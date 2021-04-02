Isaiah McKenzie gets his '100 Grand' payout from creative Bills fan

When I heard Isaiah McKenzie state the Bills probably could have offered him candy and he'd stay, well, that's just leaving the door wide open for some fan to leave some candy for him. I thought 100 Grand bars seemed most appropriate. I thought of the idea last week.

I was heading to Cheektowaga on Saturday. I stopped at Wegmans because I don't have one out this way. I almost forgot to get the candy, but luckily remembered. I take the 219 to get back home so the stadium is not far out of the way. I stopped at the Bills Store. I took that candy into the workers there and told them I was doing something funny. I asked if they knew about what Isaiah said about getting paid in candy. The one worker did not know. I said "How can you work for the Bills and not know that?" The other did. They explained they work for Delaware North, not the Bills.