to-week planning. … Don’t expect many changes.

Several things can be true at the same time.

Yes, the nuts and bolts of the Bills’ scheme called by Frazier derived from the McDermott School of Defense. But to not expect changes? Of course there will be adjustments or else Frazier would still be calling the defense. However Frazier’s departure transpired, there was clearly disconnect between coordinator and head coach/organization.

The Bills announced Frazier’s departure Feb. 28, hours before McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane met with reporters at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. Neither ran away from the likelihood McDermott would call the defensive shots. It crystallized a month later at the NFL meetings in Phoenix when McDermott said he would call the plays. The Bills will not have a coach with the defensive coordinator title. In June, the Bills added assistant head coach to Washington's title.

“Nothing has really changed for us,” safety Micah Hyde said. “We’re confident in what we’ve done in the past and we’re confident in what we’re going to do in the future. He’s the leader of our football team so whatever he says, we’re going to back him and help him out anyway we can.”

Middle linebacker A.J. Klein is the only Bills player who has experience working with McDermott the game-caller. Klein played for Carolina when McDermott was its defensive coordinator.

“Obviously, he’s grown as a coach, but in that role of defensive coordinator, it feels exactly the same,” Klein said. “I don’t think his style will change much from what this Bills defense has been over the past few years. Once we get into the season, if you watch tape from those Carolina years, you’ll see certain wrinkles within the defense that will come alive.”

The Bills defense better be alive – their nondivision road schedule includes Kansas City, Cincinnati, Philadelphia and the Chargers. Helping McDermott, in addition to the veteran coaching staff, are experienced players such as Miller, Hyde, Klein, safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Jordan Phillips. They know how to carry out a plan and know how to provide feedback on adjustments.

Running point from Day 1 of camp to Week 1 at the New York Jets to Week 4 vs. Miami to Week 14 at Kansas City and all points before and after will be McDermott. Armed with eight years of defensive coordinator experience in Philadelphia and Carolina and six head-coaching years with the Bills, the focus, attention and pressure will be squarely on him.

“He’ll be able to do it easily,” said Kansas City coach Andy Reid, who promoted McDermott to defensive coordinator in 2009 and fired him two years later. “He’s a smart guy. He could have done (both) before.”

Said Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels: “Sean’s obviously a very capable coach in terms of calling the defense. But I think he has a great group of coaches around him and his system and his philosophy has certainly been in place. There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll do a great job.”

Play-calling head coaches

A look at which NFL head coaches also call the plays (offense or defense) for their teams:

Defense

Team Coach Coordinator years Play-calling head coach years*

Bills Sean McDermott 8 1st

Carolina defense twice finished in top-10 of fewest points allowed, went 15-1 in 2015.

Houston DeMeco Ryans 2 1st

Coordinated top-ranked San Francisco (fewest points, yards allowed) defense last year.

LA Chargers Brandon Staley 1 3rd

Chargers’ defense finished 29th and 21st in points allowed in 2021-22.

New Orleans Dennis Allen 10 2nd

Coordinator success hasn’t translated to head coach (15-38 over five seasons).

Tampa Bay Todd Bowles 5 2nd

Bowles won Super Bowl as Bucs’ coordinator in ’20. Head-coaching record of 34-50.

*With current team.

Offense

Team Coach Coordinator years Play-calling head coach years*

Atlanta Arthur Smith 2 3rd

Falcons have finished 26th and 15th in scoring. Turning to Desmond Ridder at QB.

Carolina Frank Reich 4 6th

Three top-nine scoring offenses with Colts. New stop includes QB Bryce Young.

Cincinnati Zac Taylor1 5th

No play-calling experience when hired by Bengals. Seventh in scoring last two years.

Cleveland Kevin Stefanski 1 4th

Not much going offensively – 14th, 20th and 18th in scoring under Stefanski.

Dallas Mike McCarthy 6 1st*

Longtime play-caller as Green Bay’s coach, takes over duties from Kellen Moore in Dallas.

Denver Sean Payton 3 1st

Saints offense was top five in scoring nine times in 16 years. Now has to salvage Russell Wilson.

Green Bay Matt LaFleur 2 5th

One year as play-calling coordinator before going to Packers (47-19 regular season record).

Jacksonville Doug Pederson 3 2nd

Super Bowl-winning play-caller with Eagles, his Jaguars offense improved from last to 10th in points.

Kansas City Andy Reid 0 11th

A play-caller since 1999, is 247-138-1 in regular season, two Super Bowl titles with Chiefs.

L.A. Rams Sean McVay 3 7th

Three top-7 scoring offenses in six years with Rams (Super Bowl after 2021 season).

Las Vegas Josh McDaniels 14 3rd

A part of the Patriots’ Super Bowl machine, success hasn’t arrived as head coach (17-28).

Miami Mike McDaniel 1 2nd

In first year, Dolphins improved from 22nd to 11th in scoring, 25th to sixth in yards.

Minnesota Kevin O’Connell 3 2nd

As play-caller/first-time head coach, led Vikings to 13-4 record and eighth in scoring.

San Francisco Kyle Shanahan 9 7th

One Super Bowl and two NFC title games in six years, but only one top-five scoring offense.

*With current team.