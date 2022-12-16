Inside the Bills: How Nyheim Hines has adjusted to being in Buffalo – on and off the field

Nyheim Hines had three hours to get his life together.

The then-Indianapolis Colts running back got a call from Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane at 4 p.m. Nov. 1 after acquiring Hines in a trade for running back Zack Moss and a sixth-round draft pick.

Can you be on a 7:10 p.m. flight? Beane asked Hines.

“My iPad, some sweatpants, a couple of backpacks and some hoodies,” Hines said of what he had time to pack. “Oh, and my underwear and that's about it.”

Whenever a player changes teams in the middle of an NFL season, there is a hope – or expectation – that he’ll contribute right away in his new city. Learning a new playbook, however, is just one of the challenges that new player faces. Hines landed in Buffalo at 12 a.m. Nov. 2, and in his words, “after that everything just kind of hits the fan.”

“Getting acclimated on the field, it takes a team – or a village,” Hines said. “Off the field, it does, too. I needed to figure out a place to live. I needed the dos and don’ts of this area. It was tough, but I think it would have been way, way harder – I don’t think I could have overcome it – if I didn’t have all the people here helping out.”

That list starts with Mark Carrier, the Bills’ director of player engagement, and Kelsey Harkins, the coordinator of player services. If the organization handed out an “unsung hero” award, it just might go to Harkins, who just about every player has mentioned for her assistance with basically any of their needs. Carrier, meanwhile, joined the Bills in March 2021 after 10 seasons in the Carolina Panthers’ organization. A former third-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he spent 12 years in the NFL as a wide receiver, making the Pro Bowl in 1989 with the Bucs after finishing with 86 catches for 1,422 yards and nine touchdowns.

“I’m in year 12 of doing player development, so I have a grasp of what to expect, and what the guys are looking for once they come in,” Carrier said. “As a former player, I’m big about the culture. I try to give them a good feel for what to expect in that department.”

Carrier’s time with the Panthers overlapped with both Beane and Bills coach Sean McDermott, so he’s keenly aware of what is expected of new players in Buffalo.

“I know what Sean stands for. I know what Brandon stands for,” Carrier said. “I just educate the players, ‘hey, this is what they expect. This is how coach McDermott is. Don't sugarcoat things. Just tell you how it is to just help you make the transition a lot better.”

One of the first things Carrier and Harkins do when a new player arrives is give them a “welcome packet” that lists local schools, churches and apartment complexes.

“We try to give them a complete overview of what to expect in Buffalo,” he said. “Right away, we tell them to start looking for a place. Do they want to be in a hotel? A house? An apartment?”

Carrier said about 80% of the players on the Bills’ roster live within a 10-mile radius of Highmark Stadium.

“A few players live in downtown Buffalo. So we try to get a feel from them, do you want the downtown life?” he said. They have to “understand, when it gets cold here, you've got to be used to driving in the snow. This is what to expect. We try to give them a complete overview of what the expectations are once they get here.”

Once the player makes that housing decision, Carrier and his staff point them in the right direction. Hines stayed his first couple weeks at a hotel after arriving in Buffalo before tiring of that and renting an Airbnb. He finally settled into a downtown apartment about three weeks ago.

“The football part of it, it's my job. I mean, I love football. It's what I'm going to do,” he said. “It's the things outside of football, just like my everyday life. I lived out of a suitcase for a while, couldn't find my clothes sometimes, couldn't find certain things I needed. It's tough. Getting traded, I was excited about it, but I didn't realize how hard the transition of actual life would be.”

For Hines, picking up and leaving Indianapolis was made a bit easier because he’s not married and doesn’t have any kids. Even still, he faces a decision on what to do with the house he bought in Indianapolis in July.

“I'm trying to get my life together,” he said. “I had a moving team probably two or three weeks ago, brought my Sleep Number bed and things like that from Indy to here. Things are settling down, but the first two or three weeks, it was an initial shock, at least for me. It was my first time moving. I had been there four or five years, so I just accumulated things. I established myself there, and overnight you just have to pick up and leave and you've got three hours to pack. … I’ve had a lot of help to make this transition.”

