Inside the plays: Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington breaks down how interior group is productive

How do the Buffalo Bills’ interior defensive linemen get in position to make a play?

After practice Thursday, defensive line coach Eric Washington provided his analysis on four selected plays – one apiece by DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle – for The Buffalo News by watching the clips on an iPad.

DaQuan Jones

In Week 5 vs. Pittsburgh, Jones lined up at right defensive tackle off the inside shoulder of left guard Kevin Dodson. At the snap, Jones shed the block attempt by center Mason Cole to stop running back Jaylen Warren for a 1-yard gain.

Washington: “(Jones) does a nice job of getting his body in the crease, getting his hands on (Cole) and giving himself an opportunity anchor to the point before (Dodson) disconnects. When that guard disconnects, (Jones) understands when (Warren) challenges the crease, he has to finish. Just a great job with his fundamentals and technique.”

Ed Oliver

In Week 6 at Kansas City, the Bills trailed 20-17 with less than eight minutes remaining. The Chiefs had a second-and-7 from their 26. Oliver was lined up at right defensive tackle to the outside shoulder of left guard Joe Thuney. Oliver pushed back Thuney and then worked laterally to help stop running back Jerick McKinnon for a 1-yard gain.

Washington: “Just a tremendous job of coming off the ball and attacking the person he’s aligned on. An outside zone scheme (run by the Chiefs), we have to really depend on penetration from (Oliver’s position and then gap clarity. When the ball declares itself (as going outside), Ed did a great job. Moved forward, controlled the blocker and then put himself in position to finish.”

Jordan Phillips

Early in the Kansas City game, the Chiefs had a second-and-10 from the Bills’ 42. Phillips was lined up at left defensive tackle on the outside shoulder of right guard Trey Smith. Phillips pushed back Smith, forcing quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of the pocket and to a throwaway.

Washington: “Jordan collapses the pocket and against a quarterback who can extend the play and that’s extremely valuable. With him attacking, the guard has no idea which direction he may go in and all of a sudden, there’s a little bit of indecision (on Smith’s part) so Jordan can exploit that by immediately going to power.”

Tim Settle

Last week, Green Bay faced a second-and-8 from the Bills’ 43-yard line on its first drive of the game. Settle was lined up at right defensive tackle between Packers left guard Zach Tom and center Josh Myers. At the snap, Settle used a quick move to get outside of Tom and sack quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 1.99 seconds.

Washington: “The first thing that made this play was Tim’s situational awareness. You look at the distance and down and what that is telling us with run-pass probability and being able to anticipate that and feeling the information in front of him telling him, ‘I have to go after this.' "