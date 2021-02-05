Inside the Bills: How Buffalo's roster stacks up against the Super Bowl teams

Analysis: Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the NFL. If you could pick one person to start a franchise with, he would be it. After that, it’s an interesting question. Josh Allen made a massive leap for the Bills in his third season. He’s a legitimate MVP candidate and it's not a stretch to call him one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL. For the long term, any team would rather have Allen than Brady, who will be 44 in August. But what does that look like? Who would you take right now, or for next season? Those are tougher questions. What Brady continues to do defies belief. He threw for 4,600 yards and 40 touchdowns during the regular season. Brady said this week that he's open to playing beyond 45. Until the expected drop-off in his performance actually arrives, it doesn’t seem right to put Allen ahead of him.