Inside the Bills: How 2017 win in Kansas City set the franchise on the right path

The Buffalo Bills were in a bad way when they made their last trip to Kansas City.
It was Week 12 of the 2017 season, and the Bills went into Arrowhead Stadium desperately needing a win. Under first-year head coach Sean McDermott, the wheels had fallen off the previous three weeks. After a 5-2 start, the Bills dropped to .500 with a disastrous three-game losing streak – each defeat worse than the next.
The downturn started with a 34-21 loss on "Thursday Night Football," then continued with an embarrassing, 47-10 drubbing at the hands of the New Orleans Saints – a game in which the Bills’ defense allowed a mind-numbing 298 rushing yards.
Things would only get more unpleasant from there, though, the following week. Seeking a spark, McDermott made a decision that would quickly become one of the more infamous in franchise history. He benched starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for rookie fifth-round draft pick Nathan Peterman. What followed was one of the more unbelievable two quarters of Bills football ever played. Peterman was intercepted five times in the first half of a 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers – becoming a national punchline in the process.
At that point, the Bills’ season was on the edge of imploding like so many others had before.
“I was just thinking about that the other day – about that game in ’17 – losing three games in a row and it seemed like it was 60-0 in each of those games,” said safety Micah Hyde, who is one of just eight players remaining from that team. Going into that Kansas City game, “We were getting whooped, but the guys in that locker room continued to fight. The message that week was ‘try to find a way to get a win.’ We did.
"There was no negativity in that locker room or anything like that. We just felt like we had to go get a win. And looking back, I think that was the game that changed our season.”
More than that, the 16-10 victory changed the direction of the franchise. Had the Bills lost to the Chiefs and every result that came after it stayed the same, the team would have missed the playoffs for an 18th consecutive season, extending the longest playoff drought in North American professional sports.
It's easy to forget now, as the team prepares for its first AFC championship game since 1994, just how toxic things were before McDermott and Co. arrived. The team's head coach had to do more than just win over the locker room – he had to convince an unfailingly loyal fan base that he was the right guy for the job. That's obvious now – with a win Sunday securing a trip to the Super Bowl and a long-awaited opportunity to put the ghost of championship failures behind the franchise once and for all – but it was not clear midway through his first season as coach, and the decision to start Peterman only emboldened the doubters.
Acknowledging his error, McDermott reinserted Taylor at quarterback. While that decision might have been made easier given the historic nature of Peterman’s meltdown, not every coach would have owned up the mistake the way McDermott did to his locker room.
“For us, what we learned the most is our head coach is human. When it's all said and done, he doesn't mind owning up a fault or a mistake and saying, 'That was on me, guys. Let's focus of the next one and let's move forward,' ” defensive end Jerry Hughes said. “For us as a team, and us as men, you respect that. You respect when somebody can say, 'Hey, that's my bad. That's my fault.' ... I think that's all we could do. We buried that game. That Chargers game was something that nobody wanted to think about after that long, five-hour flight back home.
“It was just, how can we move past this? The best way we could do it was to go out there and get a win and get that nasty taste out of our mouth. So when coach puts it like that, it gets everybody riled up. We were ready to go back out there and prove that wasn't us, we're not that team.”
For a long time, though, the Bills were that team. One loss would bleed into another. Those “same old Bills” feelings came roaring back. For the first time, McDermott faced real adversity.
“Throughout that three-game losing streak, I’m sure nobody was feeling good, but he had to be the one to bring everybody together and keep guys together to go into Kansas City to win that game,” safety Jordan Poyer said.
That’s exactly what happened. The Bills escaped Arrowhead Stadium with a win that day, holding the Chiefs to 55 yards rushing, and their season was back on track. The Bills would go on to win four of their final six games and snap the franchise’s 17-year playoff drought – the first major accomplishment under McDermott.
There have been other mileposts along the way – Hyde pointed to the win over Miami in the 2018 regular season finale, when rookie quarterback Josh Allen diced up the Dolphins with five total touchdowns – and the playoff loss to Houston after the 2019 regular season as being turning-point moments.
With the Bills heading back to Kansas City, however, that 2017 victory has been on the minds of those who were a part of it.
“I thought about that (Monday) morning when I woke up, when I was thinking about the fact that we were going to Kansas City,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “The last time we were there and the significance of that game. With respect to Sean, I always felt like he was handling the situation extremely well. Those were some tough losses in that three-week span, and just keeping that team together and just pointing out where we were and what the end goal was – fortunate for us the guys that were on the team at that time, the leaders we had, Eric Wood, Lorenzo (Alexander), Kyle (Williams) – the different guys were carrying Sean’s message back to the locker room. He was steady.”
The Bills jumped out to a 13-3 lead at halftime, but had to hold on in the fourth quarter. The victory wasn’t sealed until rookie cornerback Tre’Davious White intercepted Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith with 1:25 remaining.
“It goes back to what we've been building here from the jump,” White said. “Going through the growing pains of that pretty much molded us into where we are now. That was the building block to changing over and transforming this thing – going through times like that in the first year. I feel like as the years went on, you know, we continued to go through things, but that's what it's all about in building a championship program. You've got to go through times like that to get to where we're at now.”
Interestingly enough, it will be the guy on the other sideline Sunday who helped McDermott and Frazier learn that. Both worked for Chiefs coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia.
“One of the things that we remember most, and he and I talked about this, is how well Andy handled losses,” Frazier said. “I think that’s helped Sean here in Buffalo because we’ve had some tough losses along the way. But you have to be able to flush those and get ready for the next game in our league. Andy was the best at modeling that.”
One particular loss stuck with Frazier. In the 2002 season opener against the Tennessee Titans, the Eagles blew a 24-10 halftime lead, losing 27-24. Frazier expected to report to work the next day and catch an earful from Reid.
Instead, Reid’s message was simple: Let’s move on.
“We ended up winning the division that year and playing in the NFC championship game,” Frazier said. “We all learned a lot about dealing with adversity from Andy. Sean has done a terrific job of doing that in Buffalo.”
Even this season, the Bills have faced some of that. A two-game losing streak in October brought the team back to earth after a 4-0 start, but a grind-it-out win over the Jets in Week 7 and a victory over the Patriots in Week 8 got things on track. The Bills then suffered their toughest loss of the season against Arizona in Week 10 on Kyler Murray’s Hail Mary pass to DeAndre Hopkins. They haven’t lost since.
Having done it before, McDermott knew how to handle a painful defeat.
“He's all about the process and getting better each and every day and focusing on the things you can get better at,” Hyde said. “Back then in 2017, that was a whole different deal. You had to filter in and out the guys that were going to be here and it was a hard situation that he was in at the beginning.
“Luckily, we did go to the playoffs, but Sean he's grown since being here. Now, he trusts – not that he didn't in ’17 – but I think even more he trusts his players a lot more now, especially the veteran guys that are going to take care of the locker room and handle that stuff, make sure everyone's mind is right going into a football game.”
The only players left from that 2017 team that broke the drought are White, Hyde, Poyer, Hughes, safety Dean Marlowe, long snapper Reid Ferguson, linebacker Matt Milano and left tackle Dion Dawkins. Each is here for a reason.
“Ultimately, if there's a message that needs to be said, he kind of lets the leaders of the team, the older guys, handle it. If he has to step in, he will. Over the last four years, I think that's something that I've seen with my own eyes. The process and how he is today.”
That process took a big step forward on the Arrowhead turf. It can do so again Sunday.