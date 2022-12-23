Inside the Bills: How Bills executives Terrance Gray, Malik Boyd aim to benefit from NFL accelerator program

Terrance Gray and Malik Boyd are locked into what they’re at the moment.

The Buffalo Bills’ director of player personnel and senior director of pro scouting, respectively, Gray and Boyd are in their sixth seasons with the Bills. Their focus right now is trying to help deliver the team its long-awaited first Super Bowl title.

But for Gray, 43, and Boyd, 52, there is always the question of what’s next. Each has 20-plus years of NFL experience, working on the pro and college sides of the scouting operation. It’s only natural that both of them are eager to continue climbing the career ladder.

To assist them, the Bills recently sent both Gray and Boyd to the NFL’s front-office accelerator that was held last week at the league meeting in Dallas. A follow-up to the inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator held at the league meeting in May, the program aims to connect minority front-office prospects with ownership groups and senior executives from the league’s 32 teams.

“Club owners and executives are focused on building on the successful momentum of our Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program by continuing to engage with and develop this group of talented men and women," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release.

To be clear, the league has work to do in promoting greater diversity in front offices and on coaching staffs. There are only seven coaches in the NFL who are either Black or people of color. A seventh, Carolina’s Steve Wilks, is the Panthers’ interim head coach.

The numbers are only slightly better for general managers. There are seven Black general managers – although five of the past six hires to that position have been Black. Overall, eight of the general managers are minorities.

The front-office accelerator aims to bolster those numbers by giving people of color and women front-office prospects an initial opportunity to form relationships with club ownership and executives.

“I would say the biggest takeaway for me was essentially the networking portion of it, with ownership, other executives from ball clubs across the league,” Boyd said in an interview with The Buffalo News. “I saw benefit and value just from the standpoint of exposure. I think that's the biggest thing, and the networking, so having those options to go out, speak with ownership groups, whether or not it was presidents of teams or the actual owners – those were good, productive meetings.”

“I thought it was valuable,” Gray told The News. “There are very few windows where you have time for it or you're in that space, because you're always doing your primary role. I think that's what has been, probably, difficult for some, is just being able to do everything you need to do to build up for an interview if you get it. Trying to find that balance with work and those windows.”

Gray admitted that it’s a challenge trying to find enough hours to get his day job with the Bills done while also trying to prepare for the upcoming hiring season when he hopes to have interview opportunities for an expanded role.

“That's a big challenge, because first and foremost your responsibility is to the club and what your role is,” he said. “I think in season what's been big for me is just to kind of journal and document what comes along or come up throughout the season, say ‘hey, this occurred, here is what we did, and then maybe put your own thoughts to paper and just kind of keep it on file.’ ”

In addition to networking opportunities, those who participated in the accelerator program sat in on part of the league’s meetings – an opportunity usually reserved only for owners or high-level executives.

“It was more like a job shadow, so those are things that normally unless you're a GM, assistant GM, team president, you really don't get to do,” Gray said. “So, for me, it was just good to see the global picture and be in the room, listen to the conversations and discussions.”

The accelerator also featured a number of seminars designed to give participants a feel for some of the jobs that they’ll inevitably be tasked with when they do advance in their careers. Sessions on the salary cap, labor operations, interview prep and leadership were among the topics covered.

“I definitely feel like it's a step in the right direction,” Boyd said. “You've got to applaud what they're trying to do as far as ensuring diversity across the leadership positions and leadership roles that are out there and just ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to be recognized in that regard. After that, it's your own merit, to me.”

Both Gray and Boyd have been promoted on the Bills’ staff under General Manager Brandon Beane. Boyd took over his current role starting in the 2021 season, while Gray was named to his current position in June.

“It's been phenomenal what Brandon does, he has great insight into making sure everybody has an opportunity to grow,” Boyd said. “That's from scouting assistants, pro scouts, college scouts and up to myself and Terrance, as well. I mean, we've all kind of grown up in the system now.”

Boyd came to the Bills from the Arizona Cardinals, where he worked on the college and pro sides of scouting. In addition to those two areas with the Bills, he’s also worked with Kevin Meganck on football operations, which involves managing the salary cap, coordinating free-agent visits and related issues.

“That was some of the things they talked about at the accelerator program, as well, which was pretty cool, so it wasn't foreign listening to it, because I've been dealing with it the last few years,” Boyd said. “My day to day, it's filled with a lot of film work for one, a lot of communication with agents as well. We track players of other teams. We track players that were on other teams and we build what we call our ‘ready’ list. That comes from all of our pro scouting efforts, whether it's preseason, in-season scouting, advance scouting, and free agency. All the way around, it's always filled with tracking, evaluations and a lot of communication and recommendations.”

