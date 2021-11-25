 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Isaiah McKenzie, Zack Moss inactive for Bills against Saints
0 comments
top story topical

Isaiah McKenzie, Zack Moss inactive for Bills against Saints

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Colts third (copy)

The Bills made wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) a healthy inactive Thursday against the Saints.

 Harry Scull Jr.

NEW ORLEANS – The Buffalo Bills are shaking things up in a major way on offense.

The team is making both running back Zack Moss and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie inactive for its Thanksgiving night game against the Saints at the Superdome.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Moss leads the team with four rushing touchdowns, but has struggled recently, rushing three times for just 5 yards in the loss to Indianapolis on Sunday. 

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.

McKenzie, meanwhile, lost a costly fumble in that game against the Colts. His primary role this season has been as the kick and punt returner – jobs that are expected to be handled against the Saints by Marquez Stevenson, the rookie was activated from injured reserve earlier in the day and will make his professional debut.

Also inactive for the Bills are safety Damar Hamlin, defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr., cornerback Cam Lewis, offensive tackle Bobby Hart and defensive end Boogie Basham.

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News