Inside the Bills: James Cook stays the course through slow start to rookie season

Ask anyone in the Buffalo Bills’ organization – from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to quarterback Josh Allen – and they’ll tell you the same thing when it comes to James Cook.

There will come a time during the 2022 season when the team is going to need their rookie running back.

As a second-round draft pick, there was hope that Cook would add a dynamic element to the Bills’ offense, particularly as a pass catcher. So far, that’s been slow to develop. Cook has rushed 13 times for 58 yards and caught four passes for 37 yards during the Bills’ 3-1 start.

“He's a young guy who is continuing to get his feet wet, and I've got a lot of faith in James,” Dorsey said. “I think he's got a lot of confidence in his ability, so not worried about that. It's just us putting him in positions to have success and getting him reps and getting him out there. It's hard when you have a group of guys like we have, that you got a lot of guys who can play for you. So, it's a good luxury to have, but at the same time, there's going to be games where somebody plays more than somebody else or whatever the situation is.

“I think James is in a position where we don't have to throw too much on him right away. He could grow, he can continue to learn and get better, and I think he's doing that. And there's going to be games where he's a lot more involved and there's going to be games where he might not be as involved, but that's just the nature of one, kind of how the game’s flowing and how it's going, and two, the nature of that room and just being a room with a lot of talent.”

The NFL is not a place of patience. Fair or unfair, even rookies, especially those drafted in the first couple rounds, are expected to be early contributors. That’s why Cook’s role, or relative lack thereof, has become a talking point.

“He understands what we expect out of him – what we know we’re going to get out of him,” Allen said. “We’re four games into his rookie season. There’s no need to really say anything. He’s going about his business and doing things the right way, continuing to dive into the playbook. When his number’s going to be called, he’ll be ready for it.”

It would be one thing if Cook’s role was minimal to this point, but it is what has done with the opportunities that has created some questions. His first career carry resulted in a lost fumble against the Rams in the season opener. Last week against Baltimore, Cook dropped his only target. He ultimately played just two offensive snaps against the Ravens, creating a bit of a conundrum for Dorsey. To do more for the offense, Cook needs more opportunities. If he doesn’t make the most of the ones he gets, though, it’s hard to justify giving him the ball.

“I get that,” Dorsey said. “I think a part of it is just seeing the spark he really kind of provided us in the Miami game, kind of coming in there and making the plays that he made in that game. So I think there’s those things you see from him that he's done in the past that gives you a lot of confidence. He's been in these types of, obviously not NFL situations before, but high-pressure situations with a lot on the line in college. So he's been kind of doing those types of things throughout his career.

“I think we need to continue to develop him, get him going and do those types of things through reps and things. But again, it's such a game-to-game thing in terms of the flow of the game, how you can get them in there and how the other guys are doing.” Running backs coach Kelly Skipper “has got a really good feel for those guys, hot hand and who's really kind of rolling at the time. We do the best we can to make sure to try to develop all those guys and make sure they're all getting touches because they all really, really do a good job for us.”

If Cook has been frustrated by his role on offense through the first four games, he’s not saying as much.

“There are a lot of things to work on still, but there is more to come. I've got to still keep battling, keep getting better each and every day,” he said. “Had a couple ups and downs, but it's going to get better and I'm going to keep working. I've been through it. Just keep learning. My time's going to come, and when it comes, I've got to take advantage of it, do my best and play hard.”

Cook said the biggest adjustment from college to the NFL is how quickly the ball comes out at quarterback. That’s especially true when it’s Allen throwing the passes.

“I’m blessed to be here, really,” he said. “I’ve just got to keep working and, like I said, keep making a step.”

Allen admitted that Cook has not gotten off to the start that he would have wanted for himself, but said that the veterans in the Bills’ running backs room provide excellent leadership. That’s true not only of Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Taiwan Jones on the active roster, but also Duke Johnson on the practice squad.

“I appreciate what he’s done for that running back room and the leadership qualities that he’s been showing,” Allen said of Johnson. “It’s been special. Not too often do you get a guy who’s not on the active roster, but still continuing to take that role upon himself and have a role and help this team win football games. So it’s been really cool to see.”

Johnson, Singletary, Moss and Cook share a bond in that they all come from South Florida, which has helped build the collective relationship.

“It helps a lot having guys in the room where you're from, that you can lean on, you can talk to, ask questions to,” Cook said. “I just lean on them guys. See what they do and try to do it.”

It is not as though the Bills’ offense has been floundering with Cook off to a slow start. The team ranks in the top five in both yards (412.5, third overall) and points (28.5, fifth) per game.

“He got drafted to a very talented team,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of guys on this team that have talent, a lot of guys who are proven already that may get a nod before him, but the only thing to tell him is to stay ready. so when your opportunity does come, you make your play. You can't expect the ball as much as you would on a bad team, if that makes sense. When you're on a bad team, you're a second-rounder, it’s ‘We're going to force feed you the ball because we've got to see what you got.’ On this team, I think it's different because there are a lot of guys with a lot of talent at a lot of positions. The biggest thing is, when you get your chance, just make the best of it.”

Given the attrition rate at running back in the NFL, Cook’s number could be called at any time. That’s why Johnson has continually stressed to Cook the importance of staying ready.

“It's a long season. That's something I keep reminding him about,” he said. “He's a rookie. A very talented rookie who’s been kind of 'the guy' his whole life. He's been very productive everywhere he went, from high school to college. He knows what he can do. When he gets his opportunity, whenever that comes, he just has to be ready. You've got to stick to your process. What you do is you prepare for every situation, for everything you might see from a defense, so when that play comes and we're depending on you and we need you, you make it.”