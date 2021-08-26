Inside the Bills: With one of NFL's lowest vaccination rates, Bills walking a tight rope

“Everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding their health and their body. I believe in that completely – until your decisions as to yourself impacts negatively many others,” Jones said in an interview with Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan. “Then the common good takes over. And I’m arm-waving here, but that has everything to do with the way I look at our team, the Cowboys, or the way I look at our society. We have got to check ‘I’ at the door and go forward with ‘we.’ ”

There are a good number of ‘I’ players on the Bills’ roster right now. Beasley is the most notable, but he’s not the only one. Davis, Lotulelei and Butler are three more. So, too, are linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein, who were sent home Tuesday as a precaution before ultimately being deemed not to have had close contact with the trainer and thus being allowed to return to practice the following day. Given that vaccinated players are not required to quarantine provided they test negative for Covid, it’s clear Milano and Klein are not, or they wouldn’t have been sent home.