Inside the Bills: How Buffalo's roster stacks up against the Super Bowl teams

Sean McDermott was a realist a couple of days after the Buffalo Bills’ season ended.
“There is still a gap in terms of where we are and where they are,” the head coach said after processing a 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
That was evident in the way the AFC championship game played out. There was nothing fluky about the outcome. The Chiefs were clearly the better team.
“We have a lot of respect for them. They have a good roster, and they played better than we did. They coached better than we did,” McDermott said. “A lot of our players had never been in a game of that magnitude on that stage. I’m confident we will learn from that experience, those players in particular will learn that had never been in that situation. We as an organization I think learned a lot by going through the week we just went through."
The goal for the Bills is simple in 2021 – Super Bowl or bust. That means it’s bigger than just beating the Chiefs, because just getting to the big game won’t be enough. The Bills also have to measure themselves against the NFC’s best. They’ll get the chance to do that Sunday – sort of – when the Chiefs go for back-to-back championships against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.
While all three rosters will undergo significant changes once the offseason officially begins Monday, enough pieces are in place on all three teams to have a good feel for how the Bills stack up with the two Super Bowl teams right now and in 2021.
Here is how the teams rank at each position:
Quarterback: 1. Chiefs. 2. Buccaneers. 3. Bills.
Analysis: Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the NFL. If you could pick one person to start a franchise with, he would be it. After that, it’s an interesting question. Josh Allen made a massive leap for the Bills in his third season. He’s a legitimate MVP candidate and it's not a stretch to call him one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL. For the long term, any team would rather have Allen than Brady, who will be 44 in August. But what does that look like? Who would you take right now, or for next season? Those are tougher questions. What Brady continues to do defies belief. He threw for 4,600 yards and 40 touchdowns during the regular season. Brady said this week that he's open to playing beyond 45. Until the expected drop-off in his performance actually arrives, it doesn’t seem right to put Allen ahead of him.
Running back: 1. Bucs. 2. Chiefs. 3. Bills.
Analysis: The Bucs made a shrewd move before the season started, signing Leonard Fournette after he was released by the Jaguars. Fournette teamed with Ronald Jones II to give Tampa Bay a strong one-two punch. They have combined to rush for 289 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Bucs’ three postseason games. The Chiefs invested a first-round draft pick in Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but he’s been slowed by an ankle injury that he suffered late in the regular season. Darrel Williams, however, has run for 130 yards in Kansas City’s two postseason games. Devin Singletary had a disappointing second season for the Bills, while rookie Zack Moss went down with an ankle injury in the wild-card round. The Bills will need more out of the running back position in 2021.
Wide receivers: 1. Bills. 2. Bucs. 3. Chiefs.
Analysis: All three teams are loaded here, so this is perhaps the toughest group to rank. The Bills, though, get the edge after leading the NFL with 312 catches by wide receivers in 2020, the most since the Atlanta Falcons had 315 receptions by wide receivers in 1995, according to sports data company Sportradar. In Stefon Diggs, the Bills have one of the two or three best receivers in the league. Cole Beasley is also one of the best slot receivers in the league. No. 2 receiver is a bit of question moving forward with John Brown a potential cap casualty, but the Super Bowl teams have questions, too. Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin is scheduled to become a free agent, as is Antonio Brown. Likewise, Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson are scheduled to become free agents for the Chiefs. Both Tampa Bay (Mike Evans) and Kansas City (Tyreek Hill) have legitimate No. 1 receivers, but the Bills have better depth.
Tight ends: 1. Chiefs. 2. Bucs. 3. Bills.
Analysis: There is a huge difference here. With 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the AFC title game, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce provided the Bills with a firsthand look at how he can dominate a game. He’s the best in the NFL at his position at the moment. Rob Gronkowski will be a free agent for Tampa Bay and might decide to retire again if the Bucs win it all, but even if he does, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard are better than what the Bills have at the position. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane identified tight end as a position that needs to be upgraded this offseason.
Offensive line: 1. Bucs. 2. Chiefs. 3. Bills.
