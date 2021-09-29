Is Bills' Josh Allen the 'most dangerous' QB in AFC? Analyst Trent Green thinks so

Is Josh Allen the "most dangerous" quarterback in the AFC?
That was the question posed to former NFL passers and current analysts Trent Green and Rich Gannon on CBS Sports Network's "NFL Monday QB" by Buffalo Bills and Allen devotee Adam Schein.
In the segment, Schein offers a declarative sentence and the panelists have to decide whether to "run" with the statement or "pass" on it.
Green went first and went with, "run."
"There are other good quarterbacks, talk about Patrick Mahomes in the AFC and Justin Herbert is having an outstanding start to the season," Green began. "Josh Allen, his arm strength and mobility and his ability to make throws from different arm angles and inside and outside the pocket is very similar to what Patrick Mahomes possesses in terms of arm strength and mobility. Is he as gifted of a runner as Lamar Jackson, No, he’s not. He’s nearly 240 pounds at 6-5, he’s a very physical runner so when you need to get that first down or get that touchdown, he’s a different type of runner on those type of runs like Lamar Jackson so I’m going to run with the fact that Josh Allen is at the top of the heap in the AFC."
Gannon took the "pass" option.
"I really admire Josh Allen," Gannon said. "I think he’s a terrific quarterback, a bit inconsistent if you look at the first two games.
"Mahomes is the most dynamic player in our game. Josh Allen was an MVP candidate last year he’ll probably be an MVP candidate this season. You look at Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh, not very good. A little bit better against Miami and certainly his best performance of the season against Washington, but for me, when I evaluate that position it’s all about consistency and production week in and week out."