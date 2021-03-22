Iroquois and WSE boys, Cleveland Hill girls withdraw from sectional basketball tournaments

As a coach, Todd Kleitz feels for his players with the unexpected end to their Iroquois boys basketball season coming thanks to Covid-19 protocols and not on the court in the Section VI playoffs.

He feels it as a dad, too.

His son Trey is ranked fourth in Section VI in scoring through the regular season at 26.5 points per game.

“It’s hard on all the kids,” Todd Kleitz said Sunday. “Makes it even harder (when your son is on the team).”

The Iroquois program was paused for 10 days, meaning the No. 2 seed in Class A-2 won’t take part in the postseason.

“I would have liked to see if we could have made a run,” Todd Kleitz said. “We were playing good basketball at the right time.”

No. 7 seed CSAT will advance to Wednesday’s semifinals and face the winner of Monday’s game between No. 3 Amherst and No. 6 Lewiston-Porter.