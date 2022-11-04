Inside the Bills: Why Sean McDermott is pulling so hard for the Philadelphia Union this weekend

Sean McDermott delivered a message even before his weekly news conference began Wednesday.

The Buffalo Bills’ head coach ditched his usual, team-issued hoodie for a black, Philadelphia Union sweatshirt.

“Philly Union, baby! I'm pumping the Philly Union,” he said with an exuberance not always found during a routine meeting with the media. “Just want to give a shout out to those guys.”

McDermott was doing more than just pumping up his hometown team, which will play Saturday against LAFC for the MLS Cup in Major League Soccer. McDermott’s older brother, Tim, is the Union’s president, a job he was promoted to in 2019.

“Saturday night, tune in,” Sean said. “I know I’ll be watching. I couldn't watch last week, obviously, because we were playing at the same time, but congrats to them and excited for my brother Tim and all that they've done there. The fan base, like here, different sport, but their fan base is very much like the Bills Mafia in football. So, best fan base in the sport.”

Perhaps returning the favor, Tim McDermott sported a Bills hat during a Zoom call with The Buffalo News on Thursday as he conducted an interview about the bond he shares with his younger brother.

“I do wear Bills stuff fairly frequently,” he said with a big smile, before warmly describing the relationship he shares with Sean. “We've always been incredibly close. Sean's my only brother, and from when we were little kids, we've always been best of friends and extremely tight. Probably from our athletic backgrounds and doing everything together.”

As an example, Tim McDermott shared a story from their time growing up in Lansdale, Pa., just northwest of Philadelphia. One-on-one football isn’t the easiest to pull off, but the brothers found a way to make it work.

“One guy would be the center,” Tim recalled. “He'd turn around and lateral it back to the running back, and then the center turns into the defender and tries to tackle him. That was us growing up.

“We've always been extremely competitive, and not with each other, but just in life. We have a competitive nature. Rooting for each other, supporting each other, making sure we were always in each other's corner, whether that be in great times that we're experiencing or situations that were maybe less fortunate. We've always ensured that we're there for each other, calling each other. We touch base with each other every week. We've got each other's back. It's the way we were brought up – the way our parents raised us. … We're fortunate to be in the position we are now. Both of us have a strong sense of what it means to be a leader, what that looks like. The approach that we take, trying to build a culture, trying to get people to root for each other, to support each other, love one another in good times and in times of failure. Understanding how you do that, hopefully in a humble way, but yet a passionate way.”

If you’re saying to yourself right now as a Bills fan that sounds a lot like something Sean McDermott might say … you’re not wrong. The similarities between Tim – who at 50 is two years older than Sean – are jarring.

Naturally, their look is quite similar, but it extends far beyond that. Listening to one of them speak is to hear the other’s voice, and to come away with absolutely no doubt their shared experiences have molded them into the men they are. Both brothers have reached the pinnacle of their respective professions, but Sean said he owes a lot to his older brother for helping him get his foot in the door in the NFL.

After playing football with his younger brother at North Penn High School, Tim McDermott attended Cornell, where he was a three-year letter winner on the football team. He earned a bachelor’s degree and had several job offers from Wall Street, Sean said, but he decided to take a different path, starting his professional career with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a senior account executive.

“I was working my way through college and he helped me get my foot in the door on the business side,” Sean said. “He's just been a great big brother in more ways than one. He's loved me. He's cared for me. He's challenged me. He's supported me, and I've tried to do the same for him. Now, with how busy he is with his job and his family, and same with me, it's harder and harder to get together, but I'm just super happy and super proud of him.”

After a few seasons in Jacksonville and one in San Diego with the Chargers, Tim went back to school, earning an MBA from Harvard.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

He then returned to his hometown for a job in the private sector before getting back into professional sports, taking a job with the Eagles in 2004 as the senior director of marketing. At the same time, Sean was working on the Eagles’ coaching staff, at the time as the assistant defensive backs’ coach.

