Mitch Morse felt all of his 31 years Wednesday.

Sweat poured off his shaved head and dripped through his thick beard as the Buffalo Bills’ center took a seat at his locker following an intense practice in 90-degree heat.

“Today, I felt old,” Morse said in a candid interview with The Buffalo News.

As he prepares for Monday’s season opener against the New York Jets, however, Morse also feels fortunate. He’s entering his ninth season in the NFL and fifth with the Bills, meaning he’s now been in Buffalo for more time than he spent in Kansas City. Morse was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2015 and spent four seasons there before signing as an unrestricted free agent with the Bills ahead of the 2019 season.

When Morse first arrived to the Chiefs, the team had a young offensive line room. Guard Ben Grubbs was the veteran, starting his ninth NFL season – just like Morse is in 2023.

“I think about that often, especially being the oldest guy in my room,” Morse said. “I loved (Grubbs) to death, but when I first got there, I thought ‘(Expletive), this is guy is old!’ I mean, he's got kids. I don't have anything in relation to this guy, and now that's me. I'm the Year 9 guy with kids.

“It's just a privilege, man. Even though it's harder to get going, I’m just trying to be as professional as possible and be accountable to my guys and understanding that these are golden years. Having the opportunity to do this, to compete, with this team with where I am in my career, I've been so blessed, and no more blessed than I am right now.”

That Morse will even be able to take the field Monday can be considered a blessing. Late last season, he suffered the sixth documented concussion of his NFL career, and third since coming to the Bills. The injury caused him to miss the Christmas Eve game against the Chicago Bears, but Morse returned for the final regular-season game against the Patriots and both playoff games.

He appreciates the concern over his long-term well-being, but said that is something his family may sometimes worry more about.

“I fully believe I wouldn't be playing this game if I didn't feel like I could live a long, beautiful life as a father,” he said. “Having said that, it doesn't make it easier for my family to deal with, but I feel very fortunate that I'm healthy and every day I get to go out there and compete with my buddies.”

Morse pointed to what happened to Tommy Doyle during the preseason as an example of why he feels so fortunate. Doyle suffered a torn ACL in his left knee against the Steelers. Last season, he tore the ACL in his right knee against the Dolphins.

“He did nothing wrong beside go out there and play ball to the best of his ability,” said Morse, who followed Doyle into the locker room in Pittsburgh to support him after the injury. “All the cliches are around for a reason. You really don't know when your last snap is going to be, so I'm just trying to be thankful as possible and understanding that none of this is guaranteed.”

Here’s another one of those football cliches that holds true when it comes to Morse: He’s one of the first ones in the building every morning. According to head coach Sean McDermott, that’s even true on days in which players aren’t required to report to the team facility.

“He's been a great leader for us over the last few years in particular, and he's just a real steady hand in his daily approach,” McDermott said. “He's just grown over the years, and not only on the field, but off the field. His family's a great support system for him, and he supports them as well. He's just an outstanding young man, of great character and just takes his job very seriously. He's very meticulous in his preparation.”

In his official biography put out by the Bills, Morse admits that he doesn’t have any real hobbies, outside of spending time with his family. He named his favorite vacation spot as “his couch.” On Wednesday, he was anxious to get out of work to pick up his daughter, Kennedy, from her first day of preschool.

“I can't wait to go there and ask her about it and see her pure joy,” he said. “She understands that daddy is gone a lot in the season, but when I get home, my daughter is so happy to see me, and I don't take that for granted, man. It just makes it a whole lot sweeter.”

“Football and family is his life, and he spends all his time thinking about it,” Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer said.

Morse was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2022 season. It came at a time in his career when most players would naturally be on the decline. Kromer, however, said Morse continues to ascend as a player. His pass blocking and understanding of how to protect the “A gap” on the offensive line between the quarterback and guards have grown year over year. That doesn’t happen all the time with a player starting his ninth year.

“It’s unusual, but Mitch is an unusually hard worker – in everything he does,” Kromer said. “No matter what situation you put Mitch in, he's going to lead the group. And he leads it by example. He doesn't talk a whole lot, but anything he says, people listen. He's got a wealth of experience and he's willing to share it.”

That’s particularly important entering the 2023 season. The Bills have new starters at both guard positions – Connor McGovern on the left and rookie O’Cyrus Torrence flanking Morse on the right.

“Just to be able to get everybody to work together, I mean, that's something that it's easy to say, and it's hard to do,” Kromer said. “It takes time and it takes conversations off the field. It takes non-verbal communication on the field and those are the things that he's grown with over time.”

Morse has worked closely with both McGovern and Torrence over the summer to make things as smooth as possible, starting Monday night.

“He’s been a lot of help because of the years he’s got under his belt and just the knowledge he can share with me,” Torrence said. “He’s definitely helped me stay calm and collected out there. It showed up to me the most in the preseason games. He was there communicating and just talking to me throughout the game, reminding me of the little things and helping me stay grounded.”

McGovern said having Morse to his right has allowed him to solely focus on his job, knowing that Morse and Dion Dawkins to his left have things covered.

“Great guy, great vet,” McGovern said of Morse. “He took me under his wing and really helped me with this offense, slowing everything down and making sure we were on the same page with everything when I first got here.”

Not surprisingly, Morse was recently selected as a team captain for the second straight season – a sign of the immense respect his teammates have for him.

“He’s frickin' awesome, man. I can't say enough good things about him,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “In the locker room, he's just the best dude. You turn on the tape, he's doing everything right. He obviously makes all the calls for us. He's busting his butt to go pick a running back or receiver up off the ground. He leads by example and that's exactly what you would want from your center. He's cool, calm and collected on game days, too, which makes it that much easier for me. We’re able to talk and we've got a really good relationship. I’d do anything for that guy.”

Morse, McGovern and Torrence will be thrown right into the fire against a Jets defense that gave the Bills fits last season. Morse said the competitiveness the Jets play with is unmatched across the league. That’s particularly true in the trenches, where the game is won and lost, according to another one of those old football cliches.

Morse is happy to still be going to battle.

“If I didn't come to Buffalo, I don't think that I would still be playing,” he said. “They've given me the opportunity and the resources. What people don't understand is the mental side of this game can be so daunting. It's something I've dealt with throughout my years and I still deal with. They've had the tools, and they've been patient with me. Especially those first few years, they helped me grow as a football player, and then you just mature in the game with time on task.