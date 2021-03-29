Inside the Bills: Grading every move in free agency thus far

The Bills got Milano back at less than market value, signing him to a deal that counts just $8 million against the cap in 2021 and has a fairly easy out for the team after just two seasons. By now, you’re aware of Milano’s value to the defense. The team went 12-1 in games he played in 2020. He’s a three-down linebacker who can get sideline to sideline – the type of player every NFL team craves if it doesn’t have. It certainly did not look at the outset of free agency that the Bills would be able to bring back Milano, but the linebacker wanted to stay and Beane found a way to get it done.