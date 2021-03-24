Isaiah McKenzie loves his comfort zone with Bills teammates

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

With Pro Bowl return man Andre Roberts gone in free agency to Houston, McKenzie aims to take over both the punt and kickoff return duties.

“Limited role,” he said. “I understand my role on this team. When the ball comes my way, I’ve got to make a play, like I did last year. If things change and I get more playing time, good for me, and I hope I can do the best I can to help the team win. If my role stays the same and I become the returner, I’ve just got to make more plays as the returner. ... I’m hoping to win it all, punt return, kick return and get a bigger role on offense. I signed to play ball, and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

McKenzie provides even more depth at the Bills’ talented wide receiver position, which includes Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis.

“Being behind those guys and looking at Beas and Diggs and now Emmanuel Sanders and even Gabe, being behind them and learning from them is awesome,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said he’s confident Daboll knows how to utilize his skills.

“Me being versatile, whether it’s taking the top off or running the jet sweep or getting in the backfield or even just blocking, I feel like I can do it all and he trusts me with that role of being versatile.”