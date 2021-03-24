Isaiah McKenzie loves his comfort zone with Bills teammates

Isaiah McKenzie decided the known looked a whole lot better than the unknown on the NFL free-agent market this spring.
The Bills’ diminutive wide receiver was happy with his “Mr. Gadget” role in Brian Daboll’s offense and loved the idea of doing it again in 2021.
“I’m familiar with the system in Buffalo,” McKenzie said on a call with reporters Wednesday. “I love my teammates. The whole crew’s coming back. Obviously the fan base, it’s so much love in Buffalo. Why would I leave?”
McKenzie, 26, signed a one-year contract to stay with the Bills for $1.15 million.
“There were a few teams interested – Detroit, the Bears, Arizona called, Washington, Cleveland, probably seven, eight,” he said. “Money-wise, to me, of course I want the money. But I understood the circumstances we were under this year. If everything was even, I told my agent, hey, I might as well go back to Buffalo because I’m already familiar with the system, I like being there anyway. There’s no point going anywhere else and starting over. Buffalo has something good going, as well.”
McKenzie averaged 17 snaps a game last season, or 24.8% of the offensive plays. He made the most of his time, catching 30 passes for 282 yards and five touchdowns and rushing 10 times for 9 yards. He returned his only punt 84 yards for a TD in the regular-season finale against Miami.
With Pro Bowl return man Andre Roberts gone in free agency to Houston, McKenzie aims to take over both the punt and kickoff return duties.
“Limited role,” he said. “I understand my role on this team. When the ball comes my way, I’ve got to make a play, like I did last year. If things change and I get more playing time, good for me, and I hope I can do the best I can to help the team win. If my role stays the same and I become the returner, I’ve just got to make more plays as the returner. ... I’m hoping to win it all, punt return, kick return and get a bigger role on offense. I signed to play ball, and that’s what we’re gonna do.”
McKenzie provides even more depth at the Bills’ talented wide receiver position, which includes Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis.
“Being behind those guys and looking at Beas and Diggs and now Emmanuel Sanders and even Gabe, being behind them and learning from them is awesome,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie said he’s confident Daboll knows how to utilize his skills.
“Me being versatile, whether it’s taking the top off or running the jet sweep or getting in the backfield or even just blocking, I feel like I can do it all and he trusts me with that role of being versatile.”
McKenzie on Sanders, with whom he played in Denver in 2017 and ’18: “He’s a dog. He’s gritty. He gets it done no matter what. He catches the ball. He can take the top off, he can run routes, do everything you ask him to do. His personality is amazing. He won’t be a cancer at all. He’s going to get the job done. Watching him when I was there, I saw a great football player and a great guy.”
On learning slot-receiver tips from Beasley: “Beas is my guy. I love Beas, he’s my favorite player after Matt Milano. I can’t say much. Beas puts it on the field. Being back and being with Beas is amazing. He’s taught me so much over the past two years. I’m glad I get to come back and keep learning from him.”
On why Milano is his favorite: “When I first got here when they claimed me off waivers, I watched Matt and I think he had five takeaways. I’ve seen him, and he’s a baller. That’s why I like him. I watched him against the Patriots, and he’d go against James White, and I feel like that was great competition. I like the way he makes open-field tackles. That’s pretty hard in the NFL. His motor – he makes plays. I like guys that make plays. He’s my favorite player.”