Inside the Bills' pre-draft scouting report on Doug Flutie in year Bruce Smith was No. 1 pick

Still, it was interesting how Flutie hysteria developed. Since he wasn't available, he wasn't drafted until the 11th round in the NFL by the Los Angeles Rams. As it played out, after starring with Toronto in the Canadian Football League, Flutie played in the NFL and made it to the Bills in 1998, 1999 and 2000 after Kelly retired.

Bruce Nicholas, who was the Bills' assistant under Norm Pollom, the team's director of player personnel, scouted Flutie in the fall of 1984 and turned in a glowing report on the quarterback.

Nicholas recently provided The Buffalo News with a copy of his report, citing just one major drawback in the prospect: a lack of height. Flutie measured 5 feet, 9 1/4 inches and weighed 177 pounds.

In his summation, Nicholas wrote, "Can do things other QBs can't do. Super awareness and field vision, especially out of pocket. A winner. Very good arm despite unorthodox style. Clutch. ... Superior accuracy. Height is ONLY problem, and a major one unless offense is built around him. Back-up ... Can play in NFL for club willing to take him." He said if Flutie were 6-foot, he would be the No. 1 overall pick.

Nicholas noted in an interview that there was no discussion that he was involved in that had Flutie as a consideration.