Inside the Bills: Rookie class contributed more than could have been expected

The Buffalo Bills have not had to rely on their young players nearly as much as in recent years.
Heading into Week 17, just 19.91% of the team’s snaps have been played by rookies or second-year players, a total that ranks 27th in the NFL. Compare that to two years ago, when the Bills headed into the final week of the 2018 season with 37.6% of their snaps taken by players falling into that category, third most in the NFL.
That’s as good an indication as any of where the Bills are in their rebuild under General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott. The second-year players filling key roles for the Bills this season include defensive tackle Ed Oliver, running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dawson Knox. Cody Ford, a second-round draft pick in 2019, was on that list, as well, before being lost for the season because of a knee injury.
As the Bills’ first four picks in the 2019 draft, it’s not a surprise that those four are participating as much as they have. It’s a bit more of a surprise that the Bills have gotten what they have from their rookie class, though, given the unique set of circumstances they faced coming into the NFL.
The Covid-19 pandemic hit right after the NFL scouting combine last year. As a result, the usual scouting process was disrupted. Many schools had their pro days canceled, and predraft visits by prospects did not take place. The NFL draft was conducted virtually, as were spring practices around the league.
“When the country shut down, I thought Brandon and his staff really did a phenomenal job of continuing to do the job and go through the process of getting us to draft day and the necessary meetings we had to have as a staff and then the way the draft was handled overall,” McDermott said. “It was a communication challenge to say the least ... but just the work that went into it led us to where we are and the players that we were able to get that have made an impact.
“I think the biggest thing with the draft class this year is not having the offseason just like every team, not being able to get to know them as well as we would have liked to early or them to get to know us. It made it a challenge, but I love the way that this class has persevered. This will be something that they will remember for the rest of their lives, ‘Hey I got drafted into the NFL the same season, same year (as a pandemic),’ and I think they'll learn a lot from kind of the mental bank, if you will, or the mental fortitude that they get from the way they've grown through this.”
Here’s a look at what the Bills’ rookies have done with one game left in the regular season.
Second-round DE A.J. Epenesa: 13 games (no starts), 234 defensive snaps (23.737.%), 11 tackles (three for loss), one sack, one pass defensed, three quarterback hits.
Epenesa conceded Friday that no spring practices or preseason games had an impact on him at the start of the regular season.
“We really just got thrown into the games right away after a couple weeks of preparation,” he said. “I think every single person in the league could have benefited from something else – whether it was preventing injuries or just getting better and practicing and getting more repetitions. It definitely had some effect on everybody in the league.”
Epenesa was a healthy inactive in the season opener. While he got into the lineup the following week, he didn’t start to receive consistent playing time since the team returned from its Week 11 bye. Since then, he’s played at least 34% of the defensive snaps in all five games.
“The absence of a real offseason and a true training camp definitely affected him early on like we all expected that it would,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “But his growth and maturation as a player over time, it’s so evident for us. … You can see his physicality and his pass rush. He’s come along so far from where he was early in the season. He’s done a great job of working extremely hard and learning from players like Jerry Hughes and Quinton Jefferson and others. And you’re seeing it in his play. He’s a lot more comfortable, has a lot more confidence and it’s helping our defense.”
Epenesa’s emergence has led to the Bills making veteran defensive end Trent Murphy a healthy inactive on a weekly basis.
Third-round RB Zack Moss: 12 games (no starts), 386 offensive snaps (37.6%), 109 carries, 473 yards, 4 TDs, 13 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD.
Moss, who missed three games early in the year with a toe injury, is second to Singletary in rushing yards and second to quarterback Josh Allen in rushing touchdowns (8 to 4). Since the bye week, the workload has been close to evenly distributed between Singletary (191 snaps) and Moss (164). The only big discrepancy in that time came in Week 13 against San Francisco, when Moss played just 11 snaps (to Singletary’s 62) – the result of a benching that came after a fumble near the Bills’ end zone.
The next week, however, Moss played 44 snaps against the Steelers.
“We never lost confidence in Zack,” McDermott said. “I think it’s a great example of how important that reset is. There’s going to be adverse moments. There’s going to be tough moments. Our play, although we want it to be perfect, there’s going to be moments when it isn’t. The biggest thing we can do is get ourselves back as soon as possible for our teammates. The ability to do that mentally is a skill.”
Fourth-round WR Gabriel Davis: 15 games, (10 starts), 761 offensive snaps (74.2%), 33 catches, 492 yards, 6 TDs.
Davis has been a huge find as a fourth-round pick, especially given John Brown's injury-plagued season. Davis has learned every receiver spot, which is a big accomplishment for a rookie, allowing the offense to function at a high level even without Brown.
"We ask a lot of him as a young player," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. "He's played a lot of football for us. He's the guy who has to fill in if another guy needs a break. We've got to move him to the other spot, so the other guys play their own spots. For a rookie, that's an impressive feat for him. He's gotten better since he's been here. I know that (quarterback Josh Allen) has, we all have, confidence in him. He's made some good plays for us.
“He's earned that opportunity since he's been here from training camp. He's come in, he's learned. He's got a great group of guys to learn from. … The receiver room is a really close-knit room and he fits right in line."
Davis has played the second-most snaps among wide receivers, behind only Stefon Diggs.
Fifth-round QB Jake Fromm: No games.
Fromm has had perhaps the most unusual season of any of the rookies. He has been isolated from the rest of the team as a Covid-19 precaution. That means he observes practice, but does not participate in team reps. His on-field work comes after practice ends, when he goes through the game plan and throws to receivers under the direction of assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney. The Bills plan to continue with the same plan for Fromm into the postseason.
“Not an ideal situation, but it’s the situation that we’re in,” Daboll said last month. “You're still talking with coaches and meeting with coaches, and doing some things, albeit it on your own or away from the group a little bit. But I'm sure from Day 1, he stepped in to where he's at now, I think he's made some improvements. It's always hard to judge until you're out there and you're doing it in live bullets. But he's doing the best job he can. I think we're doing the best job we can to ensure there's improvement as it goes on, and we're ready to go if we need him.”
Sixth-round K Tyler Bass: 15 games, 28 of 34 field goals, 49 of 51 extra points.
Bass overcame a slow start to the season – missing a pair of field goals inside 40 yards in Week 1 against the Jets – but the Georgia Southern product has turned into a weapon. Bass drilled three field goals from 54-plus yards in the first half against Arizona. He iced the win against the Chargers in Week 12 with a 43-yard field goal with less than 4 minutes left. He’s kicking with a ton of confidence and showing why patience is required with rookies.
“It's great to see a player, especially a young player like that to come in and you know there's going to be some choppy waters,” McDermott said last month. “For him to stay confident, and then for the coaches to stay confident as well in him, to see him work himself through it (is great to see).”
Bass has touchbacks on 62 of 92 kickoffs, a percentage of 67.4 that ranks 13th in the NFL. He needs eight points Sunday to surpass the franchise record for most points in season of 140 set by Steve Christie in 1998.
Sixth-round WR Isaiah Hodgins: Zero games.
Hodgins has spent his rookie year on injured reserve. He had shoulder surgery last month.
Seventh-round CB Dane Jackson: Four games (two starts), 119 defensive snaps (12%), 12 tackles, one interception, three passes defensed, one fumble recovery.
Jackson has spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, but has performed admirably when called up to the active roster. His interception in Week 7 against the Jets helped the Bills pull out a victory in a game that was closer than expected. He also recovered a fumble against Arizona in Week 10.
Even if he does not get called up again for the rest of the year, Jackson should be in the mix for a roster spot in 2021.