Inside the Bills: What's behind Kevin Meganck's steady rise up the front-office ladder

There aren’t many hats at One Bills Drive that Kevin Meganck hasn’t tried on.
Recently promoted to his current position of vice president of football administration, one of Meganck’s primary tasks is serving as the team’s lead contract negotiator. That simply scratches the surface of what the 40-year-old does on a daily basis, though.
Part-time lawyer, part-time accountant and part-time travel agent are just some of the roles that the Ohio State graduate performs behind the scenes – a big reason why he’s one of the longest-tenured front-office employees in the organization. Put simply, Meganck finds himself in the middle of just about anything the Bills have going on.
He started with the organization as an assistant in the scouting department in 2004, when Tom Donahoe was still the team’s president and general manager. Despite the numerous changes in the front office that have occurred since then, he has made a steady climb up the ladder.
“Kevin’s really been a rising star and has earned this right,” current General Manager Brandon Beane told The Buffalo News last month in announcing Meganck’s promotion. “Kevin's very humble. smart, forward thinking and a great communicator. He is well respected by everybody in this building.”
Buckeye raised
Meganck’s family moved around when he was younger, living in Ohio and Illinois before settling in Dexter, Mich., where his parents and sister still live. He was a three-sport athlete at Dexter High School, playing basketball, baseball and football. Right before baseball season in his junior year, he sliced his finger open while working at a part-time job in a restaurant kitchen, and the injury forced him to miss about half the season.
While he was hurt, Meganck spent plenty of time in the training room and took an interest in the field of athletic training. After graduating in 1999, he went to Bowling Green University with the intention of studying sports medicine. After one semester, though, he realized that wasn’t the field he wanted to pursue. He transferred to Ohio State, where he was a part of the sports and leisure studies program.
During his junior year, Meganck needed to set up an internship, so he got up the courage to approach Buckeyes football coach Jim Tressel, who was teaching a class in, fittingly, coaching football.
“He let me know just to let him think about it and he would get with me after the next class,” Meganck said. “Sure enough, the next class, as he was calling role, he called out my name and told me to see him after class.”
Tressel took Meganck up to the football department, and introduced him to the Buckeyes’ recruiting coordinator, Bill Conley. Meganck joined the football program at the perfect time. The Buckeyes won the 2002 national championship, and his love of the business was solidified.
Buffalo bred
As part of Meganck’s role with the Buckeyes, he would meet several of the NFL scouts who visited Ohio State during the season. That led to him striking up a relationship with Shawn Heinlen, who at the time worked in the Bills’ college scouting department. Heinlen helped Meganck land a training camp internship with the Bills in the summer of 2003, which completed his graduation requirements at Ohio State. Most of Meganck’s time with the Bills during his internship was spent working with the pro personnel department.
At the conclusion of training camp, Meganck returned to Ohio State and worked in construction, until he got a phone call about an opening in the Bills’ pro personnel department in the spring of 2004.
That started a career that has included a number of roles. Meganck’s LinkedIn page reads like this: Pro personnel analyst (June 2004-June 2011), player personnel analyst (June 2011-April 2014), contract administrator/football analyst (April 2014-May 2015), director of football operations (May 2015-May 2021), director of football administration (June 2017-May 2021), vice president of football administration (May 2021-present).
That’s a lot of titles under a lot of front offices in the here today, gone tomorrow business of professional sports.
“Early in my career, trying to understand the business and know my place, I think the mentality that I tried to abide and follow was speak when spoken to and offer your input when you felt it was necessary and when you felt it was valuable,” Meganck said. “There's never a task that's too small. I think that has helped me through the years and it's helped me become a person, even through the regime changes that we've had here, that I can be someone who is trusted to help get the job done.”
That job may include making sure players are transported to and from the hotel to the facility so that the team stays on schedule, or overseeing the team’s trip to London in 2015, which Meganck coordinated. More recently, it might include negotiating a contract or staying on top of the NFL’s ever-changing Covid-19 protocols.
“I'm very heavily involved in that here, making sure we're following those Covid protocols to the best of our ability and still being productive on a day-to-day basis in this building and, at times, virtual when we have to be,” Meganck said. “That's a big part of my day, just making sure that we're running smooth and trying to communicate as much of that to all the various departments when necessary and making sure that everybody else is in the loop on those, as well, because our protocols are constantly changing.”
