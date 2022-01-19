Is Bills' uniform choice a sign of leaps to come for Josh Allen?

Have the uniform gods determined that we will see another Josh Allen leap against the Chiefs on Sunday?

The Bills revealed their uniforms for the AFC divisional playoff game and will go white jerseys and white pants.

When Allen made his leap over Minnesota linebacker Anthony Barr in 2018, the Bills were wearing the white on white look (minus the gray facemasks).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When Allen made his leap over Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in Week 5 this season, the Bills also were wearing white on white (the facemasks were changed to white this year).

While there is no data that suggests Allen can only take a high-flying leap in this uniform combination, the evidence is the evidence at this point.

The Bills have gone white on white six times this season: the season-opening loss to the Steelers, and victories at Kansas City in Week 5, against Miami in Week 8, against the Jets in Week 10, a loss against the Buccaneers in Week 14 and the win over the Patriots in Week 16.