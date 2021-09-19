'It’s life': Running back Zack Moss navigates ups and downs in Bills win

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – By the time the fumble came, Zack Moss was already deflated.

His mom’s sister passed away recently, and the running back arrived home in Miami late Friday night, ahead of his Bills teammates, to be with family.

“I had a long weekend,” he said Sunday. “I had to bury my aunt yesterday morning. So then just having to come out here 24 hours later, and have a fumble in a big game that we definitely needed, I just had to just kind of get my mental right and kind of just switch over.”

In the Bills’ 35-0 victory against the Miami Dolphins, Moss ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns. The first was good for seven yards; the second good for one. He did so on eight carries, totaling 26 yards.

But before all that, even within the vacuum of a football lens, Moss had to rebound from the first-quarter fumble. Immediately after, he told his teammates on the sideline that it wouldn’t happen again.

“It just shows that Moss is a guy of character, and he flushed that as well,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “Moss said, 'Look, the next time I touch this ball, I'm gonna make it count,' and he did that (and scored) two more times. And he ran behind his big guys and just put his head down and kept on chugging on.”