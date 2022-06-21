Isaiah McKenzie aims to step out of Cole Beasley's shadow for Bills

Cole Beasley had what seemed like a telepathic bond with quarterback Josh Allen over the past three seasons.

Developing that kind of shared wavelength is Isaiah McKenzie’s mission this offseason.

“I want that chemistry that they had the past few years,” McKenzie said after the Bills’ final minicamp practice. “I want that. We’re gonna have to speed it up a little because the season is right around the corner. But I want that chemistry they had even though they been together for like three years. They built a great chemistry, and that’s what I want with Josh. When camp comes, I want to keep communicating with him and keep learning from him and just help the team win the best way I can.”

The 27-year-old McKenzie had a close-up view as Beasley caught 256 passes for the Bills the past three years. McKenzie watched. He learned. He has paid his dues, playing 65 games over the past five seasons. Beasley is gone, released in March.

If McKenzie isn’t ready to step into Beasley’s shoes this season, he never will be. Entering training camp, it looks like McKenzie has a firm grip on the lead slot receiver role.

From an athleticism standpoint, there’s nothing stopping McKenzie from gobbling up a majority of those receptions on the table via Beasley’s departure. Beasley had 82 catches each of the past two years.

At 5-foot-7 1/2 inches and 173 pounds, Lil’ Dirty is the same size as Beasley. He’s even a little faster and quicker. McKenzie runs the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds and ran the short shuttle in 4.15 seconds coming out of college. Beasley ran 4.49 and 4.40.

Still, Allen had complete trust in Beasley.

“It’s been fun, just talking to Josh, getting the ball from Josh and everything like that,” McKenzie said. “We’re communicating like him and Beas were communicating. ... It’s just the communication of it all. It’s certain words and certain signals that he gave Beas. I mean I watched. But now I’m in it, I got to do those. Some tweaks here and there, maybe we can come up with our own some day. But being behind Beas, he taught me a lot."

There are a lot of option routes in the Bills’ offense in which the quarterback and wide receiver must be on the same page. The receiver reads the coverage and breaks accordingly.

“Just watching him run routes and how he read coverages and everything, I learned a lot from that,” McKenzie said. “I learned a lot and brought it to the spring. Josh was very intrigued in what I can do now that Beas is gone. We’ve been on the same page so far and I want to keep it that way.”

One factor that could limit McKenzie’s bid to fill Beasley’s shoes is the presence of veteran Jamison Crowder. The seven-year NFL veteran was signed from the New York Jets in free agency. Crowder is a proven producer out of the slot, with 409 career catches.

Are McKenzie and Crowder going to wind up sharing the slot role in the Bills’ three-receiver set? Is Crowder going to push himself to the forefront and keep McKenzie in more of a “gadget” weapon role that he filled last season?

These are questions that need to be sorted out in training camp and free agency.

“Isaiah has been here for four years, he's been awesome in terms of wanting to learn the little nuances of the game,” Allen said. “I think adding JC is gonna be very big for us. Just seeing some of the things that he can do, things that he brings to the table, the knowledge that he has and helping Isaiah out. So it'll be fun to see those guys on the field.”

McKenzie caught 30 passes in 2020 and 20 in 2021. He was a jet-sweep threat, with 19 rushing attempts over the two seasons. He’s also the Bills’ primary kickoff and punt returner. So regardless of his snap count on offense, he’s in line for a big role on the team.

McKenzie said he’s keeping his head down amid speculation about roster battles.

“I just never stop going, I never listen,” he said. “I look at the noise, but I don’t listen to it. I just keep going and go about my day. Whether it’s on the field or off the field, I do what I do. ... I don’t take no day for granted.”

