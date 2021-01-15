Inside the Bills: Leslie Frazier has good reason to usually root for Ravens – but not this week

With his academic background, Corey appreciated the business side of football, which led to him pursuing a role in the front office as opposed to coaching. Leslie supported Corey’s dream – while also trying to clue him in on the grind of professional football.

“His mom, my wife, just thought that he would pursue something in the academic world, but he had that urge to want to get into sports,” Leslie said. “As we were having those discussions, and talking about coaching versus scouting or some other field in sports, it just came back to the scouting part of it. I told him, ‘If you get into this business, it's a tough, tough business.’ You can be personally doing really, really well, but if the team's not doing well, it can affect you. You can be moving around. I tried to give him all the pros and cons about professional sports and football in particular and let him make the final decision. He chose to stay with it. He wanted to pursue it and this is where it's led to.”

Before starting his coaching career, Leslie started as a defensive back on the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears’ defense that won a Super Bowl. In addition to his time with the Bills, he has been with six other NFL franchises, including time as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and defensive coordinator for the Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.