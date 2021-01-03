Inside the Bills: Rookie class contributed more than could have been expected

"We ask a lot of him as a young player," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. "He's played a lot of football for us. He's the guy who has to fill in if another guy needs a break. We've got to move him to the other spot, so the other guys play their own spots. For a rookie, that's an impressive feat for him. He's gotten better since he's been here. I know that (quarterback Josh Allen) has, we all have, confidence in him. He's made some good plays for us.

“He's earned that opportunity since he's been here from training camp. He's come in, he's learned. He's got a great group of guys to learn from. … The receiver room is a really close-knit room and he fits right in line."

Davis has played the second-most snaps among wide receivers, behind only Stefon Diggs.

Fifth-round QB Jake Fromm: No games.

Fromm has had perhaps the most unusual season of any of the rookies. He has been isolated from the rest of the team as a Covid-19 precaution. That means he observes practice, but does not participate in team reps. His on-field work comes after practice ends, when he goes through the game plan and throws to receivers under the direction of assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney. The Bills plan to continue with the same plan for Fromm into the postseason.