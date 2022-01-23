Inside the emotional Bills hype video narrated by Kyle Williams

"We still needed to make another video to hype up our wild-card matchup, and Associate Producer Andrew Meyer, who was tasked with producing and editing it, thought Lorenzo Alexander would both do an excellent job and be easy to reach and work with on short notice.

"Once we won last weekend, we needed to think of who the fans would want to hear from before this incredibly high-stakes revenge matchup with the Chiefs. Who better than the man who gave us all an adrenaline rush when he emerged as one of the most passionate pre-game speech artists in the league when the Bills ended the drought in 2017? His 'We Live in the deep water' speech became a rallying cry for a generation of Bills fans who had never experienced, or could barely remember, the thrill of the 90’s Bills.

"He had also narrated the second season of our behind-the-scenes series 'Embedded' in 2019, so I thought he might be willing to do it if I asked nicely. (laughs)

"Kyle is in Louisiana, and while Lorenzo has recording equipment at his house, when I asked Kyle if he maybe had a microphone attached to a computer for a podcast or interview he may have been asked to do during quarantine, he quipped, 'Sorry, all my podcasting equipment is still in the mail.' His sense of humor has not changed.

