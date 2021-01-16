'It is a party in here': Ravens penalized twice with help from Bills fans' noise

Last week, Buffalo Bills players credited the 6,700 fans at Bills Stadium for sounding like 67,000 as Buffalo beat Indianapolis in the wild-card round.

Late in the first half Saturday night against Baltimore, the Ravens were called for back-to-back false start penalties with the ball inside their own 10-yard line. They would convert a third-and-18, but punt four plays later.

"Kinda crazy," NBC's Al Michael said as the cameras panned fans with signs. "We're here, and I gotta tell you something, it does almost sounds like 67,000."

6,700 sounds like 67,000.The whole world hears you right now, #BillsMafia. pic.twitter.com/Xsoo94m8Ky — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 17, 2021

Ravens All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker missed a pair of field goals in the half, doinking both of them off the uprights.

"I have never seen human beings cheer harder when a ball hits the uprights than what happened in this stadium twice tonight," NBC's Cris Collinsworth said. "It is a party in here."