Inside the Bills: What Josh Allen gave to his offensive linemen for Christmas

“I've always really liked it, but never really had time. With quarantine and everything back home, I got a membership to a golf course back home in Iowa,” Boettger said. “I got out probably 30, 35 times this year. I played a lot, but I had never done that before. I really actually got better. That makes you like the game a lot more. Before, it was like, I'd play two or three times a year and it was just hard to get into it, but now I've got the itch, for sure.”

Of course, Allen and the Bills hope it will be quite a while before his gifts can be used. That, of course, would necessitate a deep playoff run.

“I told him when he gave them to me, that I was coming for him,” Boettger said. “That was my warning, but we'll see. I don't know. He can get a little more rotation with his swing than I can, but I'll put in some work this offseason. I don't think any of us are looking to play golf right now, but in the offseason, we will.”

Allen got some help designing the cleats that he wore in Week 14 from Tom Low, an 11-year-old from South Buffalo who the quarterback met when the City Honors sixth-grader had a stay at Oishei Children’s Hospital. Low had an infection in his eye that traveled to his brain and required two surgeries.