“I have a really good sense of what it means to work on the football side of the house,” Tim said. “That sense of drive, determination, 100% focus, commitment – not getting a lot of sleep – I understand what that looks like from an NFL coach's perspective. I think Sean has a good appreciation for the business side, the need to generate revenue, what that looks like. People who are on the business side of the house, they're working hard, too. And they've got goals. It may not always be the same, necessarily, but the things they're trying to accomplish help the team accomplish their goals in the form of, ‘if they can do well, whether it's marketing the team, selling sponsorships, selling tickets, etc.’ ”

In the MLS, that’s particularly important, because the largest portion of a team in that league’s revenues are generated at the local level.

PlayAction: Staying on same level key for Bills OL vs. Jets' Quinnen Williams & Co. Staying on the same level is a basic rule of offensive line play that will be important for the Buffalo Bills when they visit the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

“It matters to the success of the team,” Tim said. “It creates an economic engine for us to have more flexibility in terms of things that we might do. Again, whether that's facilities based or whether that's personnel based, etc. So I think Sean has a really good appreciation for both sides of the house and how they need to work together for a common vision, common goal, and respecting each other. That the people who are on the football side are trying to do something really special and the people who are on the business side are also trying to do something really special. They're each committed to it.”

“He fights things. I fight things. You have challenges in each of the jobs,” Sean said. “When we get together, we commiserate. I'll share it from a 'Hey, from a coach's angle, this is how I see it.’ He'll share, 'Hey, from a business standpoint, this is how I see it.’ We try and help each other when we can.”

Tim also worked for the Washington Capitals in the NHL and Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA before starting with the Union as chief business officer in 2016, ahead of the franchise’s inaugural game. In his role, Tim oversees all the club’s business operations.

Just last month, the Union announced plans for a new, $55 million waterfront complex that is expected to open in 2023-24 and will bring the organization’s academies into one central location next to their home field, Subaru Park.

They’ve been “the best in the MLS, I think it's been four years running now, in terms of their win record and sustained success,” Sean said. “It’s just pretty cool what they have done there and the way they've built that program. Now they're getting a new facility and breaking ground on an incredible opportunity there. Kind of like with our stadium, it's just exciting times for both places, which is pretty cool.”

Both brothers said there are remarkable similarities between the two fan bases of their respective teams.

“I had a chance to go to a couple games before Covid and the environment there, and from what I saw on video a week ago – not even last week's game, but the week before when they were playing – my folks were at that game and sent some video, it seems unique and very close-knit,” Sean said. “The stadium, the setting, it's right on the water, they've got boats coming through and it's unique and pretty passionate – like it is here with football.”

As the Bills played the Packers last week on Sunday Night Football, the Union were in the process of eliminating New York City, 3-1, in the MLS semifinals. Back in Buffalo, Sean’s family was tuned into both games. As the coach checked his phone for the score of the Union game after beating the Packers, he got a video texted to him from his wife of his kids signing the Union’s goal song.

“In our family, wherever you're at, you take it on 100%,” Sean said of raising a house full of Union fans.

It’s been quite the last few weeks for Philadelphia sports fans, with the Union playing for a championship, the Phillies currently in the World Series and Eagles the NFL’s lone remaining undefeated team. Sean was on the Eagles’ staff when the Phillies won the World Series in 2008, and said he can still remember leaving his office to watch the celebration as fans filed out of Citizens Bank Park.

“It's definitely a bit of, I think, sports euphoria for a lot of the Philadelphia fans right now,” Tim said. “It's really cool. In Philadelphia, that passion, that blue-collar, tough-as-nails passion is what we're all about, and I think there are a lot of similarities to what I've experienced when I go to Buffalo and I see that same sort of passion. What sports means to the Philadelphia and what sports means to the people of Buffalo, there are a lot of similarities, so it's really cool to see.”

There is one tradition, however, that Tim said has not made its way from Bills Mafia into his house – at least not yet.

“I have not had my kids jump through a folding table just yet,” he said with a laugh, “but we are definitely well versed in that tradition, for sure. We'll see. Maybe at some point that happens.”