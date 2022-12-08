Inside the Bills: Tracing Shaq Lawson's path from roster bubble to instrumental role on the defensive line

It was early in training camp, and Shaq Lawson found himself in a new, unusual role for the Buffalo Bills.

A former first-round draft pick of the previous front office, Lawson started the summer way down on the team’s depth chart, so much so that he was lining up with the scout team.

True to his nature, Lawson made sure to let everyone around him know about it, too.

“They had him out there on practice team and I just remember him coming to the sideline. He was like, 'Man, y'all going to have me out here practicing these practice reps. I'm going to end up being the starter, y'all going to see,’ ” safety Jordan Poyer said Wednesday.

Call it clairvoyance – or circumstance – but Lawson ended up being exactly right. He has taken over as a starter for the Bills the past two games, and with Von Miller now lost for the season because of a knee injury, it can reasonably be expected that Lawson’s role is only going to continue to grow.

Leslie Frazier to be inducted into Black College Football Hall of Fame Frazier will be inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF), as a part of the Class of 2023. Frazier’s nod comes from his stand-out play as a defensive back at Alcorn State, a historically black university.

“He just keeps working. To see where he's at now and to see him taking over that role, I'm happy for him,” said Poyer, who was here with Lawson for three seasons from 2017-19. "He understands that our defense, it goes as he goes. If he's out there going crazy, talking and stuff, our defense feeds off of that. He's been a great player for us this year.”

The Bills signed Lawson to a one-year contract on March 19, one day after they inked Miller to a massive free-agent deal that dominated NFL headlines. Not surprisingly, Lawson’s reunion got lost in the shuffle. His contract is paying him $1.187 million this season, with a base salary of $1.035 million that is the veteran minimum for a player with at least six years of NFL service.

“I knew it was going to be a humbling year,” Lawson said in an interview with The Buffalo News on Thursday. “I knew I signed for the league minimum. Nothing was going to be easy for me. I know I've got to earn everything. No money guaranteed, no position guaranteed – I just knew I had to earn everything. That's the mindset I took.”

In addition to Miller’s acquisition, the Bills have three more young edge rushers on the roster – A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham. The team used second-round picks on Epenesa and Basham and a first-rounder on Rousseau in the past three years, so there was no doubt all of them were making the roster, too.

“We brought him back and said, ‘Listen, Shaq, come in here, we're not promising you anything, we've got some young guys since you left, but come in here and you can compete.’ He earned the job in camp,” General Manager Brandon Beane said. “Thank goodness right now with Von going down that we have him.”

“I remember that conversation,” Lawson said. “I'm trying to get my career back. I knew had to beat the longest odds. At first, it was making the roster. I probably was a long shot of making the roster. The guys they brought here, they're still young and they're draft picks, so I knew I'd have to be playing against something like that. They drafted those guys. I just stayed focused, man, just telling myself my time is going to come.”

Lawson made the team out of training camp as the fifth defensive end. He was a healthy inactive in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, but was in the lineup in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans and has been a mainstay ever since.

He’s got 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits in playing 310 defensive snaps – 39.4% of the team total.

“I mean, I'm not surprised at all. That's what he does. He's back in the system where he's comfortable,” said defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who like Lawson, returned to the Bills after two seasons away. “Coaches and players, his peers, have a lot of confidence in him, and you can see that in his play. He plays free, he plays physical, and he makes plays. He's a very prideful guy. He believes in his ability. At first it was, 'ok, I just need to make this team.' After he made team, 'ok, well now I need to start. What do I have to do to start?' Now he's starting. All the plays are coming. Everything is working out in his favor, but y'all just see the results of what's going on, not the real work that's put in to be where he's at. He's believed it the whole time and he's talked it into existence, and he's making the most of the opportunity he's got.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

After spending the first four years of his career with the Bills after being the 19th overall pick in the 2016 draft, Lawson signed a three-year contract with Miami in free agency worth up to $30 million. After just one season in South Florida, he was traded to Houston just after the start of the 2021 league year. The Texans then dealt Lawson to the New York Jets before the start of the 2021 regular season. The Jets unceremoniously cut Lawson before the regular-season finale against the Bills in January.

“He was good then, he’s good now,” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said. “Shaq's been paid before in the league. He’s who he always was, I think he just feels more at home here. He came here and came ready to work.”

As the Bills gear up for the final five games of the regular season, it just so happens that the Jets and Dolphins are the next two teams on the schedule.

“That told me if I ever get another opportunity, I'm just going to make sure everybody knows I've still got it,” Lawson said of being released by New York.

Initially, he wasn’t sure that opportunity was going to come.

“I didn't really have a lot of offers for next season” at the outset of free agency, Lawson said. “Beane gave me a chance and I knew I was comfortable with the defense. I knew I had my best success down here, so I said OK, Let's bet on myself again.' That's what I've been trying to do. I'm proud of the journey, but I ain't done yet. These next five games and playoffs, it pretty much determines where I'm going to be at. If I play great these next five games, I possibly can end my career here. I've been having thoughts like that.”

In some ways, Lawson hasn’t changed. He’s his usual, boisterous self in the locker room. If there’s a debate going on, it’s a good bet Lawson is weighing in with his thoughts on the matter.

“We let Shaq be who he is,” Beane said. “He brings energy, he brings juice, he brings toughness. I can't speak for what happened elsewhere, but I see a confident guy when he's here. He fits in. He's a heck of a run defender. He knows how to rush the passer. He works well in this defense. How we use him and what's expected of him. For whatever reason, it didn't work at some of the other spots. I don't think he looked as good in those spots. I don't know what was asked of him, who was around him and things like that, but it's been great to have him back. He's steady. Very steady. Mature.”

That’s a word that comes up over and over from teammates who were here with Lawson during his first tour of duty with the Bills.

“I think mature is the right word," Poyer said. "He's grown into his own self. He understands that he's a dominant football player."

“I'm not saying he didn't do these things before, but you can just see the details that he does in his craft,” Phillips said. “Then taking care of his body, he's one of the first people in the training room, making sure his body is straight. He's in the playbook. When he speaks up in the room, he knows it. It's snappy. He's very in tune to what he's doing. He gives other people confidence in the room, and it's hard to do that if you're not doing what you need to do on the field.”

“I don't know his situation at other teams, but I know from what I've seen of Shaq and what I've known of Shaq, Shaq has always been a guy you can count on to make plays,” said Oliver, who was with Lawson as a rookie in 2019. “He's always been a help to me when we're out there rushing and playing together. I know he's going to be physical and I know he's going to do his job. He’s a veteran. He been around the league. He knows what's expected. He knows what it takes to win. You can ask Shaq about anything. He's a big personality, but at heart, he's a good guy.”

The Bills will lean on Lawson’s experience as they try to navigate their way through losing Miller.

“We're in this dangerous sport. Injuries and things happen,” Lawson said. “All his leadership skills rubbed off on us. I've played a lot of ball. … We've got a lot of experience in the room still. We've got to come together and lead. It starts up front.”