top story topical

Isaiah McKenzie, Jordan Phillips inactive for Bills against Dolphins

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Patriots (copy)

Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) will not play Sunday against Miami.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bills will be without wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on Sunday for their wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

McKenzie, who was questionable on the final injury report because of a hamstring injury, was in street clothes as his teammates ran through pregame warmups about 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. kickoff. He was injured during practice Wednesday and did not practice Thursday or Friday.

Phillips is out with a lingering shoulder injury he originally suffered in Week 13 at New England. He did not practice all week. 

Also inactive for the Bills are rookie cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Baylon Spector, tight end Tommy Sweeney, guard Ike Boettger and safety Jared Mayden.

Miami right tackle Brandon Shell is out because of knee and ankle injuries. He did not practice all week. Also out for Miami are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), guard Liam Eichenberg (hand), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (thumb), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and tight end Tanner Conner.

Miami edge rusher Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) and left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral/knee/hip) are in the lineup. They were both listed as questionable on the final injury report. 

