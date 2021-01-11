Inside the Bills: Player personnel director Dan Morgan elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Dan Morgan won just about every individual award possible as a college football player.
As a senior at Miami (Fla.) in 2000, he became the only player in college football history to take home the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and both Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik awards -- both of which recognize the top defensive player of the year – in a single season.
Ask the Buffalo Bills’ current director of player personnel what his favorite award is, though, and he gives an answer that provides a pretty good glimpse into his character.
“I always say it's that second-team All-Big East trophy,” Morgan told The Buffalo News last week.
That came after Morgan’s junior season in 1999. Despite making 139 tackles (including 15 tackles for losses), five sacks and three forced fumbles and being a semifinalist for the Butkus and Nagurski awards, Morgan couldn’t crack his conference’s first team.
“I was never a complacent person -- but I just feel like that trophy was saying like, ‘alright, maybe you're not as good as you think you are.’ It just made me hungrier. I always say that's the most important trophy that I ever won,” he said.
In reality, Morgan was better than he would ever admit. In four years with the Hurricanes, he set the program record with 532 total tackles, 309 of which were solo. He led the team in tackles three of his four seasons. Driven by his second-team snub as a junior, Morgan came back to win the Big East Defensive Player of the Year Award after making 138 tackles as a senior. He was a unanimous All-American, as well.
Given that impressive resume, it’s no surprise Morgan was named to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.
“It's a pretty cool experience, that's for sure,” Morgan told The News about the honor. “There was a box sitting on my desk and I didn't know what it was. I opened it up and it was a ball and a letter saying you've been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. It was a pleasant surprise, let's put it that way.”
Morgan stayed in state for college, coming to the Hurricanes as a running back out of J.P. Tavarella High School in Broward County in 1997, but switched to defense upon arrival. He made an immediate impact, making 105 tackles in his freshman year, including a career-best 21 against Virginia Tech. He made an astounding 150 tackles in 1998 despite playing part of year with a broken thumb and was named the first sophomore team captain in program history.
“When you think about the past, it really comes down to the hard work,” he said. “You can think of all the big games and all that type of stuff, but what I really think about it all the moments that I put in hard work when nobody was looking. When I ran, when I lifted, when I did pushups in my garage. I didn't go out and party, just kind of stuck to my plan that I thought would get me to where I am today. That's really what floods my thoughts.”
Morgan learned the value of hard work from his parents – Dan Sr., was roofer by trade and his mom, Cass, was a hairstylist.
When he found out he was being inducted, Morgan’s first call was to his dad.
“He's been there since Day One and supported me through everything so to be able to call him and share that moment with him was pretty special,” he said. “I know he's proud of me. He was just saying how proud of me he was. Not just the football stuff, but the man I've become and all that. It was definitely a cool moment.”
During that call, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane came down from his office to congratulate Morgan.
Beane and Morgan have a relationship that goes back to 2001, when the Carolina Panthers drafted Morgan in the first round with the 11th overall pick. Although Beane didn’t scout Morang personally, he didn’t have to.
“The thing about Dan was, you knew him,” Beane said. “You didn't have to be the lead scout on Dan Morgan. He was a bad ass all over the field. … This dude was sideline to sideline. He was an animal.”