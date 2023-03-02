INDIANAPOLIS -- Spend 15 minutes listening to Iowa middle linebacker Jack Campbell talk football and you know NFL scouts are going to fall in love with him.

He’s a first-team All-America player and a two-time team captain. He won the William V. Campbell Trophy, known as the “academic Heisman” and given to the top student-athlete in college football. He led the nation in tackles in 2021. He won the Iron Hawk Award as his team’s top weight room athlete. He bleeds football.

“I love having that green dot on my helmet,” Campbell said, referring to the defensive signal-caller’s role. “When I make a mistake, I want to be the first one that raises my hand, and then I want to be the one that gets get chewing tobacco in my eyes from coaches at Iowa.”

How much love will Campbell get come April 30 when the NFL Draft starts? It will be interesting to see if he rises in draft rankings.

Currently he’s viewed as a possible late second-day pick, which could put him in contention for the Buffalo Bills. The expectation is it will be hard for the Bills to retain linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, set to strike gold when the NFL free-agent market opens on March 15.

The free-agent pool at off-the-ball linebacker is loaded with at least a dozen established starters due to hit the market.

If the Bills don’t go that route, they likely will have a good grade on Campbell.

He seems destined to be a team captain in the NFL. You could imagine him as governor of Iowa someday.

“I think he is going to be huge at the combine,” said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. “He is going to be 6-foot-4, 250 pounds. He is going to probably run in the 4.5s. He could start getting some love.”

Campbell has started 28 games the past two years and made 305 tackles. He has proven production. He plays downhill. He shows outstanding instincts.

“Linebackers, you’ve got to be amphibious and do a lot of different things,” Campbell told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “You’ve got to know the front, but you’ve got to know how to play it with the back end of the coverage.”

Amphibious, you say, Jack?

“When I think of amphibious, I think of a frog,” he said. “You can go in the water, you can go on the land. At linebacker you’ve got to play the run, take on blocks, you’ve got to be able to use your hands. You’ve got to be violent back there. But also you’ve got to drop back into coverage. I’m going to use this guy as an example: Tyreek Hill. I’m going to have Tyreek Hill in the slot, so I have to be able to take on 330-pound guys and defeat them and then go tackle a Nick Chubb. The next play I’m going to have to cover Tyreek Hill. That’s the context I’m talking about.”

Jeremiah said Campbell has been training in preparation for the combine with retired NFL great Luke Kuechly, the ultimate NFL linebacker in terms of the combination of talent and instincts. Campbell doesn’t have Kuechly talent, but he probably compares with Cincinnati star Logan Wilson, a third-round pick in 2020.

“I feel like non-negotiables at linebacker are your eyes and your feet,” Campbell said. “It starts right there. . . . The mental aspect at linebacker is the most important part to be able to perform at the highest level. I feel like coming from the University of Iowa, coming from a program led by Kirk Ferentz and the way we approach things, I feel like I’ve already come from a pro-level system and how we operate there as an organization. I think that’s going to help me translate my game to the next level.”

Ferentz’s Iowa program has seen 48 players drafted by the NFL in the last 12 years, including 25 on defense. The Hawkeyes have ranked in the top 20 in the nation in scoring defense eight years in a row.

“Coming from the University of Iowa it’s a huge developmental program,” Campbell said. “We get two-star guys from the Iowa cornfields and turn them into national award winners year in and year out.”

Campbell is friendly with two former Hawkeys on the Bills, guard Ike Boettger and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

“Me and Ike have a really good relationship,” Campbell said. “He’s one of those guys who’s been a great mentor to me. He grew up right down the street from me. I’ve known him a long, long time. Just all the stories he tells from the Bills, it’d be a great organization to go to. All 32 teams would be a great organization to go to. A.J. is one of the most talented pass rushers I’ve ever played with. And you’ve kind of seen that in the last few years with how his game has progressed.”

Campbell carried a 3.49 grade-point average and earned a degree in enterprise leadership.

“Enterprise leadership is a general entrepreneurial degree,” he said. “It teaches you how to start and run and operate your own small business. I hope someday to get into that sector. . . . For me, winning the Campbell Trophy, it was the accumulation of doing a lot of small things the right way over a long period of time. Consistency will overcome a lot. I’m not the smartest dude in the room academically but somehow I wound up with that award.”