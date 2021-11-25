Isaiah McKenzie, Zack Moss inactive for Bills against Saints

NEW ORLEANS – The Buffalo Bills are shaking things up in a major way on offense.

The team is making both running back Zack Moss and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie inactive for its Thanksgiving night game against the Saints at the Superdome.

Moss leads the team with four rushing touchdowns, but has struggled recently, rushing three times for just 5 yards in the loss to Indianapolis on Sunday.

McKenzie, meanwhile, lost a costly fumble in that game against the Colts. His primary role this season has been as the kick and punt returner – jobs that are expected to be handled against the Saints by Marquez Stevenson, the rookie was activated from injured reserve earlier in the day and will make his professional debut.

Also inactive for the Bills are safety Damar Hamlin, defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr., cornerback Cam Lewis, offensive tackle Bobby Hart and defensive end Boogie Basham.

