Iroquois and WSE boys, Cleveland Hill girls withdraw from sectional basketball tournaments

As a coach, Todd Kleitz feels for his players with the unexpected end to their Iroquois boys basketball season coming thanks to Covid-19 protocols and not on the court in the Section VI playoffs.
He feels it as a dad, too.
His son Trey is ranked fourth in Section VI in scoring through the regular season at 26.5 points per game.
“It’s hard on all the kids,” Todd Kleitz said Sunday. “Makes it even harder (when your son is on the team).”
The Iroquois program was paused for 10 days, meaning the No. 2 seed in Class A-2 won’t take part in the postseason.
“I would have liked to see if we could have made a run,” Todd Kleitz said. “We were playing good basketball at the right time.”
No. 7 seed CSAT will advance to Wednesday’s semifinals and face the winner of Monday’s game between No. 3 Amherst and No. 6 Lewiston-Porter.
Hate that we don’t have a chance to compete tonight @IrqBasketball watched you guys all season and I know tonight would have been a great game. Certainly not the way we would want to advance. Sorry it ended this way. https://t.co/WYgKKEDVAh— CSAT Boys Basketball (@CSATBoysbball) March 22, 2021
West Seneca East boys out
The West Seneca East boys team has withdrawn from sectionals due to Covid issues.
West Seneca East, the eighth seed in Class B-2, was scheduled to play top-seeded Cheektowaga on Monday. The game has been declared a no contest.
Cheektowaga will host the winner of Newfane and Depew on Wednesday in the semifinals.
Cleve Hill girls out
The Cleveland Hill girls basketball team also will be eliminated from the postseason before stepping on the court due to Covid protocols.
With Cleveland Hill, the No. 8 seed in Class B-2, unable to play, top-seeded Wilson moves to Thursday’s semifinals.
“Not what we wanted,” Cleve Hill athletic director Jason Przybysz said.
Wilson will face the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal between No. 4 Akron and No. 5 Olmsted.
Monsignor Martin football
Week 1 of the Monsignor Martin football season schedule has been given a face-lift.
St. Francis has been paused for 10 days and is eligible to return March 29, meaning it would be unable to play its scheduled Week 1 game against Canisius.
Among the revised Week 1 games is the next edition of the rivalry between Canisius and St. Joe’s.
Ken West hockey in 3 OT
The Section VI boys hockey playoffs already have an instant classic on Day 2 of the tournament.
Kenmore West ousted Amherst, 5-4, in triple overtime Sunday at Northtown Center as sophomore Damien Isch scored 14 seconds into the third eight-minute extra session. Assists were credited to Barden Zeler and Jake Cichocki.
Amherst forced overtime with 28 seconds left in the third period as Arron Comeau scored on assists from Trevor Tout and Jason Grey.
Isch, who had three goals in the regular season, also scored early in the third period to give Kenmore West a 4-3 advantage. Cichocki had two goals for Kenmore West, which advances to face Williamsville South on Tuesday at LECOM Harborcenter in the quarterfinals.
Williamsville South advanced because North Tonawanda’s program was paused by Covid concerns.
The private school tournament begins Monday with the lone quarterfinal as St. Joe’s plays Bishop Timon at 7 p.m. at Harborcenter.