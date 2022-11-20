Is Josh Allen in a slump? Analysts say no, but recent form calls for improvement

Ryan O'Halloran Sports Reporter Follow Ryan O'Halloran Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In many ways, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is exactly where he should be at the season’s halfway point. His 20 touchdown passes are second in the NFL. Despite sitting out the end of two blowout wins, his 2,733 passing yards are third-most. His 8 yards per attempt, signaling downfield success, are tied for fifth. And the Bills are 6-3.

Add in his ability to run for key yards and Allen is mostly playing a high level of football commiserate with his reputation for carrying an offense.

But concern points, chiefly his league-high 10 interceptions and red zone struggles, have raised one key question entering Sunday’s game against Cleveland in Detroit.

Is Allen in a slump?

“For whatever reason, the last two-three weeks, he’s just lost the ability like we’ve seen him have for knowing that fine line of being aggressive and super-aggressive, but not crazy-aggressive to where he does dumb things,” said NBC Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms. “He’s kind of lost that touch the last few weeks.”

Allen better rediscover it … and quickly. Fifteen days ago, the Bills were 6-1 and leading their division and conference. Two losses later, in which he threw four interceptions (two in the red zone and one from the opponent’s 20-yard line), the Bills are third in the division and sixth in the conference. The margin for error has shrunk.

The Bills need Allen to remain a big-play threat minus the big-play mistakes. They need him to continue to be an effective runner, but get more help from the running backs. And even though Allen’s output suggests it’s doable, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey needs to lean on others to be productive.

The Buffalo News talked to three analysts – Simms, CBS’ Charles Davis (who worked the Week 9 Bills-Jets game) and ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky (who worked the Week 2 Tennessee-Bills game) – for their thoughts on Allen.

Taking the layups

A convenient criticism of Allen is he ignores the layups – checkdowns to the flat, for example – to take chances downfield that aren’t there. His passing chart against the Jets and Vikings, though, debunks that narrative.

A breakdown of “air” distance of Allen’s 77 pass attempts in the last two losses as charted by The News:

Did not cross line of scrimmage – 15 (19.5%).

Traveled 1-5 yards – 23 (29.9%).

Traveled 6-10 yards – 10 (12.9%).

Traveled 11-15 yards – 10 (12.9%).

Traveled 16 or more yards – 19 (24.7%).

“Especially on the early downs, he does a good job (checking it down),” Orlovsky said.

The Jets took away the medium-distance throws (six attempts traveled 6-15 yards downfield), or Allen didn’t want to make those passes. He was better in that area against Minnesota (21 attempts).

The number of downfield throws jumps off the video. Granted, some are in end-of-half, end-of-game, overtime situations where stretching the field is the requirement. But is Allen pressing the issue too much?

“As the downs get later and the game gets later, I think he becomes hyper-focused on making some plays,” Orlovsky said. “Sometimes, situationally, that’s what you need.”

Said Simms: “Some of this, with Josh Allen, is what you have to live with. He’s usually smart and checks it down and doesn’t take the chances when it’s not there. But some of the throws he makes, the degree of difficulty is off the charts and only he and (Kansas City’s) Patrick Mahomes can do it.”

One player who could help the Bills’ throw-short-and-gain-yards-after-the-catch effort is free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

“This is Month 17 of me saying the Bills need another weapon,” Simms said. “OBJ would help take some pressure off Josh. Hey, here’s a screen to OBJ and he gained 30 yards and Josh doesn’t have to make a perfect throw all the time. Hey, we fake a reverse to Isaiah McKenzie and throw another screen to Odell for 20 yards. They need more plays like that.”

Red zone issues

Most concerning for the Bills are their red zone issues in general and Allen’s red zone issues in particular. Seventh last year in touchdown rate (62.3%), they are 21st this year (52.9%). Above average in Weeks 1-5 (9 of 14, 64.3%), they have struggled in the last five games (9 of 20, 45%).

Allen’s 12 red zone touchdown passes are tied for third in the NFL, but his four turnovers lead the league, his 75.4 passer rating is 25th among the 27 quarterbacks with at least 20 attempts and his completion percentage of 48.2% is 26th among starters.

The number of turnovers are eye-popping considering Allen’s track record since entering the league in 2018. He didn’t have a red zone interception from 2018-20. Last year, he had 27 touchdowns and three interceptions.

This year, Allen has three red zone interceptions.

“You’re going to have bad throws, you’re going to have tipped balls – those are the interceptions that you’re going to have to live with,” Allen said. “It’s the bad decisions that I’ve made a couple of times the last few games.”

On the opening drive of the Jets game, Allen was intercepted on a second-down play from the Jets’ 13.

“The first interception against the Jets was a layup,” Simms said. “He just didn’t see (safety Jordan Whitehead). Josh did have somebody in his face and he threw it very casually like he thought (tight end Dawson) Knox was wide open.”

Allen’s first interception against Minnesota was on a fourth-down play from the 7 when he was picked off in the end zone by Patrick Peterson, who returned it to the 34.

“The interception return yardage changes the dynamic of how that decision looks,” Simms said. “That was a bad one, but not like the worst when you consider the situation.”

Allen’s game-ending interception – when the Bills were at the 20-yard line (so it doesn’t count in the red zone statistics) and in tying field goal range – was a total forced throw.