From a football administration standpoint, Meganck and Jim Overdorf are the team’s salary cap experts, meeting near daily with Beane to update the general manager on where things stand with cap space, while also ensuring that the team is fulfilling its contracts properly in regards to payouts of player bonuses.
Additionally, Meganck has a thorough understanding of the league’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, so he communicates to the coaching, scouting, equipment and training staffs about the various rules that apply to them to ensure everything is being followed.
“He definitely plays a big part in how we've done things here,” Beane said. “Kevin is a guy who touches all entities. He's there to support football ops with training camp or travel or all these protocols, he was in all those meetings. He's talking to the doctors on getting waivers on physicals, players.
“He's a key spoke for me, especially if I'm dealing with the draft or I'm dealing with something else, that he knows the right questions to ask. He can shorten things down and just condense them, 'Hey Brandon, these are the facts, this is your decision, you can do A or you can do B.' It's just great to have someone like him. He's a team-first guy, he gets it, he has zero ego. Kevin would never even ask for a title promotion or anything like that. That's what's neat about when you give a guy like Kevin this promotion.”
Seeing it through
Beane knew of Meganck but did not know him personally when he took over as general manager in May 2017.
He quickly became impressed, though, with Meganck’s steady approach to the job.
“He doesn't say too much, he just does his job,” Beane said. “I like that about him. He's one of those guys, you ask him for something, and it's like he knows how you want it presented, whether it's an Excel spreadsheet, contract offer, you can tell him something and he's got it and it's done great, and you know it's done. I can move on. That's a unique quality that not a lot of people share. Sometimes you've got to spend too long trying to explain it, you could do it yourself. Kevin's got a great way about him. He's well respected in the agent business.”
The first contract Meganck worked on was wide receiver Stevie Johnson’s rookie deal in 2008. He admits that negotiating contracts for agents isn’t for everyone.
“The way I look at it is how I was raised and how I was brought up to be respectful, but also be honest,” he said. “That comes into play a lot when you're negotiating a contract, because you have to find a way to do that respectfully. … You never want it to get to a point where you're negotiating negatively with an agent or with a player. Ultimately, you're negotiating with them because you want them to be a Buffalo Bill, so keeping a positive mindset and being able to communicate all of those details, whatever they may be, in a positive light, is very important.”
There are different levels of contract negotiations. For tryout players, it’s relatively basic. When it comes to big-money extensions, though, when the team signed cornerback Tre’Davious White, left tackle Dion Dawkins and linebacker Matt Milano recently, it’s a collaborative effort. Meganck will research comparable contracts to present what the Bills believe is a fair evaluation of the player both in terms of where he is in the NFL and where he fits on the team’s roster. From there, he’ll meet with Beane, Overdorf and others in the organization to carefully go over how the contract offer will be structured.
“He knows how to talk to players – can have tough conversations,” Beane said. “He had worked under other regimes, but he never came in and said 'this is how it's done.' He listened, learned, you ask him for ideas, he'll share them, but he'll also fall in line. He'll tell you what he thinks, and if you want to do it his way, that's great with him, but if you say, ‘no, I disagree, let's do it like this,’ then he's going to do it how you want.”
The respect is mutual.
“He has put a lot of trust in me, which I appreciate, and given me an opportunity to do my job and to be trusted in any role and with any responsibility that he has given me,” Meganck said of Beane. “I want to be somebody that he can rely on to get those tasks and those responsibilities done. … He's taken care of me and trusted me as much as anyone has trusted me since I've been in this business.”
Meganck worked through a large chunk of the Bills’ playoff drought, so to be with the franchise as it’s righted itself by making the playoffs in three of the past four years has been tremendously satisfying – both personally and professionally.
“With the group that we have here right now and the team mentality that we have, it's an exciting time to be a Bill,” he said. “That is obviously not just inside this building, but it's outside the building. I think the fans deserve this as much or more than anybody in this building does.”
Away from the field, Meganck and his wife, Ashley, have three children: Brooklyn, Coby and Micah. The two oldest, Brooklyn and Coby, are accomplished youth softball and baseball players, respectively.
“Being able to be a part of that is very enjoyable for me,” he said. “I try to help out where I can and be an assistant coach on my kids teams to be able to enjoy that with them and help them develop as athletes and also as people. Sports and teamwork is a big part of who you become in life and it can help develop you in positive ways, so every chance I get, I love to be with them when they are out playing sports.”