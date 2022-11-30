Inside the Bills: How Kaiir Elam, other first-year players plan to avoid crashing into 'rookie wall'

Not that they can really see it coming, but right about now is when first-year players around the NFL have to be aware of the so-called “rookie wall.”

With six games left and then what they hope is an extended postseason run, that’s something Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is acutely aware of.

“We try and keep things as fresh as possible because of that, and just being aware of it on the front end I think is the first step,” McDermott said. “We have support staff, our development team, that tries to do the best job as they can of staying engaged with these players and making sure we meet their needs and everything they may be going through in life or in football. The endurance of the season, that's built up over time, over years of experience and doesn't happen that way always early in their career. So I think that's a big part of where we're at right now. Sometimes you can see it by the look in their eye, even, of just where they're at and that they just need a break here.”

The Bills gave one of those to Kaiir Elam recently. The team’s first-round draft pick missed two games with an ankle injury. Elam left the Week 9 game against the New York Jets with the injury, but he revealed this week during an interview with The Buffalo News that he originally was hurt during the Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I wanted to continue playing because I wanted to prove myself,” Elam said. “I didn't want to stop playing. At the end of the day, I don't regret it, but it's a lesson, because if you're not 100%, you're not your best and you don't want to let your team down. I was happy they were able to let me rest my ankle these last couple games – it was my ankle and my foot – because it's feeling a lot better now. Now I can be 100% and go out there and be myself.”

Elam returned to the lineup during the Thanksgiving Day win over Detroit, coming off the bench to play 21 snaps. He has appeared in nine games this season, starting six times. He’s made 34 tackles and two interceptions.

“When I first came in here, I was putting a lot of pressure on – not pressure, but I would say a lot of expectations on myself to be dominant and be great right now,” he said. “I think that was affecting my play and then I ended up getting hurt early in the season and tried to battle through it. Honestly, when I got hurt (against the Jets), it was an opportunity for me to really just mentally take a deep breath and get 100%, get healthy, sit back and critique myself. Not even on the field, but off the field as well. There is no reason for me to try to be perfect right now. All I can do is do what my coaches ask me to do and just make the plays that come to me.”

Injuries are never good, but McDermott said sometimes they can have a silver lining.

“You can have a chance to stand on the side, watch practice, watch a game or a couple of games and (in) Kaiir's situation with his injury, have a chance to reset a little bit, freshen up, and come back stronger,” the coach said.

As a first-round pick, Elam knew there would be lofty expectations from the outside for him as a rookie. He said those expectations, though, aren’t any bigger than what he puts on himself.

“I’ve always been a perfectionist. I always strive for the best,” he said. “There is no such thing as perfect, but I always tried to be as close as possible to it. I just added stress to myself trying to be perfect. Like, I'm trying to win every rep, and it's making me frustrated. I'm worrying about that last rep instead of just going out there and saying '(forget) it, next play.' That's one thing I think I've really grown from and really just locking in on what my coaches are asking me to do, too, because I want to go out there and make plays and show that I can ball with the best of the best.

“I want to be great, and I will be, but I think it was a new environment, wanting to prove myself too much. ... My freshman year of college, it was the same way. I came off the bench, I didn't start right away, but one thing I did do, I kept my head down and I kept working. I kept doing what my coaches asked me to do and I didn't get discouraged. I know better is coming as long as I keep staying on my treatments, staying grounded and really just keep working.”

Elam said he has heard from his veteran teammates and coaches about the “rookie wall,” and his plan for avoiding it is to focus on his day-to-day responsibilities.

“All I'm trying to do is continue to keep getting better and make plays,” he said.

It’s imperative for the Bills’ defense that Elam play a big role down the stretch. Ideally, he would be the starter opposite Tre’Davious White, but for now, a rotation exists at the position also involving Dane Jackson and veteran Xavier Rhodes following fellow rookie Christian Benford being placed on injured reserve because of an oblique injury.

As for the rest of the team’s 2022 rookie class, McDermott said the team is confident in them, even if playing time has not always been abundant.

