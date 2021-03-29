Inside the Bills: Grading every move in free agency thus far

Brandon Beane put everyone on notice in January.
The Buffalo Bills’ general manager cautioned that this offseason would not contain any roster moves that rivaled the blockbuster acquisition a year ago of wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Beane has stayed true to his word, with the team’s most noteworthy moves in free agency centering on keeping its own free agents.
That’s not to say the offseason to this point has been a failure. In fact, the opposite is true. The Bills have retained their most important free agents, while at the same time finding a way to add to the roster from the outside.
Here’s a look at each move made to this point, along with a corresponding grade:
Re-signed LB Andre Smith
Terms: Two years, up to $2.4 million.
Grade: B.
The Bills avoided having to make a qualifying offer to Smith as a restricted free agent and signed him to a deal that counts just $1.13 million against the salary cap in 2021. That’s about $1 million less than a qualifying offer would have cost, which is a good price for a player who figures to be a key part of the special teams in the upcoming season.
Re-signed LB Matt Milano
Terms: Four years, up to $41.5 million.
Grade: A.
The Bills got Milano back at less than market value, signing him to a deal that counts just $8 million against the cap in 2021 and has a fairly easy out for the team after just two seasons. By now, you’re aware of Milano’s value to the defense. The team went 12-1 in games he played in 2020. He’s a three-down linebacker who can get sideline to sideline – the type of player every NFL team craves if it doesn’t have. It certainly did not look at the outset of free agency that the Bills would be able to bring back Milano, but the linebacker wanted to stay and Beane found a way to get it done.
Re-signed RT Daryl Williams
Terms: Three years, up to $24 million.
Grade: A+.
Re-signing Milano meant there was no way Williams was back, right? Wrong. Beane did even better on the 2021 cap hit for Williams, getting him under contract for a hit of $6.15 million. That’s well less than market value for a player who performed like one of the 10 best right tackles in football. Spending a premium to protect quarterback Josh Allen makes sense, and the Bills didn’t even have to do that to bring back Williams. This might be the best move of the offseason, especially considering the price tag.
Re-signed G Jon Feliciano
Terms: Three years, up to $14.4 million.
Grade: A-.
From an on-field perspective, Feliciano might be slightly overrated by Bills fans. There is no doubt what he brings to the locker room, though. Feliciano’s toughness is admired by the coaching staff and it doesn’t hurt that he’s one of Allen’s best friends on the team. Like with the deals for Milano and Williams, Beane built himself a fairly easy out if for whatever reason Feliciano’s play slips.
Signed P Matt Haack
Terms: Three years, up to $5.475 million.
Grade: C.
We’ll give the front office the benefit of the doubt, but this move looks dubious. Instead of working out a deal with Corey Bojorquez, who was a restricted free agent, the Bills decided to move on from the NFL leader in gross punting average last season to sign Haack, who has been basically a league average punter for the past four seasons. The Bills have scouted the Dolphins plenty over that time as an AFC East rival, but Haack will be under some pressure to show his acquisition is not a downgrade from Bojorquez.
Signed WR Emmanuel Sanders
Terms: One year, $6 million.
Grade: B-.
Sanders might be a one-year upgrade from John Brown as the team’s No. 2 receiver. In a season with Super Bowl expectations, that alone is enough of a reason for a strong grade. The Bills have been after Sanders for a while, dating back to at least the 2019 trade deadline. They finally got their guy this year, adding even more depth to a receiver group that is led by Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis. So why not a higher grade? The Bills kicked some money to the 2022 salary cap, given the structure of Sanders’ contract, which contains a void year. Doing that saves some cap space this season, but comes with reduced flexibility in the future.
Transaction: Re-signed CB Levi Wallace
Terms: One year, $1.75 million.
Grade: A.
The Bills have been in the market for a replacement for Wallace for seemingly the last three offseasons, but haven’t been able to find one. As long as that remains the case, it was imperative for the Bills to strike a deal with a player who has started 35 games in past three seasons. The Bills know they can win with Wallace in the lineup. If Beane finds an upgrade, great. If not, Wallace can comfortably man the position.
Re-signed RB Taiwan Jones
Terms: One year, $1.75 million.
Grade: C+.
Jones made a positive impact on special teams, but he’s not much of an offensive threat. Thus, the price tag seems a bit high on this deal.
Signed QB Mitchell Trubisky
Terms: One year, $2.5 million.
Grade: A-.
Trubisky is better than Matt Barkley. For anyone wondering why the Bills signed the former No. 2 overall pick to serve as Allen’s new backup, that’s the reason. If the Bills were to lose Allen for a chunk of time, Trubisky gives the team a better chance of staying afloat than Barkley would. Again, that alone makes it a good move. It’s also not a huge financial commitment. The one element worth questioning is how Trubisky will work with Allen away from the field. Barkley was a big part of the culture in the locker room and a great sounding board for Allen at practice and on the sideline. That’s a potential loss if Trubisky can’t (or won’t) provide the same.
Re-signed WR Isaiah McKenzie
Terms: One year, $1.15 million.
Grade: A+.
Particularly after losing Andre Roberts in free agency, the Bills needed to bring back McKenzie as a possible return man. He has also carved out a specific role in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s scheme that provides value to the offense. Getting him back at this price was a no-brainer.
Signed TE Jacob Hollister
Terms: One year, $1.127 million.
Grade: B.
Beane said at the start of the offseason the Bills didn’t have a tight end last season who caused matchup concerns for opposing defensive coordinators. The addition of Hollister doesn’t change that, but it does give the Bills a decent option to pair with Dawson Knox. It’s also nice that Hollister has a previous relationship with Allen from their time together at Wyoming.
Signed DE Efe Obada
Terms: One year, undisclosed.
Grade: Incomplete.
Without knowing what the Bills spent, it’s impossible to assign a grade, but it’s safe to assume the team didn't break the bank for the former Panther. Obada knows defensive line coach Eric Washington well from their time together in Carolina, so he should come in with a legitimate chance to make the 53-man roster. He’s coming off a 5.5-sack season and offers some positional versatility – along with a unique, inspiring backstory.
Signed RB Matt Breida
Terms: One year, veteran minimum.
Grade: Incomplete.
More speed is never a bad thing, and that’s something Breida brings. He’s one of the NFL’s fastest players. Breida is coming off a disappointing 2020 season with Miami, rushing for just 254 yards on 59 carries. Given that he signed for the veteran minimum, however, there is basically no risk attached to this move. If Daboll figures out a way to use Breida’s speed to the offense’s advantage, that's a bonus. If not, the team can move on with basically no impact on the salary cap.
Signed WR Brandon Powell
Terms: One year, veteran minimum.
Grade: B.
Powell figures to provide competition for McKenzie for the Bills’ return jobs. Last season with Atlanta, the 25-year-old Powell returned 17 kickoffs for 343 yards and 17 punts for 152 yards. He played 16% of the offensive snaps and caught 12 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Powell signed for the veteran minimum of $920,000, meaning the Bills can cut him with no cap implications. That makes it a zero-risk addition.