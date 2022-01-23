Inside the emotional Bills hype video narrated by Kyle Williams

Buffalo Bills fans were already on emotional edge has the hours ticked down toward Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game in Kansas City.
A bit after 8 p.m. Saturday, the Bills and the Pegula Sports and Entertainment content team hit them all right in the feels with a 1 minute, 39 second hype video narrated by former Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams.
We are not satisfied. 😤@Windows | #BUFvsKC pic.twitter.com/dWPNQ23pas— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 23, 2022
The News checked in with PSE supervising producer Michelle Girardi Zumwalt on Sunday for the behind the scenes story on the making of the video:
"We know our fans really connect with our Legends Community, based on reactions to the Legend of the Game and the way Steve Tasker’s 'It Might Be Chilly' video and character took off last season. So, we did a sequel with Darryl Talley to celebrate our second straight division title.
"We still needed to make another video to hype up our wild-card matchup, and Associate Producer Andrew Meyer, who was tasked with producing and editing it, thought Lorenzo Alexander would both do an excellent job and be easy to reach and work with on short notice.
"Once we won last weekend, we needed to think of who the fans would want to hear from before this incredibly high-stakes revenge matchup with the Chiefs. Who better than the man who gave us all an adrenaline rush when he emerged as one of the most passionate pre-game speech artists in the league when the Bills ended the drought in 2017? His 'We Live in the deep water' speech became a rallying cry for a generation of Bills fans who had never experienced, or could barely remember, the thrill of the 90’s Bills.
"He had also narrated the second season of our behind-the-scenes series 'Embedded' in 2019, so I thought he might be willing to do it if I asked nicely. (laughs)
"Kyle is in Louisiana, and while Lorenzo has recording equipment at his house, when I asked Kyle if he maybe had a microphone attached to a computer for a podcast or interview he may have been asked to do during quarantine, he quipped, 'Sorry, all my podcasting equipment is still in the mail.' His sense of humor has not changed.
The crushed hat has become something of a good luck charm thanks to the power of Bills Mafia and social media.
"When we recorded 'Embedded,' he was back in Louisiana by the time we wrote the scripts for the last two episodes, so we sent him to a local radio station, Red Peach Radio in Ruston, to the record his VO. We debated letting him record this one on his phone, but ultimately decided Red Peach was the right move. When I asked him if he would mind driving over there again, he jokingly responded, 'No good deed goes unpunished.' He cracks me up.
"But he’s so great to work with, and agreed to drive over. We set it up for 12:15 on Thursday, which was perfect because it was sandwiched between two interviews scheduled. Of course, I totally forgot about the existence of the Central time zone, so I ended up pulled over on some side street in Lockport, directing the VO with Josh on a three-way FaceTime with Kyle. Kyle delivered it in his classic dry tone and Southern drawl, just as we expected. The voice is authentically him. We didn’t think he needed to be yelling through the whole thing because just hearing his voice would get fans excited. And he’s not the type to fake emotion.
"Kyle couldn’t have been more generous with his time, and it was great to connect with him again. He is missed around here!
"This week’s video was edited by Josh Pohlman, and he had I went back and forth for more than a day about the script. He is one of our newer AP’s, so he’d never met or worked with Kyle before. The voiceover session took a little under 30 minutes.
"Josh completed the edit in about 48 hours. He did a great job assembling it together in a short period of time and also putting his own creative fingerprint on it. Since he didn’t work here in 2017, he watched a bunch of Kyle’s old speeches to get himself in the right headspace."