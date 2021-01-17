Isaiah McKenzie, playing Lamar Jackson on scout team, was Bills' unsung hero in win

As the Bills prepared to play the Baltimore Ravens last season, Ray-Ray McCloud served as the scout-term quarterback, doing the best he could to emulate the skills of Lamar Jackson.
“I ran their offense in high school, the read option,” McCloud told reporters before that game. “I know how he runs. I know how he moves. Some of his ways I run with dead legs, being quick, explosive. Just give them a good look.”
With McCloud with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills turned to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, he of the "Human Joystick" nickname, to prepare for Jackson this time. McKenzie, who might be the Bills' most versatile player. had served in a similar role as scout team QB in advance of the Bills' game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Asked about McKenzie's value as the scout team QB before the game against Arizona, coach Sean McDermott said "it certainly helps. A lot? I don't know. ... I would just say it certainly helps to get ourselves acclimated to that type of speed and quickness."
In the aftermath of Saturday's 17-3 victory against the Ravens, defensive end Jerry Hughes said McKenzie's work on the scout team had a lot to do with how the Bills handled Jackson and the Baltimore offense.
"I think that gave us an excellent look," Hughes said. "Somebody with the right amount of speed, because he’s probably just as fast, if not faster than Lamar. He’s quick. Throughout the week of practice it allowed us to really gauge our sights on how fast this quarterback will be and what he can do with his arm. I think Isaiah did a fantastic job of doing what he does best, just being fast, quick and agile, and allowing us to get that speed. I think that helped tonight."
AND THEY STILL THINK WE CANT DO IT!!!!! BILLS WIN AGAIN DAMNIT!!!! #BillsMafia— Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) January 17, 2021
The Bills' defense did a good job of setting the edge and staying in their rush lanes in order to limit where Jackson could go.
Jackson, who left the game with a concussion in the third quarter, was limited to 34 yards on nine carries, his lowest rushing total since he ran for 3 yards on two carries in an October game against the Bears.
Late in the first half, Trent Murphy, who had only been active for the Week 17 game since the bye in Week 10, tackled Jackson for a 4-yard loss on a play in which the quarterback faked a handoff and then attempted to run with it. That forced the Ravens into second-and-14 on a drive that would end in a punt.
"It showed with Trent Murphy making a huge play on a zone read where he’s able to shuffle down to the hip of the tackle and come out and tackle the quarterback. Anytime you can tackle Lamar in open space, man. That’s a huge play. That’s just the kind of team we have. We want to feed off each other and make each other better."