“That was bad,” Simms said. “I don’t understand what exactly Josh was looking at there. Patrick Peterson had clearly undercut it, but Josh still cuts it loose and threw a ball that didn’t make any sense. Definitely a head-scratcher.”

Run-game help

Leading Minnesota 27-17 early in the fourth quarter, the Bills drove to the Vikings’ 15. A screen pass to McKenzie gained 8 yards. But the Vikings accounted for Knox on a tight end screen (throwaway) and Allen threw incomplete on third down.

Dorsey calling pass plays on second-and-2 and third-and-2 illustrated the Bills’ lack of a power back. In reality, Allen is their short-yardage back.

“It’s just a lot (for Allen to do),” Simms said. “They started the game out running the ball well and they definitely lost it a little bit in the second half and got a little pass happy, for sure. They’re not going to transform into a between-the-tackles running team at this point of the year. But I would still love to see a hair more patience in the second half.”

Davis also works the draft for NFL Network and was surprised last spring when the Bills didn’t add a bigger back.

“Big backs win games for you because defenses have gotten smaller,” Davis said. “I’m just a proponent that you have to take something off Josh and that’s a big back. Josh is their big back, not that he doesn’t want that on his plate – he loves it. But it’s a lot.”

Allen leads the Bills in rushing yards (476) and touchdowns (four) and is second in attempts (68). He is lethal on scrambles once the protection relents or the coverage is too tight, but he is the best option on short-yardage situations, partly by default.

In the second half-overtime against Minnesota, the Bills faced eight plays in which they needed 1-2 yards for a first down; they succeeded only once and that play (Gabe Davis 20-yard catch along the Minnesota sideline) should have been overturned on replay.

Does Dorsey need to show more patience in sticking with the run?

“I think so,” Orlovsky said. “I think there are a lot of coordinators in the NFL that need to, though. The Bills are exactly where the Kansas City Chiefs were last year and I think Josh is exactly where Patrick Mahomes was. ...

“Kansas City lost last year (in the AFC title game) because they could not and would not run the football when the Cincinnati Bengals said, ‘You are not going to throw against us.’ If Buffalo doesn’t learn from that and Ken doesn’t learn from that, candidly, that’s disappointing.”

Getting Allen untracked

The Bills scored opening-drive touchdowns in each of their first three games, but since have gone Allen interception, touchdown, Allen fumble, punt, Allen interception and punt.

The analysts were asked to put on their play-calling hat and script the opening drive against Cleveland.

Orlovsky: “My opening script would be a little bit of their (run-pass option) stuff they like to get going, especially to the boundary (short side of the field) and (Stefon Diggs). I think their perimeter screen game has had moments this year and I would use some of that. I would take a deep shot early on.”

Simms: “We saw McKenzie rip off an 18-yard run on a speed sweep last week and against a team like Cleveland, that isn’t very good against the run and is a small team, I would think the screens and speed sweeps definitely have some merit in this game plan.”

Davis: “What’s going to get the ball out of Josh’s hands quickly for a positive play? Make sure you’re moving the ball around and get that good feeling going again that they are great and there are one of the elite offenses in the NFL and there are no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

The bottom line: Should the Bills be worried about Allen?

“I would not be concerned,” Simms said. “We’ve seen him play the right way. He definitely has to be smarter, but I’m not at the point where I’m like, ‘Oh, gosh, he’s falling apart.’ I know the guy and I know what he’s made of. Stay the course. This guy will make the right corrections and he’s too damn good and too smart to not get it back on track.”

Orlovsky said the mistakes should be a “constant teaching point,” in the Bills’ quarterback meeting room to make sure the red zone hiccups don’t develop into a full-blown trend and a two-game losing streak doesn’t become a season-rattling three-game skid.

“Josh knows,” Orlovsky said. “What I would be harping on is, ‘Why? What did you see? Did we like the call?’ Maybe there are different calls in that moment he likes. He might like that call in the first quarter and might not like it in the fourth quarter. You just try and talk through it. You never, ever do anything to take his stinger away. He has to walk out there thinking he’s the baddest dude in the world.”

Allen’s Rankings

A look at where Bills quarterback Josh Allen ranks in six passing categories entering Sunday’s game against Cleveland:

Category No. Rank

Attempts 341 8th

Completions 220 11th

Passing yards 2,733 3rd

Touchdowns 20 2nd

Interceptions 10 Most

Rating 96.6 8th

Inside Allen’s Numbers

Red Zone Giveaways

Player, team No.

1. Josh Allen, Bills 4

T2. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville 3

T2. Joe Flacco, N.Y. Jets 3

T4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay 2

T4. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota 2

Red Zone Passer Rating

The quarterbacks with the top red-zone passer ratings this year (minimum 20 passes):

Player, team Rating

1. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami 118.8

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati 108.3

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City 107.3

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia 103.5

5. Andy Dalton, New Orleans 102.4

25. Josh Allen, Bills 75.4

Red Zone Touchdown Passes

Player, team No.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City 22

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami 14

T3. Josh Allen, Bills 12

T3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore 12

T3. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville 12

T3. Justin Herbert, L.A. Chargers 12

Total Interceptions

Player, team No.

1. Josh Allen, Bills 10

T2. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis 9

T2. Davis Mills, Houston 9

T4. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota 8

T4. Matthew Stafford, L.A. Rams 8

T4. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh 8