Inside the Bills: Why Josh Allen thinks Shea Tierney is the franchise's 'most underpaid' employee

“These guys are all smart,” he said. “They know you're going to give them the right answer, so you've got to be prepared for that every day. They force me to work really hard, because I know they work hard. You have to be on your game. I'm in there with Dabs, Dorsey, they're really sharp coaches, so I have to be on my game, too, just to measure up to them. The whole room makes each other better.”

The Bills’ coaches and quarterbacks compete in the meeting room, quizzing each other on the playbook.

“Hopefully we’re making them better players," Tierney said, "but they’re definitely making us better coaches with how hard they work and how smart they are.”

One area Tierney doesn’t have much experience in is dealing with the media. He joked with a Bills media relations employee that he was nervous about being interviewed for this story. He might want to get more comfortable with it, though, because he’s positioned himself well to move up the ladder. If the Bills duplicate their offensive success from a year ago, Daboll promises to be a hot head coaching candidate. It’s not hard to connect the dots about Tierney possibly following him to his next stop.

That conversation can wait, though.

“The only thing I want to do is win – no matter what role I'm in," he said. "The coolest thing I have is a national championship ring at Alabama. Now I want a Super Bowl ring. I want it to be in Buffalo, because this place deserves it. It's a great place. The fans are unbelievable. … That's my goal. I just really want to win a Super Bowl here, do the best job I can, and after that, all that stuff that comes with success will take care of itself.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.