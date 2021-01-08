Inside the Bills: How the deal for Stefon Diggs ranks among top trades in team history

Stefon Diggs doesn’t come across as someone who gets nervous easily.

To borrow a line from Outkast, the Buffalo Bills’ star receiver looks cooler than a polar bear’s toenails at pretty much all times. Heck, in a 2017 interview with The Undefeated, he said he wouldn’t even be nervous meeting Halle Berry.

Diggs, however, recently admitted to a situation that made him feel those butterflies in his stomach. It was back in May when several of his new teammates, including quarterback Josh Allen, gathered in Florida for informal workouts.

That was the first time Diggs had met them since he was traded to the Bills by the Minnesota Vikings two months prior. Just as the Bills were about to get started with a drill, veteran receiver John Brown brought Diggs to the front of the line.

That encouragement was all the receiver needed. He ran the route, and the nervousness melted away under the South Florida sun. Diggs was at home with his new team – even if he was 1,400 miles from where that team plays.

Fast forward to today, and the start of a new year, and Diggs reflects back on the move that brought him to Western New York.