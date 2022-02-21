Is Cole Beasley important enough to Bills to bring back for 2022?

“Cole, he’s still under contract,” general manager Brandon Beane said last month. “I didn’t sit down with Cole at the end and see where he was at or things like that. But I would anticipate Cole being back.”

Beasley played 65% of the snaps in the regular season, not counting one game he missed on the Covid-19 list and two games in which he played with very sore ribs (at the Jets and versus the Colts).

But his playing time decreased late in the year as the Bills leaned a bit more on speed receiver Isaiah McKenzie and varied their formations a bit more, using fullback Reggie Gilliam.

Over the last five games Beasley was on the field (three in the regular season and the two playoffs), Beasley averaged 45% of the snaps. McKenzie played just 14% of the snaps the first 13 games, but played 39.3% the last six.

McKenzie’s speed threat enhanced the run game, and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll effectively used McKenzie to beat some man-to-man coverages late in the season, particularly against New England. Beasley is great getting open in zone coverage and can create quick separation on option routes against man coverage. But he isn’t running away from cornerbacks in man coverage like McKenzie.