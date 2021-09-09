Inside the Bills: How a special bond has formed between Marv Levy and Sean McDermott

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – Here’s a guaranteed way to make Sean McDermott squirm: Mention the current Buffalo Bills head coach in the same breath as Marv Levy.
If McDermott coaches out his current contract, which runs through the 2025 season, he’ll be second in all-time regular-season games coached for the Bills, with his 149 trailing only Levy’s total of 182. McDermott’s current winning percentage of .594 isn’t far off Levy’s record of .615 – a hot start to 2021 could push McDermott ahead reasonably soon.
Somewhat amazingly, McDermott is already second on the franchise’s all-time games coached in the postseason – his five games trail only Levy’s 19.
For all the talk about finding the heir apparent to Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly – which the Bills have finally done with Josh Allen – it was equally important to find a worthy successor to Levy, himself a Hall of Famer. McDermott has proven to be that.
Bring this up to him, though, and it’s the only time he looks uncomfortable during an hourlong, one-on-one conversation with The Buffalo News in July while at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament here.
“I appreciate what you’re saying about Marv. I don’t see myself in that conversation,” McDermott said. “To be on a Zoom with him or to get an email from him after we won the division title, to be able to call him, he is a special man. That he roots for us and is able to share his wisdom he’s built over the years with us, it’s very humbling.”
After the Bills clinched the AFC East championship for the first time since Levy was coaching the team in 1995, McDermott got an email from the best coach in Bills’ history.
Levy, who turned 96 last month, wanted to acknowledge what the Bills had just accomplished.
“Getting an email from him – he doesn't need to do that,” McDermott said. “A lot of coaches out there don't pull for the next coach who's coming in. They don't want anybody to be better than them.”
Of course, that’s not Levy’s nature. In an email to The News this week, the Hall of Famer expanded on his impressions of McDermott.
“Although I have not made any ‘in-depth study’ of coach McDermott's coaching philosophy, I must say that as an observer I am extremely favorably impressed with what I am observing from afar,” Levy wrote. “His organizing of his coaching staff, and his apparent wonderful interaction with the total organization all exhibit for me that he understands that it is not just the coach; not just the quarterback; not just the right draft day selections, not just the ownership, not just the general manager or the director of player personnel that contribute to a team's rise toward the top. It is the total organization and that includes the ardent fans, as well.”
Here's one thing Levy may not know. McDermott has an “advisory panel” that he references when he comes across an issue on which he feels like he needs advice. McDermott’s former bosses, Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Washington coach Ron Rivera, are on that list. So, too, is Levy.
“On the few occasions Sean and I have communicated, I sure haven't wanted to overwhelm him with any advice from some guy who is no longer immersed in what it takes to win,” Levy wrote. “His approach to preparation, and the way he has bounced back from disappointing moments, has deeply impressed me. I think that he, like me, has been convinced by some inspiring words uttered a few centuries ago by Benjamin Franklin. Those words are: ‘Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.’ ”
The William & Mary College connection between Levy and McDermott is another reason they’ve formed such a tight bond. McDermott played safety there from 1994-97, 30 years after Levy coached the team from 1964-68.
“All of those W&M guys whom I coached there were the epitome of that term ‘student/athlete,’ ” Levy wrote. “Every single guy who I coached there – without a single exception that I can recall – graduated. And then, when I moved into coaching in the NFL those W&M student/athletes like Mark Kelso, Dan Darragh, Mike Tomlin and Steve Christie were at the very top of that in terms of ’it takes ability PLUS character in order to win.’ ”
Whether it was at group dinners in pre-pandemic times or more recently on Zoom calls, McDermott has made a point to embrace the rich history of the Bills’ Super Bowl teams. With enthusiasm for this year’s team reaching levels not seen since the early 1990s, expect those comparisons to continue.
“What we’re trying to do is bigger than just me or the McDermott family,” McDermott said. “The people of Buffalo deserve that. The Buffalo Bills deserve that, going all the way back to the early 90s. Jim (Kelly) and Thurman (Thomas) and Bruce, all those guys. They started it. The flame went out a little bit, and now I’m hoping the flame’s coming back and it’s here to stay.”
Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith observed a couple of days of practice during training camp, paying particularly close attention to the work being done on the defensive line by rookie draft picks Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham.
“Sean has just done a phenomenal job,” Smith said. “He's even done an excellent job in building that bridge with guys like myself and Thurman, and Jim, and so many others that can pass on some knowledge to some of these younger guys.”
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll grew up in West Seneca during the Super Bowl run, so he knows the impact those teams had – and still have – on the franchise.
“We have so much respect for the people that have come before us in this organization,” Daboll said. “Those early '90s teams, they laid the foundation for the Buffalo Bills organization. There were some rocky times and I think Sean and Brandon Beane have really done a fabulous job of doing it their way and trying to bring things together the way they see fit. And having guys that you can lean on and talk to, whether it be Steve (Tasker) or Jim or Bruce or (Darryl) Talley – I could name the whole damn roster. A big fan back in the day. We’re trying to build our identity and it’s great to lean on the greats of the past here because they really laid the foundation.”
Now, the current team hopes to accomplish something that eluded those great teams of the '90s – bringing home a Super Bowl win.
“It's been a long time coming,” Smith said. “This is our year, this is our era. We've got the makeup of a team to last for the next four or five years. And that's one of the things I shared with the team in a Zoom call: That window, that window of opportunity, you’ve got to take advantage of it, because after that window and that door closes, you never know when it's going to come back again. So it's critical that everybody does everything within their power to take advantage of this window, this special talent that we have on this team and make it count.”
Smith was part of the 1988 Bills team that lost in the AFC championship game to the Bengals. Although the Bills were eliminated in heartbreaking fashion the following year in the divisional round against the Browns, the team eventually broke through in the 1990 season. He believes the experience last year against the Chiefs will only help this year’s team, especially with so many returning starters.
“That made us hungry when we lost that that game in ’88, and we had the makeup on the team that we wanted to continue to get better,” he said. “I see that same desire and that same enthusiasm, right now, with this group of guys. So it's fun to watch. It's fun to watch from top to bottom, Sean McDermott, to the assistant coaches, to the players and just their enthusiasm and their energy and the pride that goes along with it."