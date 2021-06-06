Inside the Bills: What's behind Kevin Meganck's steady rise up the front-office ladder

“He definitely plays a big part in how we've done things here,” Beane said. “Kevin is a guy who touches all entities. He's there to support football ops with training camp or travel or all these protocols, he was in all those meetings. He's talking to the doctors on getting waivers on physicals, players.

“He's a key spoke for me, especially if I'm dealing with the draft or I'm dealing with something else, that he knows the right questions to ask. He can shorten things down and just condense them, 'Hey Brandon, these are the facts, this is your decision, you can do A or you can do B.' It's just great to have someone like him. He's a team-first guy, he gets it, he has zero ego. Kevin would never even ask for a title promotion or anything like that. That's what's neat about when you give a guy like Kevin this promotion.”

Seeing it through

Beane knew of Meganck but did not know him personally when he took over as general manager in May 2017.

He quickly became impressed, though, with Meganck’s steady approach to the job.