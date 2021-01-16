 Skip to main content
'It is a party in here': Ravens penalized twice with help from Bills fans' noise
'It is a party in here': Ravens penalized twice with help from Bills fans' noise

  • Updated
Bills Ravens pregame

Bills fans celebrate before the AFC divisional round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy

Last week, Buffalo Bills players credited the 6,700 fans at Bills Stadium for sounding like 67,000 as Buffalo beat Indianapolis in the wild-card round.

Late in the first half Saturday night against Baltimore, the Ravens were called for back-to-back false start penalties with the ball inside their own 10-yard line. They would convert a third-and-18, but punt four plays later.

"Kinda crazy," NBC's Al Michael said as the cameras panned fans with signs. "We're here, and I gotta tell you something, it does almost sounds like 67,000."

Ravens All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker missed a pair of field goals in the half, doinking both of them off the uprights.

"I have never seen human beings cheer harder when a ball hits the uprights than what happened in this stadium twice tonight," NBC's Cris Collinsworth said. "It is a party in here."

"Listen to this crowd," Michael said. "This is the first time we've been in a stadium this season where you can truly jam the signals."

Replied Collinsworth: "It's having an impact in the game and they know it. Look at them. Around here, they are going crazy right now. This town is just so alive with Bills Fever. It's amazing."

