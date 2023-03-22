Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie wasn't expecting to leave Buffalo, but said he's appreciative of his time here.

McKenzie signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday and met with Indianapolis reporters via video conference to talk about his future, but also was asked to look back on his last chapter.

“It was sad. It was a sad moment,” said McKenzie, who was released Friday. “I had a sad moment, because I had a great time there, great organization, great fan base and everything about that place was amazing. It came to an end, and I understand all good things don’t last long.

“You try to make the best of it while the good gets going, and I feel like, for me, my time was up and that was totally fine with me. Now, I get to start with a new organization, start making new friends, making new family and bring my game to a good organization that’s ready to take it to the next level.”

McKenzie signed a two-year extension with the Bills in March 2022.

The seventh-year wide receiver said that he did not have any indication from the team at the end of the season that he would be released.

“No, I learned on the fly just like – you know, I learned on the fly as time went on in the offseason,” McKenzie said. “I found out, and that was that. No hard feelings.”

McKenzie, 27, joined the Bills in 2018, after starting his career with the Denver Broncos. He finished last season with 423 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 42 catches. He played in 15 games and started eight. While McKenzie endeared himself to teammates and coaches, his role on the field did not fully materialize in the way the Bills had hoped.

Now, he’ll get his next chance with the Colts. What his role will look like there has yet to be determined.

“Nothing has been talked about yet or discussed,” he said. “Just coming in, doing what I got to do to help the team win. Get a role on this team, whatever that may be.”

To decide on Indianapolis, McKenzie checked in with former Bills teammate Zack Moss, who was traded to the Colts in October. McKenzie talked to Colts cornerbacks Kenny Moore II and Tony Brown, as well.

McKenzie believes his time there can be mutually beneficial: He has ways to help, but he also still has more to learn.

“I feel like this is a great opportunity for me to come over here with this receiver core, this young receiver core and help them out the best way I can and learn from Reggie Wayne, as well, as a receivers coach,” McKenzie said. “Just bring a different element to the game over here and to the scheme that we are looking for in a new offense.”

McKenzie was what Bills coach Sean McDermott calls a “glue guy,” and the wide receiver looks forward to bringing that approach to the Colts. McKenzie said players can unlock their full potential when they’re supported by their teammates, and he aims to always be a welcoming presence.

“I feel like when I got into that locker room (in Buffalo), I changed my mental space and also helped guys in their mental space when it came to the locker room presence,” he said. “Then, on the field, you can see it. The guys that came in for the past five years, or past years – I was the longest tenured there, so I felt like I helped a lot of guys in the locker room so, physically, they could go out there and play their best football.”

McKenzie got Christmas gifts for teammates and was almost always involved in games in the locker room during down time and was a regular presence during Friday karaoke.

“I feel like I’ve got the energy, the vibe, the charisma, the personality to fit in anywhere and adapt to my environment,” McKenzie said. “But also, not just adapt, but change the environment and change the way guys think and guys feel in a positive way.”

To do so, he’ll draw on his experience with the Bills.

“I feel like I had done a lot of that in Buffalo, coming into the locker room and just helping out mentally, for the mental aspect,” McKenzie said. “Where off the field, on the field, I feel like I’m one of those guys you can come to and talk to and get help from.”