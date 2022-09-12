 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iroquois takes top spot in News small schools football poll

Iroquois high school football spotlight (copy)

Nate McGoldrick returns to the Iroquois football team.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News small schools football poll following Week 1.

Small schools are those in Classes B, C and D along with St. Mary's, Cardinal O'Hara and Bishop Timon. First-place votes in parentheses.

Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Iroquois (4) B1 2-0   58 2
 2.  Randolph (2)   D 2-0  56 1
 3.  Medina  C North 2-0  47  4 
 4.  Franklinville/Ell.   D  2-0   35  5t 
 5.  CSP   D  1-1   32  3  
 6.  Lackawanna  C Cent. 2-0   30  7  
 7.  West Seneca East  B1  2-0   21  8 
 8.  Maryvale B2  2-0  17 5t  
 9.   Pioneer  B1  2-0   16  9  
10.  Fredonia  C South  2-0   8  N/R  
Others  CV/Falc./MG  B2  2-0    5 10 
  Olean  B2  2-0    4  N/R 
  Portville  D   2-0    1  N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray and Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Matt Spielman (Post-Journal), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

