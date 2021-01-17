Isaiah McKenzie, playing Lamar Jackson on scout team, was Bills' unsung hero in win

As the Bills prepared to play the Baltimore Ravens last season, Ray-Ray McCloud served as the scout-term quarterback, doing the best he could to emulate the skills of Lamar Jackson.

“I ran their offense in high school, the read option,” McCloud told reporters before that game. “I know how he runs. I know how he moves. Some of his ways I run with dead legs, being quick, explosive. Just give them a good look.”

With McCloud with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills turned to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, he of the "Human Joystick" nickname, to prepare for Jackson this time. McKenzie, who might be the Bills' most versatile player. had served in a similar role as scout team QB in advance of the Bills' game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Asked about McKenzie's value as the scout team QB before the game against Arizona, coach Sean McDermott said "it certainly helps. A lot? I don't know. ... I would just say it certainly helps to get ourselves acclimated to that type of speed and quickness."

In the aftermath of Saturday's 17-3 victory against the Ravens, defensive end Jerry Hughes said McKenzie's work on the scout team had a lot to do with how the Bills handled Jackson and the Baltimore offense.