Inside the Bills: Why Carlton Bailey is happy to have some competition for best pick-six in team history

The memories came rushing back to Carlton Bailey.
As he watched Taron Johnson streak 101 yards down the field Saturday for the Buffalo Bills against the Baltimore Ravens – a play that made it feel like time was standing still – Bailey flashed back to Jan. 12, 1992.
On that day, in the same stadium and in the same end zone, it was the former Bills’ linebacker who returned an interception for a touchdown – just as Johnson would do 29 years and four days later.
In each case, it was clear from the moment the points went on the board that what had just happened would immediately go down as one of the best plays in franchise history. Bailey’s 11-yard interception of Broncos Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway in the third quarter was returned for the Bills’ only touchdown in what would go on to be a 10-7 victory, securing the team’s second straight AFC championship and trip to Super Bowl XXVI.
Johnson, meanwhile, has put the Bills on the doorstep of once again getting back there. His touchdown against the Ravens, also in the third quarter, provided some much-needed breathing room in a 17-3 victory that secured a trip to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Just having a chance to watch them brings back all the excitement in the world for me,” Bailey told The Buffalo News during a phone conversation Tuesday. “I’m so happy the Bills are actually back. I called my mom and said, ‘they only had 6,700 people there, and after the game the Ravens were saying they could barely hear the snap count.' The fans are unbelievable.”
Bailey was watching Saturday’s game from his home outside Charlotte, which is where he’s resided since his playing days ended with the Panthers after the 1997 season. A former ninth-round draft pick of the Bills in 1988, he played five years in Buffalo, followed by two seasons with the New York Giants and three more with Carolina before retiring. As a 10-year veteran, Bailey watches games with a different perspective than that of the average fan.
“His play was phenomenal,” he said of Johnson’s interception. “Obviously they game planned against that play. He did a really good job. He dropped to his zone. He read the quarterback, followed the quarterback's eyes, and the quarterback threw to a spot.
“I read it all the way, watching him and where the quarterback threw it at. I'm jumping up and down. Defensive back, major wheels as far as his speed. ... All of that was just tremendous. … Obviously, he has a whole lot more athletic ability than me, to take it 101 yards. I thought maybe he was going to take a knee, but he did a better job -- he just went ahead and took it to the house, and that's what you’re supposed to do.”
That’s what Bailey did, too. The Bills and Broncos were scoreless that day – which was not expected with Elway and fellow Hall of Famer Jim Kelly as the other starting quarterback – when Bailey made the biggest play of his career.
Facing second and 10 from his own 18-yard line, Elway attempted to throw a middle screen to running back Steve Sewell. It’s a play that had burned the Bills earlier in the game, only this time, nose tackle Jeff Wright sniffed it out. Instead of rushing Elway, Wright stayed back and got his hand in the passing lane. The ball ping ponged around until Bailey was able to snatch it out of the air. He shook off Elway’s tackle attempt and rumbled into the end zone for the game’s first points.
The Bills would add a field goal from Scott Norwood in the fourth quarter, then hold off a comeback attempt by the Broncos.
“When people come back and say, ‘hey what about that AFC Championship Game? Every year when I tell the story, it's like 'oh yeah, I had a 25-yard interception run,' ” Bailey joked.
A bit of embellishment is understandable. Here’s one detail of the play that few know, though. Bailey wasn’t even supposed to be in that position.
Defensive coordinator Walt Corey gave his two inside linebackers, Bailey and Shane Conlan, the flexibility to determine who would run a delayed blitz. It was Conlan’s turn, but at the last second, plans changed.
“When we broke the huddle, I said ‘Shane, you're up.’ He said, 'I got it.' He was struggling a little bit with a banged-up knee or something like that, and at the last second the ball was snapped, he said ‘you take it, I'm out,’ ” Bailey said. “What was special about it is that it really wasn't even my blitz. I was just truly blessed to be in the right place at the right time. ... Jeff Wright was the one who put the time in, read the play and deflected it. I just happened to be the one that ran the blitz and was able to take it in.”
Johnson likewise credited his coaches for having him in the right position against the Ravens. The Bills were in Cover 2, and Johnson’s responsibility was the seam.
“They always tell us look at the vision of the quarterback,” he said after the game. “He’s going to take you to where the ball is, especially in zone. That’s something we practice every day.”
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who to that point had never turned the ball over in the red zone in his NFL career, looked for tight end Mark Andrews – but never saw Johnson.
“All I did was cheat and he didn’t see me,” Johnson said. “He threw the ball and I took it and made a play.”
The Bills made a projection when they drafted Johnson in the fourth round out of Weber State in 2018. He had mostly played outside cornerback during his college career, but the Bills planned to move him into the slot.
