Inside the Bills: How assistant John Butler has gotten a green secondary quickly up to speed

There is no “woe is me” with John Butler.

The Buffalo Bills’ defensive backs coach has been dealt an awful hand to start the 2022 season. All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White started the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he recovers from knee surgery – keeping him out of at least the first four games – but that’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the team’s secondary.

Butler has since had to deal with the loss of safety Micah Hyde for the season because of a neck injury. He’s watched as third-year cornerback Dane Jackson got taken off the field at Highmark Stadium in an ambulance in Week 2, also because of a neck injury. He’s seen All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer go down with a foot injury that held him out of the Week 3 game in Miami. Against the Dolphins, he watched as promising rookie cornerback Christian Benford, who had started the first three games, broke his right hand.

After Benford got hurt against Miami and if you exclude nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, the remaining four members of the secondary had combined for just one career start before Week 3 – by fourth-year safety Jaquan Johnson last year.

“Everybody goes through injuries, but they just seem to all have happened at once,” Butler said this week. “That's the nature of the business in the NFL when your rosters are this size. You've got to make sure everybody is ready. That's as much a part of our job as getting our starters ready.”

Butler did that against Miami. The Bills allowed just 186 passing yards to Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. It wasn’t quite good enough to pull out the victory, but the Bills certainly didn’t lose because of the play of their defensive backfield.

“John's great,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “He just works. He doesn't say anything about it. He just goes to work and gets those guys ready. It just seems like one day after another, year after year, he's been able to do that at a high level.”

The numbers back that up. Through three weeks, the Bills are second in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (152.6) and sixth in passing yards allowed per play (5.52) heading into Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson. Before this season, the Bills added the title of passing game coordinator to Butler’s job duties, a promotion that came after the team’s secondary led the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (192.1) and passing touchdowns allowed (72) over a four-year period from 2018-21 that coincides with Butler’s arrival.

“He does a really good job of teaching, which is what good coaches have to be able to – just teach players and really get them to go out and perform,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “John is always prepared and has his players prepared and this week and really throughout this season, he’s had to juggle some lineups and get guys ready and he’s done a terrific job of getting them prepared to go out and play at the NFL level.

“He’s been in these situations as a veteran NFL coach to where you have to coach the personnel you have and let the front office handle who we have and who we don’t have. You coach the guys you have out there and he’s done a good job of that without complaining, which is not an easy thing to do.”

Nothing’s ever easy in the NFL, but Butler was blessed with a remarkable run of continuity over the previous four seasons. Hyde, Poyer, White and Levi Wallace, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, were mainstays in the secondary – starting more than 50 games together – along with Johnson at slot cornerback. It wasn’t until White suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving night last year against New Orleans that Butler had to get a new starter up to speed.

“When [White] got hurt, that made us adjust and since then, we've been juggling different guys in the lineup,” Butler said. “We were blessed with so much continuity and experience, where those guys were able to play off each other. Now, we're building new continuity and trying to develop more experience with those younger players. Meetings are good, practice is good, but the games are really the only way you truly get the experience of what's happening out there.”

Jackson, who replaced White in the starting lineup last year, had the luxury of being able to practice for two full seasons against John Brown, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs before being called upon. This year, there has been very little ramp-up period for Benford, first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam, Jaquan Johnson or Damar Hamlin. It’s simply been next man up.

“We tell them the opportunity is going to come, I just can't promise them when it's going to be,” Butler said. “We're always talking about and we're always trying to hit that home and letting them know that the standard is the standard. Whoever is out there, we expect them to play at a level that is going to help us win.

“I think we have a pretty good history of getting these guys ready, and it doesn't start the week that they have to play. It starts the day they get here. We believe in our development plan on the field, in the locker room, in the meetings. Everything we do is trying to get them ready to play. Even when they're playing on scout team, it's 'you read the card, but you use our fundamentals. You do what we're doing so you get more comfortable playing.' When that opportunity comes, we expect you to take advantage of it.”

Butler speaks with a tone of resignation, knowing that the Ravens on Sunday and the Dolphins before that don’t particularly care who has been lost in the Bills’ defensive backfield.

“I mean, what are you going to do? They're not going to manufacture players for us. The games are going to keep coming, and nobody ever feels sorry for anybody,” Butler said. “When we identify these players – our front office does – you've got to have smart, tough, dependable guys that love football. Guys that want to develop, and then obviously they've got to have talent. When you do that, they will progress. They'll get to where they need to be, and it's our job to get them ready.”

Last week “in my opinion, the players executed it almost flawlessly and it just didn't go our way," Butler said. "I know there was concern out there in the public about what was going to happen, but we feel confident in the system we have and the players that we have, that we're going to make the adjustments to make sure we put a plan together that's going to help us win. We think we did that. It just didn't turn out our way.”

Part of that plan, it turns out, was having rookie undrafted free agent Ja’Marcus Ingram as the top backup at outside cornerback. Once Benford went down, Ingram came into the game and ended up playing 24 snaps – 56% of the defensive total – in his professional debut.

“I felt pretty confident in the game plan and the preparation up to that point,” Ingram said. “Every week, you've got to prepare like you're going to play. Even though I was on practice squad, I still prepared myself like I was going to play. When I got out there, I was a little nervous the first play, but after that, it went away. I just locked in on my keys and did what I needed to do to execute at a high level.”

Ingram’s job on the first play was to blitz off the edge – talk about getting thrown right into the fire – a sign the Bills weren’t going to change their defensive game plan.

“It happened real fast, but I remember every detail,” he said. Butler “does a phenomenal job getting us prepared. I feel like he's a really good teacher, what we need to know as far as the game plan. Even though we're young guys, he trusts us and puts his belief into us and has confidence that we can go out there and execute. Even though we're rookies, we can still have an impact on this team."

Butler’s last message to his secondary before taking the field against the Dolphins neatly summarizes his style.

“I said 'We're all in this together. You're not out there by yourself. You're out there with the teammates you've got and we're going to coach our butts off in the game to make sure that any adjustments that need to be made, any things that need to be corrected, we'll get you squared away,'” he said. “That is ultimately our job. That's why I got into coaching. I'm extremely competitive, but I also love seeing players get better. I take satisfaction in that, and seeing our players individually get better, have good careers, long careers, and also obviously take satisfaction in the whole group playing together. Hopefully we can continue to do so.”

Butler is in his 28th season as a coach at either the NFL or college level. Buffalo is the first stop in which he's reached his fifth season. Along with that comes a great familiarity with the defensive scheme under McDermott and Frazier. That allows Butler to be more hands on with his coaching, because he has to answer any question that players might have. He has a distinctive style on the practice field that’s best described as enthusiastic. He’s not afraid of coaching his players hard.

“Man, his energy first and foremost,” Taron Johnson said when asked what stands out about Butler. “I feel like he's a great leader. You can tell he cares about his players. He’s always trying to get guys better. … I feel like that's why you've seen guys come in and they're ready to play, a big reason for that is his coaching.”