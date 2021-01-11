Inside the Bills: Player personnel director Dan Morgan elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Given that impressive resume, it’s no surprise Morgan was named to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

“It's a pretty cool experience, that's for sure,” Morgan told The News about the honor. “There was a box sitting on my desk and I didn't know what it was. I opened it up and it was a ball and a letter saying you've been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. It was a pleasant surprise, let's put it that way.”

Morgan stayed in state for college, coming to the Hurricanes as a running back out of J.P. Tavarella High School in Broward County in 1997, but switched to defense upon arrival. He made an immediate impact, making 105 tackles in his freshman year, including a career-best 21 against Virginia Tech. He made an astounding 150 tackles in 1998 despite playing part of year with a broken thumb and was named the first sophomore team captain in program history.

“When you think about the past, it really comes down to the hard work,” he said. “You can think of all the big games and all that type of stuff, but what I really think about it all the moments that I put in hard work when nobody was looking. When I ran, when I lifted, when I did pushups in my garage. I didn't go out and party, just kind of stuck to my plan that I thought would get me to where I am today. That's really what floods my thoughts.”