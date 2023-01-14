'It was like watching a movie': Bills recall execution, excitement, emotions of Nyheim Hines’ two kick return TDs

Three days later, the Bills’ kick return unit finally gathered in a meeting room to watch history, their first time to review the video of Nyheim Hines’ two touchdowns against the New England Patriots.

The key blocks. The speed of Hines. The subtle decisions by the players. The well-executed double teams. And special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley’s awestruck, what-the-heck-just-happened celebration as Hines ran by him for the second touchdown. It was all there to see.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Reggie Gilliam said.

As the stadium overflowed with emotion honoring injured safety Damar Hamlin, the Bills started the game with Hines’ 96-yard touchdown and, in the second half, his 101-yard touchdown put them ahead for good in an eventual 35-23 win to clinch the AFC’s second seed entering Sunday’s wild-card game against Miami.

This week, The Buffalo News asked Smiley and seven of the 11 players to watch the “All-22” (end zone) replay of Hines’ two touchdowns.

It was only the 11th time in league history a player had returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game. It hadn’t been done in 12 years and never been done by the Bills.

“That week was so hard and there were so many tears and prayers and guys just soul-searching because of what we witnessed (the previous) Monday night,” Smiley said. “Those are the first 11 guys that have to say, ‘We’re willing to do it.’”

And they did it.

The 11 Bills on the field: Gilliam, Hines, Taiwan Jones, Jaquan Johnson, Tyler Matakevich, Siran Neal, Terrell Bernard, Quintin Morris, Tyrel Dodson, A.J. Klein and Cam Lewis.

First touchdown

Smiley’s call for the opening kickoff was “Middle Singles,” which is exactly what it sounds – middle return and across-the-board, one-on-one blocks. Hines caught Nick Folk’s kick between the hash marks.

Smiley: “The nice thing about these 10 guys (blocking) is everybody can take care of their matchup so it’s not like, ‘Oh, you have to be careful because that guy can’t block that guy.’ Some returners don’t like ‘middle return’ so much, but Nyheim is a punt returner at heart so he’s more comfortable with it.”

Nyhiem Hines with the 96-YARD kickoff return on the opening kickoff. 😱ABSOLUTE CHILLS. (🎥: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/o7fJpeCSgh — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) January 8, 2023

Hines started his return by running straight up the field, but New England’s Calvin Munson collided with Bernard, pushing him into the initial gap. At the 20-yard line, Hines made a quick cut to the right to avoid Munson.

Bernard: “I was just trying to get a body on (Munson). So long as I did that, Hines could cut to wherever he wanted.”

On the far right, the field became open when New England’s Raleigh Webb took a wide route, running himself out of position.

Lewis: “A little bit (surprised). I don’t know if he saw something different. It kind of made my job easier.”

The two key blocks were the final two blocks. After Hines cut right, Morris blocked Pierre Strong and Gilliam walled off Jabrill Peppers.

Gilliam: “I see Nyheim out of the corner of my eye and I saw (Peppers) on the edge and I have a seal right there. (Peppers) was my man the whole way so I’m tracking him and it’s, ‘How do I block him the best?’ The toughest thing about playing that position is I’m not allowed to double-team. I can’t touch anybody so that’s why you see me trying to squeeze through. I sneak through and then I finally see my chance and make the block.”

Hines: “What stood out was the unbelievable strain by my guys and Reggie had a great block to seal the safety when I broke out to get me free. After that, we were off to the races.”

Nyheim Hines returned the @BuffaloBills opening kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown.The Bills lead the Patriots, 7-0.#NEvsBUF | #LoveForDamar pic.twitter.com/Ii5mWMSDo2 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 8, 2023

Gilliam was the first to raise his arm in celebration even though Hines was still 67 yards from the end zone. A premature, but accurate arm raise?

Smiley (laughing): “That’s what we said in the (Wednesday) meeting.”

Hines: “He knew I was gone.”

Gilliam (laughing): “I knew he was gone. Nobody was going to catch him. It was unreal. We’re all out there hyped to be playing for Damar and just to start the game off like that was picture-perfect.”

As Hines sprinted toward the end zone, the Bills reacted all over the field.

Johnson (arm raised when Hines was at the 50): “He’s one of the fastest guys on the field and I knew nobody was going to catch him. I was throwing up the ‘3’s’ (with both hands) for Damar and was just excited.”