In his six years with the Bills, he said the autonomy that Beane believes in has helped his professional growth. Simply, he’s earned Beane's trust to oversee his own department, and watched as the scouts he’s in charge of have grown into their respective positions.

“It’s all about that next step. It's who's next,” Boyd said. “It's all about forward thinking and progress within the rank and file.”

Gray came to the Bills after 11 years with the Minnesota Vikings. Like Boyd, Gray said Beane has promoted a front office focused on growth.

“I'd say 100%. He's extremely supportive. He believes in growth, not just with Malik and I, but within the department,” he said. “He's created opportunities for others as well. But the key thing is he's invested in all of us. Obviously, our priority is to bring a championship here to Buffalo, but within that, just along the years, making sure people have opportunities to learn and grow. I couldn't ask for a better situation than to be here with Brandon, not only for what he does and how good he is at his job, but also for the opportunities that he helps create.”

The Bills do not have a director of college scouting, so Gray assumes many of those duties.

“From a day-to-day standpoint, it's making sure that our process is running smoothly for all of our draft prep in addition to familiarizing myself with at minimum, the top 150 players in the country,” he said. “I still travel a lot during the college season. I go see players, the same role you do as a college director, but then adding on the pro component to it is familiarizing myself with who is playing in the league right now, preparing for free agency. I was involved in the 53-man cut and looking at all the guys who were potentially going to be released from other clubs.”

Whether the accelerator program ultimately leads to Boyd or Gray leaving the Bills for another, bigger job remains to be seen. The same could be said for the other 30 participants.

“I do think's beneficial, but like anything else, we'll know more years down the road,” Gray said. “The key thing is to use this opportunity to No. 1, better prepare yourself, and No. 2, expand your network. … I think a few years from now, even if it's just one or two more people of color, whether it's a male or female, I think you'll say the accelerator program did help kind of move the needle just a bit more than it was the past 15, 20 years.”

It’s clear there is work to be done. When the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich as their head coach earlier this season, owner Jim Irsay named Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday, a former Colts center, had no coaching experience beyond the high school level. As an aside, the league’s Rooney Rule, which requires at least one minority candidate from outside the organization to be interviewed when a new head coach is hired, does not apply to interim positions.

Gray had an excellent answer when asked what he thought of Saturday’s hire.

“I think in that situation, you have an owner who has a relationship with someone,” he said. “Obviously, I have a great deal of respect for what Jeff Saturday accomplished on the field as a player. He was coaching high school football. I think that ties into some of the harsh realities in this league when it comes to high-level positions, whether it's coach or GM, is the relationships, and comfort.

“From that standpoint, I think what played out is there was a relationship and a degree of comfort with Mr. Irsay's choice. Then you can peel back as many layers as you want as it relates to minority opportunities. Ultimately, whether you're male, female, black, white, minority ... a degree of comfort is important, and also having access is important. I think if you tie that in with the accelerator program, it is trying to help you gain access, but also establish a level of comfort, where people who don't know each other get a chance to be around each other and kind of break down some layers. Again, that takes you maybe half a step closer. You still have to work on your preparation. You still have to be in position in terms of work experience to be – I hate to use the world 'qualified'– but ready for that job and that role. Regardless of who gets it, it's a big role.”

Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer, participated in the accelerator program from the other side, as part of the Bills’ ownership group. He said the program is mutually beneficial to candidates and teams.

“To be exposed in a personal, relaxed setting as individuals – we clearly know their resumes and what they've accomplished – but just to meet them as individuals and strike that personal connection is a great benefit for us down the road,” Raccuia said. “Getting to meet people throughout the league, talk to them, see how they interact, and then more importantly, it doesn't end when that meeting ends. I've stayed in contact with a handful of people that I met back in May. We followed each other through the course of this season, I've seen some of them pre-game. Got to follow up with a lot of them last Tuesday night and Wednesday. That's really how you build relationships.”

Gray and Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington participated in the first accelerator program in May. Raccuia said he noticed this month how comfortable Gray was in this setting.

“You can see that develop right before your eyes,” he said. “They're so focused on their job, and our two guys do an amazing job in their fields, so to be able to break away from that for two days and get exposed to something completely different is going to benefit them here and wherever their future takes them.”

After the season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Raccuia got a call from some of his counterparts around the league, wanting to know more about Boyd or Gray or any of the other candidates he might have spent time with. If that call comes, he’ll be able to offer an informed opinion.

“I would call it a continuation of a lot of effort that's gone into that thus far,” Raccuia said of the league’s attempt to improve its diversity. “Listen, no one is where we want to be, but we are making progress, and the fact that these types of events and this type of professional development is afforded a great number of people is a huge step forward.

"It definitely is in the right direction, and that's why the league is building upon it now going forward with multiple events. We're going to continue it.”