Inside the viral moment between Bills QB Josh Allen and a young fan in Kansas City

Bills quarterback Josh Allen seemed to be running with a purpose, football in hand, as he headed toward the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium after the Bills' victory against Kansas City.

The result was a lifetime memory for Cole White, from Joplin, Mo., and a viral video that has been viewed 3 million times and further endeared fans – Bills and otherwise – to Allen.

Allen gave White a football and posed for photos. White responded with a shocked look and said, "Oh my God, Oh my God" several times.

Here's the video and then we'll get to the backstory.

The best thing you'll see tonight:Josh Allen GREAT QB, but an even better person. (Wait until the end)#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/vcbPF5v7XE — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) October 17, 2022

White turns 10 on Thursday and you might be wondering how a kid in Missouri found his love for the Bills.

"He loves animals, particularly bisons," his dad, Nick Williams, told The News. "So when the Bills drafted Josh Allen, that man has always been his favorite player."

And what better wish for his birthday week than a chance to see his favorite player in person and get a photo with him. He made a sign that said, "Josh Allen its my birthday, can we take a picture?"

"My wife and Cole went into the game about a hour and half before the game and stood by the goalpost side closest to the tunnel," Nick said. "Cole swears up and down that Josh Allen and him made eye contact. He didn’t meet him or even get his picture, so of course, anytime a kid wants to meet his favorite player he started crying. We gave him encouragement, told him we would go back down there after the game. You never know what is going to happen."

True to their word, Cole and his parents headed down toward the front row.

"We started heading that way after the interception but it was difficult because all the Chiefs fans were leaving. I gave Cole his sign and he was able to get down there. I was a few seconds behind, he put his sign out and it seemed like after his interview, Josh ran right to us. Pure joy from Cole after he realized what happened."

Complete coverage: Bills victorious over Chiefs, 24-20 In another thriller in Kansas City, this time the Bills came out on top. Here is all our coverage from the game.

If you were wondering who the two girls were standing nearby and in the photo with Cole and his family, well, they don't know, either. Nick has created a photoshopped version that has the faces of family members on the other two bodies. "We have no idea who they are," Nick said.

"The two girls kind of ruined his moment. My wife and I really wanted a picture of just him and Josh. Maybe next time," Nick said.

But ... "The best part was him screaming, 'Oh my God, Oh my God' after Josh ran away."

Allen was clear during training camp how he approaches autographs fan interactions. Kids are kinda what makes this go. I remember being that kid."