“I remember watching him in the all-star games when he was coming out of college and just seeing how competitive he was I think we were in the one-on-one drills maybe at the Senior Bowl. He was just competing on every single snap like it was a game situation,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “We're always looking for that competitive guy to help us in the secondary for sure, but competitive guys that fit our DNA. And so that kind of struck me. And then when we had a chance to talk with him and visit with him, you can see that eagerness, that passion that he has for the game and that desire to be the best.
“We had to go through in our minds of how he would look in that (slot) role and what it would be like. … Sometimes that slot corner, he's got a lot of space to corner, so the transition from a corner, where you have a sideline to work with, in the slot is not as easy of a transition as some would think. So we were doing our projections and talking through things and the more we all watched tape, the more we felt like he would be a good fit. When he arrived, to see how competitive he was in person, once we started coaching him, you know, you just knew he had the instincts and the wherewithal to continue to improve.”
Johnson’s transition to the NFL game mirrors Bailey’s in some ways. The Bills used the 235th overall pick in the ninth round of the 1988 draft on Bailey, who had played exclusively on the defensive line at college for North Carolina.
The Bills, though, projected him as an inside linebacker.
“They were the team that took me in the draft, never having played linebacker ever in my life,” Bailey said. “So I always cheer for my Bills. I learned what it meant to be a professional playing there.”
Bailey had plenty of great teammates to learn from. Fellow linebacker Darryl Talley took him under his wing. Cornelius Bennett and Bruce Smith were helpful, too, even if Smith made Bailey pay for his meals and haircuts.
“Here's a guy that's making, they wasn't making the money like they're making now, but he was probably making over $1 million. I'm a rookie and I'm doing it every week,” Bailey said with a laugh, “but then on Tuesday, he requires me to come in and watch film with him. It was a give, but at the same time, you also get in return. I always find that if you are around people that have been successful and you sort of mimic them , learn from them, learn what it means to be a pro and learn what it means to play a long time in the league, those are the things that really matter.”
Bailey also formed a close relationship with former Bills assistant coach Chuck Lester. After the season, Bailey would return home to Baltimore for a couple weeks, but then come back to Buffalo.
“It was Chuck Lester who actually spent the time to help break down film and teach me the understanding of how to play linebacker,” Bailey said. “I used to break bread with Chuck Lester and his family, eat at his house, every week for four years. Once a week, especially during the season.”
Bailey played in 70 games with the Bills over five years, making 32 starts. He joined the Giants for the 1993 season, where his new head coach was Dan Reeves, who had been the Broncos’ coach for that AFC Championship Game.
“Before my third year there, he cut me,” Bailey said, “so you think that play had anything to do with it?”
That ended up being a blessing in disguise for Bailey, though, as he joined former Bills General Manager Bill Polian and several former Buffalo teammates with the expansion Carolina Panthers.
After three years there, Bailey retired from his playing career. He’s done some public speaking and real-estate investment in the years that followed, but considers himself to be fully retired now at the age of 56.
The physical toll of a 10-year NFL career has been steep. Bailey has had both of his knees replaced and says he deals with “severe, severe headaches at times.”
“I’m trying to get over some of these bumps and bruises,” he said. “Nobody ever really talks about the other side of football. The front side of football, the game is great, having a chance to be a part of something that's extremely special as far as the shield, being in the NFL and those dreams coming true, but your body gets banged up.
“Everything comes with a cost. I was willing to pay the price. I try to do the things I need to do now to keep my body in shape, keep my body active, continue to work out. I'm truly thankful to God. Faith is one of the major things that's always been a part of my life. I have no regrets. For those of us who played a long time, and a decade is a long time, when I look back on my career, there's not many things I would say that I would do different.”
Plenty have wondered where Johnson’s interception ranks on the franchise’s list of best-ever plays. Rochester Democrat & Chronicle sportswriter Sal Maiorana, who has covered the team for more than three decades and written several books on the franchise’s history, published a list of the six best postseason plays in team history Tuesday.
Included on it were Mike Stratton’s “tackle heard ’round the world,” from the 1964 AFL Championship Game, Butch Byrd’s 74-yard punt return for a touchdown in the 1965 AFL Championship Game, Bill Simpson’s game-saving interception in a 1981 AFC wild-card game, Talley’s pick-six in the 1990 AFC Championship Game, Nate Odomes’ interception in overtime of the Greatest Comeback game – and, of course, the interceptions by Bailey and Johnson.
Pressed on which one of those last two was better, Bailey had to go with his own.
“I would probably say mine was a little bit better, because it was in the championship game. I just want the Bills to be able to win this week to get back to that Super Bowl,” he said. “No matter what, I’m always going to be a part of that special history, and for that I’m thankful.”