For new players who do have families, the life decisions only grow.

“Do you have children? How old? Are we looking at day care or getting kids into school? Is your wife coming or not?” Carrier said. “I try to sit down with them, get some personal information from them, just to get a feel for who they are, tell them what we do in our department. Let them know we're here as a resource. I try to find out a little bit about their personal life. Are you married? Are you single? What's your education status? Is there anything you're concerned about once you get here? Is there anything you're concerned about away from here now that you're here? Is your wife away? How can we assist her while she's away? I try to get as much information as I can about them.”

Hines made his Bills debut just five days after being acquired in the trade, playing four snaps against the New York Jets. He’s since become the team’s primary kick and punt returner, although his role on offense continues to be minimal. He played 23 snaps against the Patriots in Week 13, but in six games has rushed five times for minus-5 yards and caught three passes for 34 yards.

“On-the-field production, role, obviously haven't played as much maybe as I wanted to,” he said. “You know, that's fine. That's how it works. You have to learn the ropes, you have to understand the culture, buy into the culture – understand the standard. There are certain things running backs do here that I may not have done at other places. I've got to learn how to fit this standard. … That's what it comes down to, buying into the culture. I haven't been here and I've got to earn my stripes. That's what I'm trying to do.”

As much of an adjustment as that is for a player, it’s also one for the team.

“I think there is a balance there of not losing your identity and figuring out ways to incorporate the tools that you have,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “I think you see that with Nyheim Hines and kind of what we've progressed and the way we're trying to keep continuing to incorporate him the more he gets comfortable in the system. That's the biggest thing. That's the hardest thing for these guys is coming in in the middle of the year, just learning the system, knowing where to go and knowing how to do it so they can play fast and not think and just react to what they're seeing instead of thinking about what they're supposed to be doing. The sooner you can get guys up to speed in that regard, the better off you are. That's a constant challenge, because obviously it is expansive. It is a lot of information sometimes for these guys. It is a challenge for everybody, but I think that's where having guys who are coming in who are dedicated to their craft and willing to put in the extra time really helps that.”

Hines credited running backs coach Kelly Skipper and fourth-year veteran Devin Singletary with helping him in that regard. He’s feeling more comfortable – on and off the field.

“I’m finally driving to and from work without the GPS,” he said with a smile. “I hear the plays and one out of every 20 plays I have to ask what to do, as opposed to every play not knowing. It's an adjustment. At least for me, when I first got here, I took a couple steps back, but once you learn it, you take some steps forward. That's just life. A lot of times you have to go backward before you can go forward. ... I think it's making me a better player and a better person.”

Hines joked that he’s finally started playing his Xbox the past couple weeks, finally at a point with his knowledge of his offense that he doesn’t have to study from morning to night. He’s even started to compile a list of favorite restaurants – Giancarlo’s, Mulberry, Chophouse and Gabriel’s Gate are all on the list so far.

“It's the life part outside of it that people don't realize. I'm in Buffalo and people are asking about on the field and things like that, but it's like, 'hey, my life has just changed over night,' ” he said. “I’m still studying a lot, but outside of that, I’m trying to learn the area. I did a lot of community service work (in Indianapolis), so I'm trying to get that started here, too. Honestly, I've been getting information from a lot of people, but the best thing in life sometimes is knowing that you don't know and asking for help. I've asked for a lot of help and thank the Lord, I've gotten a lot of help.”

Providing that assistance has proven to be a fulfilling life after football for Carrier.

“As a football player, once you get on the football field, you're playing football,” he said. “You may learn new terminology, you may learn a new offense, like in the case of Nyheim, but it's just football. The hard thing is coming here trying to figure everything out. Trying to figure out where I'm going to be, where I'm going to stay, those are the hard things. People think you come play football and go home, but they don't realize you're uprooting. It's a lot – more than people expect – and we try to help them make the best decisions possible.”