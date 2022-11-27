'It was an exciting day': Buffalo Bills community efforts ramp up during holidays

At one point, David Battle, a dialysis patient at Erie County Medical Center, looked up, and saw some numbers changing.

“My blood pressure went up,” he said. “I was 193 over 70, way high. I’m usually about 140.”

He knew why, and he knew it would be OK. Battle, a lifelong Bills fan, was meeting Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer.

Poyer, linebacker Tyrel Dodson and defensive back Cam Lewis were visiting the hospital on a Tuesday to deliver Thanksgiving meal kits to dialysis patients and their families. The event was in collaboration with ECMC, Austin Air and the Bills Mafia Babes.

“It was an exciting day,” Battle said.

Starting a few weeks before Thanksgiving and through the holidays, Bills players are especially busy finding ways to give back to the community.

Because the Bills were scheduled to play in Detroit on Thanksgiving, a few of the events were a little earlier than usual. The massive lake-effect snowstorm also tweaked some plans. But Nov. 15, an off day for players, was packed with community events.

Though the players give back all year, the holidays always see an uptick.

Dodson, who would stop by linebacker Tremaine Edmunds’ Thanksgiving Dinner at the Salvation Army the same day, had known that he wanted to give back at a hospital.

“I could kind of sense when I was talking to a couple people that had dialysis how much excitement we (brought) them,” Dodson said. “So I was just grateful to put a smile on their faces.”

Bills rookies joined legends Thurman Thomas and Booker Edgerson, and the Bills Women’s Association to pack and distribute meals for 600 families at FeedMore WNY. Edmunds was joined by other linebackers.

Players have found ways to provide for others even when they can’t be there. On Thursday, wide receiver Gabe Davis teamed up with Poyer, Matt Milano, Tre’Davious White, Ike Boettger, Spencer Brown and Matt Barkley to provide catered Thanksgiving meals to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Orchard Park Police. While the players were in Detroit, they wanted to make sure first responders were taken care of.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs held his annual turkey giveaway Nov. 15 at the William-Emslie Family YMCA on William Street.

Danielle Roberts, the executive director of the William-Emslie YMCA and two other local YMCAs, said the event was important “specifically for this community, which is an underserved community in East Buffalo.”

The YMCA is near the Tops on Jefferson Avenue where 10 Black people were killed in May in a racist mass shooting.

It was the second annual turkey drive in Buffalo for Diggs. His first season in Buffalo was during the height of the Covid pandemic, and he wasn’t able to get out in the community the way he had hoped. Last year, he focused on single moms. This year, he went to the East Side.

“We’ve been through so much trauma, and our kids and our community don’t usually get celebrities coming into their community center,” Roberts said.

There was an initial surge of providing resources to the area, and local groups are continuing that work.

“It’s still traumatizing,” Roberts said. “It’s heartbreaking. And it definitely shows the resilience of Buffalo, how we were able to come together. The YMCA, as a nonprofit organization, has been on the ground helping our families.”

There have been counseling services, food giveaways and more.

“We’ve just tried to meet the need of our community,” she said. “So, it’s been difficult, coming around to a six-month anniversary, because you relive trauma. And it’s nice to have an event like this, to pick up the spirits of our people, and let them know that we’re here for them.”

Diggs was intentional about going to that community.

“Around the holiday season, I wanted to come back and try to make another impact,” Diggs said. “And continue to make an impact. I feel like this is something I have a passion for.”

Safety Jaquan Johnson also held an event Nov. 15. At the Northwest Community Center in Buffalo, he helped serve 125 meals and had time to get to know the kids.

“I got to talk to them, watch a music show, and just basically show my face in the community,” Johnson said.

This time of year is especially important for Johnson. Last December, he hosted a holiday shopping event for kids in need. Soon, he’ll have a coat drive to help Buffalonians.

“Every time it comes around, Thanksgiving, Christmas, I’m out in the community trying to give back as much as possible,” Johnson said.

When Johnson was growing up in Miami, he remembers NFL players, such as former Dolphins running back Lamar Miller, coming back to help their communities. He saw how much that meant, and now, he’s continuing the tradition.

“If I can be that spark, that’s what I’m trying to be,” he said.

He gave a speech at the community center and was admittedly nervous about how it went. But one kid came up after to talk to the third-year safety to say he had the same dream: to one day make it to the NFL. Johnson's example made the dream feel more attainable.

“With that speech, he believed he could do it,” Johnson said.