'It had to be something special:' How the Bills lured Von Miller away from Super Bowl-champion Rams

The Bills are thrilled that it will be with Miller. The soon-to-be 33-year-old said he was rejuvenated by his midseason trade last season from the Broncos to the Rams. He responded with four sacks during the Rams’ four-game postseason run to the championship, including two in the Super Bowl victory over the Bengals.

The Bills are banking on Miller providing the type of game-changing pressure off the edge that they felt was lacking too often last season.

“The last few games of the season every year, that, to me, is a barometer of where you're at and where you need to go,” McDermott said. “We just felt like we needed this piece – it was one of the pieces that we needed, not the only piece – but this was an opportunity for us to get our hands on one in Von and it's not every year you have a chance to get a player like this – at that position in particular. So, we were fortunate that the time was right for us and for him.”

Miller is the type of star that for far too long the Bills had no prayer of attracting. That is no longer the case. Allen is perhaps the best player in the entire league. Stefon Diggs is one of the game’s top wide receivers and has known Miller for years.