“It used to be that rookies didn't play a lot their first season – or maybe one or two did, maybe your highest pick or what not,” he said. “In this case, most rookies are playing and contributing across the NFL, same as our team. I think that's a good thing. We've got to do a good job of just No. 1, getting them up to speed every week, keeping them fresh, trying to give them rest when we can give them rest, and then them taking ownership of that rest as well when they're at home and not in the building with us. So that's a huge part of it. I think the biggest thing is just making sure that what we're asking of them is realistic this time of year, and that they're able and up to the job.”

Here is a look at what the rest of the Bills’ 2022 rookie class has contributed thus far:

Running back James Cook

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Following the trade of Zack Moss, the team’s second-round draft pick is firmly the team’s No. 2 option at his position behind starter Devin Singletary. Cook has played 126 offensive snaps, which is 16.8% of the team total.

“I'm ready,” he said about the final third of the regular season and playoffs. “If you love football, I mean, you ain't going to hit no wall, so I should be straight.”

Cook has had his fair share of ups and downs as a rookie, contributing 46 carries for 259 yards and one touchdown and making nine catches for 110 yards.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard

Bernard has played in all 11 games, but made just one start in place of the injured Matt Milano in Week 9. Bernard has made 21 tackles while playing 110 defensive snaps (15%). He’s also had a big role on special teams, playing 157 snaps (57%).

“Having a lot of good vets definitely helps and then the support staff that's around, that helps, too,” he said of preparing for the length of an NFL season. “Really just taking it day by day, that's what they emphasize. That's really what's been helping me, not looking too far ahead, not looking too far behind and just worrying about the moment. I think that's definitely one of the main ways that I've tried to grow throughout my rookie year so far.”

Bernard is the primary backup to Milano, meaning he’s one play away from playing a big role in any given week.

“That's definitely part of the mental piece of being a rookie in the NFL,” he said. “Things don't change weekly. You might have a change in playing time, but your process going into the game doesn't change, so you're prepared whenever you get thrown in there.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir

The team’s fifth-round draft pick out of Boise State, Shakir has played 185 snaps, 24.7% of the team total. He has not been targeted all that much. In the nine games played, he has been targeted 15 times, making seven catches for 118 yards and one touchdown. Despite playing 50 snaps the past two weeks, Shakir did not have a single target.

“We have a great staff around us that helps us prepare for things like that as much as possible. As far as a rookie wall, I would like to say I haven't really experienced much of what it is,” he said. “In my eyes, I'm around great people, great guys every single day and that makes life that much easier. Being around this team, being around the staff and everybody in this building, I'm excited to come in here and work, no matter how long this season is. I think the rookie wall is all mental. It's a long season. By now, we're just about done with our college season, so it's definitely all mental when it comes to that. Obviously taking care of your body is a huge part of it as well, but the mental part is like, you can either say, ‘Oh man, we've got this long season left,’ or you can say, ‘Look at the opportunity that I have ahead of me.’ ”

Fans on social media have actively called for Shakir to be more involved in the offensive game plan. Whether that happens down the stretch remains to be seen, but he’s ready for whatever role comes his way.

“I feel good. I've said this from the beginning, I show up here every single day and put my best foot forward whatever the situation is,” he said. “Whatever they have in store for me, I truly trust in them and their process and their plan for what they have for me. I just come in here every single day with a good attitude and just ready to work.”

Cornerback Christian Benford

A pleasant surprise in training camp as a sixth-round pick out of Villanova, Benford carried over his strong play into the regular season. He has started five games and appeared in nine overall, making 24 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception. The only downside to Benford's rookie season has been injuries. He missed two games earlier in the season with a broken hand, and is now out for at least the next four games with an oblique injury.

Linebacker Baylon Spector

The team’s seventh-round draft pick out of Clemson has appeared in six games. He’s played 12 defensive snaps – all in the blowout win over Pittsburgh – but has been a key part of the special teams during games he’s been active. He has two tackles on special teams on 86 snaps.

“Personally, I don't ever try to think about it, because I don't want to speak it into existence,” he said of the rookie wall. “Thankfully, the veterans have done a good job telling us how to deal with it, what to do, what not to do. How to balance your time, really, is the most important thing.

“It's been a great year so far. I've enjoyed every single part of it. It's been quick, I'll say that. It feels like we were just in training camp and I was just here this spring. Enjoyed it and got a lot to go.”