Klein: “From where I was on the field, I didn’t know if (Hines) had the corner on No. 30 (Mack Wilson). I’m still running hard and when he (Hines) got to the 30-yard line, I knew he was gone.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Matakevich (arm raised when Hines was at 20): “There wasn’t a doubt. I couldn’t believe we just returned the opening kickoff with everything that happened that week. I can’t put into words that feeling.”

Smiley (from the sideline): “It was like I was watching a movie. The emotion of the week. The pregame (acknowledgement) for Damar. That being the opening kickoff. It was like I had a front-row seat for a movie.”

Hines extended both arms for the final 10 yards and jumped into the first row of the stands, followed by Dodson and Lewis.

Lewis: “I had to jump. It was so cool. All of the emotions and the crowd … it was just big, right?”

Second touchdown

At halftime, Smiley briefly met with some members of the kick return unit to alter a blocking scheme. The first return opportunity was after New England took a 17-14 lead.

Smiley: “It really was a collaboration. I said, ‘Hey, can we do something like this?’ There was a little bit of back and forth with the key guys and we drew it up with the changes.”

Bernard: “After Hines scored the first one by busting it out to the right, (Smiley) thought they might overpursue a little bit that way, which they did. He schemed it up and made it look like the first return but had a little counteraction.”

Hines: “Smiley drew it up on a card and there was a little bit of confusion, but we got it figured out.”

The kick was to Hines’ left and he caught it between the yard-marker and hash mark. The Bills used two double-teams. The plan was for Neal/Klein to block Kyle Dugger and Johnson/Morris to block Wilson. Matakevich was assigned a single block on Jahlani Tavai.

Smiley: “The cool thing here is (Gilliam and Jones). Reggie, bang, get the kick-out block (on Raekwon McMillan) and Taiwan, kick-out block here (on Adrian Phillips). That gave Hines enough space. Taiwan had a touchdown-making type of block.”

Nyheim Hines again, 101 yard kickoff return! do you believe in miracles? Damar Hamlin must love this.Hines started the game with a 96-yard touchdown off the opening kickoff.pic.twitter.com/Atq7dyUYTM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 8, 2023

To the right of Hines, Bernard – a rookie, accounted for Matthew Slater, who completed his 15th season is one of the league’s all-time great special teams players.

Bernard: “Seeing (Slater as the assignment), it got me a little nervous. I told him after the game how much I respected him. We’re running a left return so I’m blocking on the back side so I’m trying to keep myself between (Slater) and Nyheim. I just wanted to get in the way (of Slater).”

Johnson, meanwhile, wanted to stay out of the way. Once Klein took care of the double-team block by himself, Johnson turned upfield and was ready to block Folk. He didn’t have to. Hines pointed to the Matakevich block.

Hines: “Tyler held on to his block long enough. I ask them to hold on for 2 seconds and then I can get by them. And then I had to break one tackle.”

Matakevich: “If you don’t make your block and that guy gets the tackle, you’re going to be really mad watching the film and saying, ‘Why did I let that happen?’”

Hines broke the tackle attempt by Myles Bryant at the 32-yard line and was off again, escorted by Jones to the end zone.

Gilliam: “I saw Nyheim shed (Bryant) and I’m like, ‘Wow, we’re (scoring) again.’”

Klein: “That was a great return. To be able to break that tackle, 99 out of 100 times, that safety is going to make that tackle. But Hines did a great job of keeping his feet moving and breaking the tackle and he was out of the gate.”

Lewis was behind the play after making his block.

Lewis: “I had fallen down and I looked up and saw it and it was, ‘Oh, my God, two returns!?”

Nyheim Hines does it again, this time for a 101-yard kickoff return touchdown.Hines is the first player since Leon Washington in 2010 to have 2 kickoff return TDs in a game, and just the 11th player in NFL history to do so.#NEvsBUF | #LoveForDamar https://t.co/ZYUtPxcM2r pic.twitter.com/8Qwg2fysXH — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 8, 2023

As Hines ran by him down the left sideline, the coaches’ video captures Smiley’s reactions … all of them. Arms up in the air. Hands to his head. And a fist pump.

Smiley: “As soon as he broke it, I couldn’t believe it.”

Matakevich: “His reaction is what everybody was feeling. It was one thing to do it once, but to do it twice …”

Klein: “It looks like he’s in a little disbelief, too. To have two in one game is something special.”

Lewis: “He couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it, either.”

The Bills raised their kick return average from 21.2 yards to 25.2 and their NFL ranking from 24th to sixth. And made a lifetime memory.

Gilliam: “Eleven times in however many games the NFL has played. It was absolutely incredible. It showed what that game meant to us and who we were playing for.”