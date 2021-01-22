Inside the Bills: How 2017 win in Kansas City set the franchise on the right path

There have been other mileposts along the way – Hyde pointed to the win over Miami in the 2018 regular season finale, when rookie quarterback Josh Allen diced up the Dolphins with five total touchdowns – and the playoff loss to Houston after the 2019 regular season as being turning-point moments.

With the Bills heading back to Kansas City, however, that 2017 victory has been on the minds of those who were a part of it.

“I thought about that (Monday) morning when I woke up, when I was thinking about the fact that we were going to Kansas City,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “The last time we were there and the significance of that game. With respect to Sean, I always felt like he was handling the situation extremely well. Those were some tough losses in that three-week span, and just keeping that team together and just pointing out where we were and what the end goal was – fortunate for us the guys that were on the team at that time, the leaders we had, Eric Wood, Lorenzo (Alexander), Kyle (Williams) – the different guys were carrying Sean’s message back to the locker room. He was steady.”

The Bills jumped out to a 13-3 lead at halftime, but had to hold on in the fourth quarter. The victory wasn’t sealed until rookie cornerback Tre’Davious White intercepted Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith with 1:25 remaining.