Inside the Bills: How a special bond has formed between Marv Levy and Sean McDermott

Now, the current team hopes to accomplish something that eluded those great teams of the '90s – bringing home a Super Bowl win.

“It's been a long time coming,” Smith said. “This is our year, this is our era. We've got the makeup of a team to last for the next four or five years. And that's one of the things I shared with the team in a Zoom call: That window, that window of opportunity, you’ve got to take advantage of it, because after that window and that door closes, you never know when it's going to come back again. So it's critical that everybody does everything within their power to take advantage of this window, this special talent that we have on this team and make it count.”

Smith was part of the 1988 Bills team that lost in the AFC championship game to the Bengals. Although the Bills were eliminated in heartbreaking fashion the following year in the divisional round against the Browns, the team eventually broke through in the 1990 season. He believes the experience last year against the Chiefs will only help this year’s team, especially with so many returning starters.

“That made us hungry when we lost that that game in ’88, and we had the makeup on the team that we wanted to continue to get better,” he said. “I see that same desire and that same enthusiasm, right now, with this group of guys. So it's fun to watch. It's fun to watch from top to bottom, Sean McDermott, to the assistant coaches, to the players and just their enthusiasm and their energy and the pride that goes along with it."

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.