Analysis: The Bucs allowed just 22 sacks in 2020, which was the fourth lowest in team history. Some of that can be attributed to Brady, who got the ball out quickly, but given his lack of mobility, that still speaks well of the line overall. According to analytics website Football Outsiders, Tampa Bay’s line had its best season since the site started keeping records in 1996. Rookie right tackle Tristan Wirfs and left guard Ali Marpet are among the best at their respective spots. Kansas City’s offensive line is tough to fairly judge at the moment. The Chiefs have lost starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz as well as guard Kelechi Osemele to season-ending injuries. Before the season even opened, starting guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and third-round pick Lucas Niang opted out. They have managed to overcome those losses, though, and should be back to full health next year. The Bills have three starters along the offensive line scheduled to become free agents – right tackle Daryl Williams, right guard Jon Feliciano and left guard Ike Boettger (restricted). Only left tackle Dion Dawkins is guaranteed to return next season as a starter.
Defensive line: 1. Chiefs. 2. Bucs. 3. Bills.
Kansas City’s Chris Jones is the best interior defensive lineman not named Aaron Donald in the NFL. The Chiefs also have a dangerous edge rusher in Frank Clark. Tampa Bay plays a 3-4 scheme, so its defensive linemen don’t pile up huge stats, but they are tough to run against, especially with nose tackle Vita Vea back from injured reserve. The Bills’ inability to generate enough pressure with a four-man rush and their seasonlong struggles to defend the run could produce big changes up front in 2021.
Linebackers: 1. Bucs. 2. Bills. 3. Chiefs
Tampa Bay is loaded at linebacker, with Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett supplying the pass rush from the outside positions. On the inside, Devin White and Lavonte David play in every situation. Both played all 71 defensive snaps in the win over Green Bay in the NFC championship game. The Bills have a major decision to make at linebacker with Matt Milano. He’s going to be costly to keep as a free agent, but his departure would leave a massive hole. Despite being named to the Pro Bowl, middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds struggled at times in his third season. Kansas City’s defensive scheme relies heavily on defensive backs. Only linebacker Anthony Hitchens played more than 28 defensive snaps against the Bills.
Secondary: 1. Bills. 2. Chiefs. 3. Bucs.
Analysis: To be fair, all three secondaries are strong. The Bills have a question at No. 2 cornerback with Levi Wallace and Josh Norman scheduled to become free agents, but otherwise are set. Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has three of Tampa Bay’s five interceptions this postseason, while fellow cornerback Carlton Davis has 17 tackles. Promising rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. contributes to a unit that excels at taking the ball away. The Bucs have 53 takeaways since the start of the 2019 season, which is tied is tied for fourth over that time. The Chiefs’ top three cornerbacks – Charvarius Ward, Bashaud Breeland and L’Jarius Sneed – showed how talented they are against the Bills. Sneed, a fourth-round pick in 2020, might go in the first round if there were a do-over. Kansas City has held quarterbacks to a 78.1 passer rating in the playoffs (three touchdowns, two interceptions). Safety Tyrann Mathieu is the best playmaker on the back end for Kansas City.
Special teams: 1. Chiefs. 2. Bills. 3. Bucs.
Analysis: The Chiefs and Bills are close to evenly matched here, but the Bills will have to re-sign return man Andre Roberts for that to continue. Roberts and the trio of kicker Tyler Bass, restricted free agent punter Corey Bojorquez and long snapper Reid Ferguson give the Bills a strong base on special teams, as does the presence of gunner Taiwan Jones and linebacker Tyler Matakevich. Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker made 25 of his 27 field goal tries during the regular season and is 4 for 5 in the playoffs. Including the postseason, he's made all five of his attempts from 50-plus yards. The Chiefs were also the only team this season to score on a kickoff return (102 yards by Byron Pringle) and a punt return (67 yards by Mecole Hardman). Tampa Bay returner Jaydon Mickens handles kickoff and punt returns. He is averaging just 21 yards on kick returns in the playoffs. Bucs kicker Ryan Succop is 8 of 8 on field goals in the playoffs.
Conclusion: As the positional breakdown shows – subjective as it might be – Beane will have a lot on his plate this offseason to construct a roster that can not only make it to the Super Bowl, but finish the job when it gets there. Had the Bills beat the Chiefs, it’s likely the point spread against the Bucs would have been close, with the thinking here being that Tampa Bay would have been a slight favorite. The NFL’s final four this year was legit – the Bills and Packers belong in the conversation – but in Buffalo’s case, there is work to be done to move past the Chiefs and/or the Bucs.